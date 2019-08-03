MaxPreps released its 2019 Preseason All-Americans earlier this week, recognizing the top players in the nation in each class. Taylor High junior offensive lineman Hayden Conner made the second-team Junior All-American offensive team.
The 6-foot-6, 317-pound Conner was one of five offensive linemen from Texas named. More than half of the 62 players named to the team were from Texas, California or Florida.
“I’m happy to make it for the third year in a row,” Conner said. “I’ve made the postseason team the last two years. Preseason awards are great, but they don’t really mean anything if I’m not named at the end of the season.
“There’s a lot of great guys on that list, but there’s also a lot of great guys that should’ve been on it.”
Conner is an integral part of a dominant Taylor offensive line. The Mustangs return the majority of an offensive front that helped produce 205.3 rushing yards per game and 19 touchdowns on the ground.
Conner recently verbally committed to the University of Texas late last month, picking the Longhorns over Michigan and Texas A&M. In all, he holds 22 offers.
“I’m looking forward to having a more active role leading the team,” Conner said. “I’m also enjoying getting to coach the freshmen that are coming in. For the team, my goal is simple: make it to the playoffs for the third year in a row, but get past that area playoff game.”
