One of Katy’s strengths this season will be its secondary. The Tigers defensive backfield will be big, physical and fast, and, most importantly, experienced, with quality talent lining the depth chart.
Senior Bryan Massey will play a crucial role.
Last season, the 5-foot-11, 180-pound cornerback compiled 53 total tackles with nine pass breakups, three fumbles caused, a fumble recovery and an interception. On July 29, the New Orleans native verbally committed to the University of Texas-San Antonio, picking the Roadrunners over Louisiana-Monroe, New Mexico and Colorado State.
Massey plans to study mechanical engineering.
Q: What was it about UTSA that made it the right choice for you?
A: When I went to UTSA for a camp, I had fun learning what schemes they run defensively from the coaches and players. Also, when I was on my visit, it felt like I was a part of something more than a team, but a family. How they help their players succeed in the classroom just as much, or even more, as on the field is what really sold me for the program.
Q: What did UTSA coaches say they had in mind for you? How did they say they could see you developing for them?
A: The coaches saw me as a great student-athlete. They want for me to be able to play in the NFL, but that’s what every coach wants for a kid he coaches, so they also want me to get my degree, both my bachelor’s and Master’s, before I graduate.
Q: You guys at Katy have a new defensive coordinator (Gregg Miller) this year, though he's familiar to the program. What will he add to the defense, and in what ways might the defense be different this season?
A: Coach Miller isn’t really new. He was there before, so he knows the defense very well. He has included some new things that will help us achieve what we always wanted, and that’s winning a state ring. I trust him and all the coaches at Katy when they say anything, because it’s been working for all these years not expecting it to fail now. Our defense won’t really change because it works, so there is nothing to change.
Q: What are you looking forward to most going into your senior year now that your college decision has been made?
A: My expectations haven’t really changed. I still want to do what any Katy Tiger wants, and that’s to win a state championship.
