Behind a ridiculously gifted roster rich in talent, Cinco Ranch dominated District 19-6A volleyball this season, going undefeated through the rigorous 12-match slate.
The Cougars only lost six sets total in district play, winning 19-6A by three games.
Cinco Ranch was dominant overall, going 35-6, and therefore was well-represented when the district’s seven head coaches voted on selections for this year’s all-19-6A team.
Cinco Ranch coach Danielle Wells was named Coach of the Year, and senior Cougars outside hitter and Rice signee Danyle Courtley was named Most Valuable Player.
Courtley compiled 170 kills, 116 digs, nine blocks and five aces during district play, which is what the all-district honors are predicated upon.
Seven Lakes junior outside hitter and Nebraska verbal commit Ally Batenhorst was named the district’s Outstanding Hitter, amassing 274 kills, 171 digs, 24 blocks and 16 aces. Katy sophomore and LSU verbal commit Maddie Waak was named Outstanding Setter with 283 assists to go with 25 aces, 10 blocks and 143 digs.
Mayde Creek senior libero Jade Smith was named Defensive Player of the Year with 162 digs to go with 12 aces and five kills.
Tompkins freshman Cindy Tchouangwa was named Newcomer of the Year with 106 kills, 21 blocks and 36 digs.
Katy (9-3), Seven Lakes (8-4) and Tompkins (7-5) joined Cinco Ranch in the playoffs. Mayde Creek went 4-8, Taylor finished 2-10, and Morton Ranch went 0-12.
The following is the 2019 19-6A all-district team
First team: Ally Batenhorst, Seven Lakes, jr. OH; Casey Batenhorst, Seven Lakes, so. S; Lauren Brattain, Seven Lakes, sr. RS; Alexi Brown, Taylor, sr. L; Danyle Courtley, Cinco Ranch, sr. OH; Jordan Gamble, Katy, so. MB; Kayla Griebl, Cinco Ranch, jr. OH; Angie Hardison, Mayde Creek, sr. OH; Paris Herrman, Tompkins, so. OH; Chandler Lee, Taylor, so. OH; Madalyn O’Brien, Cinco Ranch, sr. MB; Haley Payne, Cinco Ranch, sr. RS; Eliana Posada, Tompkins, jr. RS; Jade Smith, Mayde Creek, sr. L; Cindy Tchouangwa, Tompkins, fr. OH; Maddie Thayer, Katy, sr. OH; Maddie Waak, Katy, so. S; Skylor Weaver, Katy, sr. MB.
Second team: Devin Alcoser, Mayde Creek, sr. S; Kailey Bickel, Seven Lakes, jr. L; Hayley Byrd, jr. DS; Gabrielle Collins, Seven Lakes, sr. MB; Eva Fitzgerald, Cinco Ranch, jr. S; Mecca Freeman, Mayde Creek, so. MB; Gabby Gregorski, Tompkins, jr. L; Hannah Hoover, Katy, jr. OH; Mayo Olibale, Seven Lakes, jr. MB; Karah Parkerson, Katy, sr. OH; Presley Powell, Tompkins, fr. S; Katrina Sanchez, Morton Ranch, sr. DS/OH; Tendai Titley, Tompkins, fr. OH.
Honorable Mention: Mia Blum, Seven Lakes, so. OH/RS; Bailey Carlson, Mayde Creek, sr. DS/L; Kinley Carlson, Taylor, sr. S; Samantha Copeland, Morton Ranch, sr. S; Jharyn Craig, Morton Ranch, sr. MB; Katie Goerner, Katy, sr. S; Mika Gonzalez, Tompkins, sr. MB; Katie Griese, Mayde Creek, sr. OH/RS; Brooke Hirsch, Cinco Ranch, jr. DS/L; Perris Key, Katy, jr. OH/RS; Jacqui Reisz, Tompkins, sr. MB; Lauren Rothe, Taylor, jr. OH/RS; Peyton Sykes, Seven Lakes, jr. DS/L; Reece Van Slyke, Cinco Ranch, sr. MB.
