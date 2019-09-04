Growing up, Alex and Demetrius Elko looked forward to playing football every day.
In the game, the Elko brothers found themselves.
“Alex and I learned at a young age that football can build a strong bond of trust between us,” said Demetrius, a year younger than Alex. “Everything we did growing up, whether it was sports or not, always was a constant competition. Doing little things like who can do their chores the fastest or who can get the highest score in a video game. We realized that the rush of adrenaline in competing was something we always had in common.”
That passion for competition has been vital for a young Paetow High football program. It’s why, going into the Panthers’ second season of varsity ball this fall, senior linebacker/receiver Alex and junior center Demetrius are team captains, two of three honorary leaders in the program.
“The thing about those dudes is they’re not going to walk into a room and catch everybody’s eye, but I can promise you if you put them on any team, they’re going to eventually stand out because of how hard they work and how committed they are to their teammates,” Paetow coach B.J. Gotte said. “It’s old-school, old-fashioned blue-collar work ethic.”
This upcoming season will boast another first for the Panthers: their first senior class. Alex leads the way.
Last season, the 5-foot-6, 156-pounder did a little bit of everything for Paetow, which went 3-7 in its inaugural year of varsity in Class 5A. Alex rushed for 172 yards on 25 carries and had 91 receiving yards and a touchdown on 11 catches. He also compiled 54 total tackles, seven for losses.
The most memorable part? The final game of the season when he saw time at quarterback, because of injuries, and took snaps from Demetrius.
“It took me back to playing every day outside,” Alex said. “We have a little field by the side of our house, and we’d play football all the time. That was our thing growing up.”
Alex has been invaluable to the Panthers. In grade school and junior high, he mostly played running back, which gave him an understanding of all the positions because “you read all different levels of the field.”
Alex was a team captain last year as well.
“Leadership here means service,” he said. “You’re still a part of the team and you’re still looking for ways to get everybody better. That’s the main focus. It’s easy for people with power to get above themselves and above the team, but, in reality, you’re a part of the team and everybody else is working just as hard as you. The only difference as a leader is keeping an eye out and making sure everybody is staying on the same page. As captain, it’s an honor. But it’s a great responsibility, too.”
Gotte said the team was wide-eyed last year, expectedly so, in adjusting to the speed and physicality of varsity following a year of junior varsity play. Alex, however, was never intimidated by the moment.
“When you’re watching kids, especially around other kids, you see leaders emerge,” Gotte said. “You see personalities who are influential, guys who others gravitate to who have a demeanor about them. They stand out, but at the same time the really good ones will perform in competitive situations. That only reinforces their credibility. You can have a great personality and be an influencer, but, in athletics especially, if you can go out and then perform on the field and help your team be successful, you just gain that much more respect. That’s what Alex has been able to do.”
Demetrius is a raw prospect physically at 5-9, 271 pounds. But it was his love of football that actually got Alex, initially a baseball player, interested in the game. And it’s his quiet, workmanlike efforts that endear him to coaches.
Demetrius started every game on varsity last year at center and has worked tirelessly to improve his hands and footwork. He has also been busy taking notes from his older bro.
“I’ve learned a lot from him,” Demetrius said. “You can just tell from the way he speaks. He speaks what he means to say. When he talks, guys listen. It means a lot to see your brother have that respect, and it’s something I’m focused on earning as well.”
Gotte said Alex is the more assured of the brothers, naturally because of experience. But he respects Demetrius’ willingness to “plant his foot and fight.”
“Demetrius has earned respect through effort and grit,” Gotte said. “He’s got a never-say-quit attitude. If there’s one thing you can bank on with Demetrius, he’s going to give you everything he’s got, all the time, and he’s going to do the best he can to do what he’s coached to do. Kids respect that. They know they can count on him.”
Gotte emphasized toughness, discipline and detail this offseason. The Elkos embody those traits. Toughness and discipline are second nature to them, thanks to parents who preach “no excuses.” The detail part is a work in progress, though Alex has learned to read opponents’ body language better to see where players apply pressure with their eyes and feet prior to snaps and Demetrius is eager for the “competitive advantage” he’s gained by having a varsity year under his belt.
“We still go out every game looking to do our best,” Alex said. “It just makes it a lot more fun doing it with your brother.”
(This story is featured in the Katy Times' On the Grid high school football preview magazine that came out Aug. 29).
