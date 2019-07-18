Pete McCordic was in suspense for roughly four months.
“What are you going to do?” the former 18-year Professional Bowlers Association Tour member quipped. “You just sit there and wait and check the standings.”
McCordic, a Katy resident who earned his fame for rolling a 300 on ABC in 1987 at the Gable House in Torrance, California, won the Bowlers Journal Super Senior Division championship the first week of July. It was a near 120-day waiting game for the erstwhile two-time PBA Tour stop winner, whose 717 series in March at the South Point Bowling Center in Las Vegas held up for his second title in three years.
Nearly 50,000 bowlers in various divisions took a crack at the Las Vegas crowns March 9-July 7. McCordic, who won the Senior Series title on the same lanes two years ago, was among the strong who survived.
“I felt like I had a chance, but until they said the last squad’s done, I didn’t know,” he said. “It feels good to win the Bowlers Journal twice in three years. I played the lanes pretty much the way I did two years ago. I was surprised how they were the same as they were then.”
McCordic, who rolled a 278 first game and 232 second, found himself with 57 pins through five frames in the third game. That’s when he turned it on, stringing seven strikes together the rest of the way to close with a 207 for his 717 total.
“My brother and I always say, ‘If you finish strong, you’ve done all you can,’” McCordic said. “I felt like I saved a set. I really doubted whether it would hold up for a few months.”
It did, and now he’s a champion again.
In 1987, a then-32-year-old McCordic made his way to the Gable House wanting to claim his first PBA Tour victory. What he found was something better.
At the Greater Los Angeles Open, McCordic lost a match to Mats Karlsson, who eventually claimed the stop’s title and an $18,000 payout. Yet despite defeat, McCordic won big hours earlier.
In a nationally-televised stepladder match against Wayne Webb on ABC, McCordic ripped off 12 straight strikes for a perfect game, claiming a $100,000 sponsor’s bonus. It was the first time a PBA member had thrown a perfect game on television in 13 years.
A year-and-a-half later, he won his first tour event.
“That was the most gratifying thing I’ve done bowling,” McCordic said.
In 2018, the PBA ranked McCordic’s nerve-wracking dramatic 300 game as one of the greatest memories in PBA history.
Of course, there was that night in Aruba …
McCordic and his wife, Paula, took their 20th anniversary trip to Aruba, intending to escape the life he has immersed himself in since he was old enough to pick up a ball.
“My wife is a very active person,” he said. “For her to sit and relax, that was a big deal. However, I will say there is a bowling center in Aruba.”
No, Pete. Not on your 20th anniversary trip.
He couldn’t help it. They couldn’t help it.
“We went down to the lanes, rented some shoes and I picked out a ball,” he said. “The only one I could find that would fit my fingers was a 12-pound house ball.”
It was a far cry from the 15-pound Storm Hy-Road Nano he used to pick up his Super Senior championship in Las Vegas. And the house rock netted him a meager score of 175. Still, he says, “That was probably the best trip of my life.”
McCordic and his family – sons, Patrick, 35, and Michael, 33, and brother Paul – have all spent many a day on the lanes. Paul won the Senior 50s Tour. Patrick fired a perfect game himself. Pete has bowled in leagues with them all, along with his wife. He’s lent support coaching Katy-area high school bowlers, and since 1997 has served as the PBA Southwest Regional Director, running 20-25 tournaments a year on the weekends.
When he’s home?
“I do 70-80 percent of the cooking,” McCordic said. “I’m very much of a family guy. I like grilling on the patio and having some wine, maybe watching the Texans or the Astros. Family and faith are important to me.”
Of course, he still loves being a well-oiled machine on the lanes.
“As my brother says, I’ve had no real job my whole life,” McCordic cracked. “Without bowling, I don’t know what I would be.”
What he has become is a household name in the sport he can’t get enough of. His sons recognize that. That’s why they’ve told him, “Dad, you need to bowl every time you can because that time clock’s ticking.”
As an employee of the PBA, McCordic is limited to the events he can compete in. That explains why he takes so much pride in winning the Bowlers Journal title, which serves as a prelude to the United States Bowling Congress Open Championships. And his longevity in the sport is a testament to his will to succeed.
Not to mention his sense of humor.
“I could never afford to have a give-up mode,” he said. “I don’t quit until I’m mathematically eliminated. I have a lot of confidence in my ability. I always like to compare myself to a Porsche sports car. When everything is right, I can still be a highly-competitive bowler. If the spark plug goes, you can’t beat anything. If my timing is off, I can’t beat my wife, and she averages 140.
“It’s been a great ride. My wife loves to watch me bowl. My sons want to know how I’m doing still. My brother coaches me. It’s been support from everybody.”
Heck no. Ask the people down on the lanes in Aruba. He had to drag his wife down there with him.
