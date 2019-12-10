Last season, Paetow won three games, none in district play, in its inaugural year of varsity football.
This season, however, the Panthers officially put the rest of District 10-5A, Division II—one of the more competitive districts in Texas—on notice.
Paetow won eight games in all and went 5-2 in the district this season, falling to league champ A&M Consolidated and Lamar Consolidated, but earning a landmark victory with a huge win over regional power Huntsville in late October that officially secured the Panthers’ first playoff berth.
As a result, Paetow had a heavy presence on the 10-5A, Division II, all-district honors, which are voted upon by the district’s eight head coaches.
Senior linebacker/defensive lineman D.J. Mourning was named Defensive Newcomer of the Year. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Mourning totaled 6.8 tackles per game, 10 tackles for a loss, seven sacks, three fumble recoveries, a fumble caused and an interception.
Five more Panthers were named to the all-district offensive first team: junior center Demetrius Elko, senior lineman Cameron Gross, junior fullback Randle Kelley, senior running back Jonathan Jolly and senior deep snapper Dylan Ondruch.
Four Panthers were recognized on the all-district defensive first team: junior end Agumba Otuonye, junior lineman Andrew Rutherford, senior inside linebacker Calevin Curry and senior outside linebacker Alex Elko.
Six Panthers were named to the all-district offensive second team: sophomore lineman James Bailey, senior lineman Jose Coleman, senior tight end Jordan Armstead, senior receiver Johnathan Baker, sophomore quarterback Channing Dumas Jr., and junior Damon Bankston was named as a running back and kick returner.
Two Panthers were recognized on the all-district defensive second team: senior inside linebacker Dylan Ondruch and sophomore punter Anthony Fuentes.
The district named five Panthers as honorable mention selections: senior cornerback Dane Presto, sophomore cornerback Michael Jordan, sophomore free safety Kentrell Webb, junior free safety Carl Simon and senior kicker Isaac Jimenez.
Paetow finished third in the district this season, behind A&M Consolidated (7-0) and Lamar Consolidated (5-2). Huntsville (5-2) finished fourth.
Rudder (3-3), Lake Creek (2-5), Montgomery (1-6) and Cleveland (0-7) rounded out the bottom half of the district this season.
A&M Consolidated senior Kerry Brooks, a talented two-way player, was named the district’s Most Valuable Player. Brooks rushed for 531 yards and six touchdowns and had three interceptions. Bryan Rudder sophomore quarterback EJ Ezar was named Offensive Newcomer of the Year. Ezar completed 56.6 percent of his passes and threw for 1,425 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Lamar Consolidated senior running back Taye McWilliams (1,343 rushing yards, 16 TDs) was named Offensive MVP, while A&M Consolidated senior Makel Williams and Huntsville senior Jordan Brown shared Defensive MVP honors.
A&M Consolidated’s Lee Fedora was named Coach of the Year.
