For the first time since 2008, Katy ISD had three football teams in the regional semifinals. For the third time in the last four years, the district had a representative in the state semifinals.
In some ways, this 2019 season was typical for the all-Katy 19-6A district. Katy High won its 11th consecutive undefeated district championship. Tompkins, for the second straight season, finished second in the district and gave the vaunted Tigers a run for their money in a thrilling 35-30 Katy win on Oct. 3, the closest the Tigers have been challenged in a district game since 2013 against Seven Lakes.
“There’s been tests the whole way,” Katy coach Gary Joseph said. “We’ve had some really good football teams that have played very well. You have to be ready to play, and not just that but play your best. You don’t take anything or anyone for granted. There’s too good of talent around here and too good of coaches to not do that.”
In other ways, however, the season was atypical for the district.
Taylor High was the last team standing in Katy ISD, making a mesmerizing run to the state semifinals after never having previously been past the regional semifinals in the school’s 40-year history. The Mustangs joined 2016 Cinco Ranch and 2017 Katy High as recent state semifinalists for the district. Mayde Creek secured a playoff berth for the first time since 2008 and enjoyed its finest season since 1997. And Paetow, in just its second year of varsity Class 5A football, made the playoffs, producing a landmark win over perennial regional power Huntsville and more than doubling last season’s win total (eight to three).
“Anything you can experience helps make you better,” said Paetow coach B.J. Gotte, whose team went 5-2 in a hotly-contested District 10-5A, Division II, featuring regional titans A&M Consolidated, Lamar Consolidated and Huntsville. “This is another experience. We’re growing the program. This isn’t a one-year deal.”
In a testament to the district’s competitiveness, two of the four playoff spots in 19-6A remained open going into the final week of the regular season. If that wasn’t telling enough, all four of Katy ISD’s Class 6A playoff teams won a postseason game, as the district swept its friendly foes from Fort Bend ISD in the bi-district round.
Mayde Creek beat Fort Bend Bush for its first playoff win since 1997 before falling to regional finalist Cypress Creek in the area round. Katy and Tompkins each won their area playoff games before falling in the regional semifinals. Taylor beat Cypress Creek in its regional final before falling to Austin Westlake in the state semis.
Second-year Taylor coach Chad Simmons said the district was as level as it has been in 20 years, when he first started coaching as an assistant at Cinco Ranch High.
“Some of it is cyclical,” Simmons said. “I’m not trying to give the company line, but you can talk to people outside of Katy and they’ll tell you how good the support is, at all campuses. People do things the right way here to help kids to grow, and when you do that and you try and teach kids to be more mature and more responsible and to learn life lessons through sports, then the byproduct is success on the field. Our purpose is to grow kids. Our goal is to win. When you win, you have a better chance for kids to listen to you, and when kids listen to you, you have a better chance to win. It all goes together.”
A common theme among Katy ISD’s playoff teams this season was culture.
Katy, obviously, has it in spades thanks to a tradition-rich program boasting eight state championships. Taylor made the playoffs for the fifth time in six seasons and has reached another level under Simmons.
Mayde Creek found itself this season, embracing a “FAMILY” foundation and playing for each other under a creative, no-nonsense coach in Mike Rabe. It’s no coincidence that that selflessness produced a season to remember for the Rams.
“I’m extremely proud of these guys, man,” Rabe said. “The effort they put in, the work they put in. You just see the football season as this time of the year, but it’s a 12-month deal, and these guys committed to it and they did something that was special for our school.”
Tompkins coach Todd McVey’s whole program is built upon culture. “One percent better every day.” “Carrying your water.” “Playing your 1/11th.” All testaments McVey, who was assistant athletic director at Katy ISD for nine years before taking over at Tompkins, has preached and emphasized since 2017, when the Falcons went 0-9 his initial year to 10-3 last season and to a program-best 11-2 record this year.
“Our administration is kid-based,” McVey said. “Having been on both sides of this, academically, athletically and fine arts, they want all of those kids to have great success. They will provide the tools necessary, whether it’s a classroom teacher or classroom instrument that will help our kids be better. All of our programs are important here, and I think that’s what people miss sometimes. We went to the band contest with some of our captains, and our kids really enjoyed it. That feeling of support starts at the top with the superintendent and comes all the way down. We’re very blessed that we have an administration that understands our worlds, and I think that’s very beneficial for us.”
