Griffin Dougherty wanted to leave nothing to chance. So during the eight-month offseason, the most crucial of his young football career as he headed into his senior season for Taylor High, the receiver worked. And worked. And worked some more.
Dougherty hardly left campus during the summer.
“I was there from sunrise to sundown, day in and day out,” Dougherty said.
Dougherty lifted weights. He’d work alongside teammates on their particular drills. He did ladder drills until it felt like his legs were about to fall off. He worked tirelessly on learning to release off press coverage.
Hours and hours, all morning and afternoon. And if that wasn’t enough, Dougherty would head back to the field at night, sometimes as late as 10 p.m., and get more work in.
“I’m obsessed with getting better and I love working hard,” Dougherty said. “I take pride in it. I want to be the best player I can be. This is my last ride and I really want to make it count.”
So far, he has.
Another @TaylorMustangFB wowzer. @griffindough2 with a difficult 22-yard haul for a score. Mustangs up 43-34, 11:23, 4Q. #txhsfb @THS_Mustangs pic.twitter.com/lN44j1G8bG— Dennis Silva II (@densilva2) September 15, 2019
The Mustangs are off to their best start in district play in decades, 3-0 in District 19-6A heading into this week’s game against Mayde Creek on Friday, Oct. 18. Dougherty has been essential, a big-play dynamo that has helped steady an offense plagued by injuries early on.
The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder is one of the top receivers in District 19-6A, catching 21 balls for 361 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 60.2 yards per game and 17.2 yards per catch.
“He’s one of the best receivers I’ve ever seen,” junior running back Casey Shorter said. “He works really hard. He’s always trying to get better with his speed and catching the ball, and he’s very aware of his surroundings.”
Dougherty is a driven individual, one who can sometimes let his emotions get the best of him. He is fiery and passionate, and there is no questioning his commitment to winning.
“He’s very, very competitive,” coach Chad Simmons said. “He’s very intense, he works hard and he expects a lot out of himself, and of his teammates. He’ll be the first to tell you that he can lose his temper, but he cares. A lot of times, somebody’s best quality can be their worst trait. He just really wants to do well so badly. You want that kind of kid.”
His teammates certainly do. They voted him as a team captain.
“It’s awesome watching that guy,” senior receiver Tanner Isola said. “He’s the energy of our offense.”
Dougherty put on 17 pounds in the offseason, going from 168 pounds to 185. He said he “destroyed carbs and the weight room.”
“A lot of chicken and rice, and a lot of pasta,” Dougherty said, laughing.
It has paid off, particularly when competing for balls in tight coverage. Dougherty is a luxury, someone whose athleticism and physicality allows him to win jump balls more often than not. As big as he is, Dougherty also has, arguably, the best straight-line speed on the team.
“He is so awesome of an athlete,” junior quarterback J. Jensen III said. “I’ve got to get the ball in his hands more. That’s always my mindset.”
Wow. @JJensenIII1 75-yard beauty to @griffindough2. 7-7, 9:29, 1Q. #txhsfb @TaylorMustangFB pic.twitter.com/PBpl3CJw3h— Dennis Silva II (@densilva2) October 4, 2019
Dougherty is playing in a different position this year, lining up more at inside receiver after playing primarily outside last year.
Dougherty said it’s a “huge difference.” Different spacings, different coverage looks. When he wasn’t on the field or in the weight room during the offseason, he was in the film room, studying his new role and applying what he learned during workouts or spring ball.
“I’ve enjoyed it. I’ve embraced it,” Dougherty said. “The cushion I have with safeties playing so far off, I’m not used to that. I’m used to having dudes right in my face. Learning to adjust and learning where the zones are going to be, it’s hard, but I love it.”
Stronger. Better speed. Better hands. Improved agility. Indeed, Dougherty has given this season his all, much to the chagrin of opposing defenses.
“He knows when and where to be to make plays,” Shorter said. “He needs to get more notice, I think.”
