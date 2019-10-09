Beyond the halfway point of the regular season, three Katy ISD football teams remain undefeated.
Katy High, Mayde Creek and Paetow are each 5-0. The Tigers are coming off an emotional close win against Tompkins last week in which they extended their district win streak to 68 games. But this sort of start is unprecedented for Mayde Creek and Paetow. The Rams are enjoying a five-win season for the first time since 2008 and have never been 5-0. Paetow won three games in its inaugural year of varsity play last season and can double that with a win this week.
Seven Lakes has a bye this week.
A look at the other games in Katy ISD football this Week 7:
Taylor (4-2, 2-0 District 19-6A) at Cinco Ranch (0-6, 0-2)
Thursday, Oct. 10, at Legacy Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Taylor beat Seven Lakes, 45-10, last week. Cinco Ranch fell to Morton Ranch, 41-10. … The Mustangs were thorough in their win over the Spartans last week. They outgained Seven Lakes 443-263 in total yards and had two takeaways to no giveaways, with a blocked punt return for a touchdown to boot. … Senior RB CJ Tolbert had a great game last week for Taylor, with 140 rushing yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. … In his first two starts of the season the last two weeks, Mustangs junior quarterback J. Jensen III has completed 32 of 47 passes for 512 yards and six touchdowns to one interception. … It has been more than two decades since Taylor started a district season 2-0. … The Mustangs have 16 takeaways this season. They lead District 19-6A in interceptions with 9. Senior DBs Braden Hay and Lee Davis each have three interceptions. … Hay is one of the top kick returners in the district, with eight for 198 yards, averaging 24.8 yards per return. … Cinco Ranch has been outscored 256-44 this season. … WR Thomas Pursley had three catches for 48 yards in last week’s loss. … Senior kicker Roger Sanguinetti has scored 14 points for the Cougars: three field goals, five point-after kicks. He has also punted 33 times for 1,122 yards, an average of 34 yards per punt. That leads the district.
Tompkins (5-1, 1-1) at Mayde Creek (5-0, 1-0)
Thursday, Oct. 10, at Rhodes Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
Tompkins fell to Katy, 35-30, last week. Mayde Creek is coming off a bye week, but beat Cinco Ranch 40-14 two weeks ago in its district opener. … The Falcons set two program records in their loss to Katy: a single-game best for passing yards (405, by junior QB Jalen Milroe) and a single-game best for receiving yards (293, by senior WR Gabe Atkin). … Milroe, a Texas commit, is having a brilliant year. He has completed 62 of 87 passes for 1,369 yards and 15 TDs to just one INT. He’s also rushed for four touchdowns. … Senior RB RJ Smith has 75 carries for 653 yards and 14 TDs. He ranks third in the district in rushing. … Tompkins has 12 takeaways, six interceptions and six fumbles recovered. … Mayde Creek is off to a 5-0 start for the first time. … The Rams are second in the district in offense and first in defense. They average 35.6 points on 470 yards per game and surrender 15.6 points on 208.4 yards per game. … Mayde Creek has eight takeaways, seven of those being fumbles recovered. … Junior RB Julius Loughridge is the top rusher in the district with 713 yards and eight TDs on 78 carries. Seniors JaCoby Wilson (351 yards, 6 TDs) and Daniel Huery (344 yards, 5 TDs) also help fuel the Rams’ potent ground game. … Huery is also a top receiver in the district with 335 receiving yards and two TDs. … Mayde Creek uses a three-man rotation at QB with seniors Wilson and John Zalocha, and junior Donte Jones. Zalocha has made multiple starts and has completed 13 of 23 passes for 340 yards and 3 TDs to no INTs. … Rams senior DE Jesse Jones has three fumbles caused. Senior DE Trejuan Holmes has 4.0 sacks. … Junior Joseph Kinyock and senior Victor Holdman lead the Rams with averages of 8.2 and 8.0 tackles per game, respectively.
Paetow (5-0, 2-0 District 10-5A, DII) vs. Bryan Rudder (3-2, 1-1 District 10-5A, DII)
Friday, Oct. 11, at Legacy Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
Paetow dominated Lake Creek last week, 61-6, in a battle of second-year varsity programs. Bryan Rudder lost to Lamar Consolidated, 45-16. … The Panthers have been tremendous this season, outscoring opponents 278-26. … Paetow has yet to allow double-digit scoring in a game this year. … Paetow junior RB Damon Bankston had 178 yards and two TDs on nine carries last week. Senior RB Jonathan Jolly added 142 yards and a TD on 14 carries. … For the season, Jolly leads the Panthers with 629 yards and six TDs. Bankston has totaled 587 yards and six TDs. … Junior DE Agumba Otuonye had a great game for the Panthers last week, amassing 11 total tackles, including three for a loss. … Paetow forced four takeaways against Lake Creek, bringing its season total to 10. … Sophomore QB Channing Dumas Jr. completed 7 of 13 passes for 92 yards and three TDs to one INT last week. All of the TD passes went to senior WR Johnathan Baker, who had 80 yards on five catches. … Dumas is completing 68 percent of his passes this season for 14 TDs to one INT. … Rudder is led by sophomore QB EJ Ezar, who has completed 53.2 percent of his passes for 788 yards and 7 TDs to 5 INTs. Ezar is also a threat on the ground with 202 yards and five TDs. … Junior WR Keithron Lee is Rudder’s premier playmaker with 428 yards and eight TDs. He averages 20.8 yards per catch. … Rudder gives up 37.8 points per game on 334.8 yards per game.
Katy (5-0, 1-0) at Morton Ranch (4-2, 1-1)
Friday, Oct. 11, at Rhodes Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
Katy beat Tompkins 35-30 last week to extend its district winning streak to 68 games. Morton Ranch beat Cinco Ranch, 41-10. … Katy is ranked No. 2 in Class 6A in the state and No. 10 nationally. … The Tigers will be without starting quarterback Bronson McClelland the next two games. Senior Jacob Bernard has typically taken snaps as the No. 2 QB in games this season. Sophomore Bryce Nirider has taken snaps as the No. 3 QB. Both Bernard and Nirider have played sparingly. … McClelland ranks second in the district in passing. … Senior RB Ron Hoff is second in the district in rushing with 669 yards and 10 carries on 111 carries. … WR Jordan Patrick is fourth in the district in receiving with 443 yards and four TDs on 18 catches. Patrick is also the district’s top punt returner with four returns for 110 yards and a touchdown. … Katy junior kicker Nemanja Lazic ranks second in the district in scoring by kicking with 29 point-after kicks and two field goals made for 35 total points. … Katy has 11 takeaways this season, seven by interception. DBs DQ Dawson, Hunter Washington and Dalton Johnson each have two picks. Both of Washington’s interceptions were returned for touchdowns. … Morton Ranch ranks second in the district in defense, allowing 15.7 points on 228.2 yards per game. … Junior QB Jaymarcus Wilson has been outstanding this year. He has rushed for 519 yards and eight TDs and thrown for 348 yards and four TDs. … Senior WR Josh Gaton is the district’s top receiver with 364 yards and six TDs on 22 catches. … Senior Gabriel Garcia ranks second in the district in punting with 32.2 yards per punt.
