ESPNU will broadcast Thursday’s season-opening showdown between the Tigers and defending Class 6A, Division I, state champion North Shore.
The game will start at 7 p.m. Jay Alter and Craig Haubert will have the call. It is the first time Katy has opened the season against a defending state champion since 2002 against Lufkin.
“It’s super exciting to be playing for Katy on ESPN,” junior defensive lineman Cohen Dearman said. “But at the same time, we will work, and we will make sure we come out with a win.”
That’s exactly the mindset Katy coach Gary Joseph wants out of his players.
“As far as the television thing, our program is pretty well known,” Joseph said. “We don’t need the notoriety. It’s a neat thing for the kids if they can keep things in perspective. Right now, it’s the first game of the year. People at programs like us that rely so much on execution and everybody being in the right spot, it can make it difficult when you’re playing against talent like that. I know it’s a big game because it’s against North Shore, but I understand what the ultimate objective is. It’s to have an opportunity to play for a state championship. It’s a good indicator for us as to this is what we will have to beat if we’re going to ultimately reach our goal. Our kids have to keep that same perspective.”
Joseph is wary of his kids getting so up for the game that if it doesn’t work out their way, an emotional letdown could occur with regional power Atascocita looming next week. He’s also not fond of how TV broadcasts disrupt the flow of games, desiring the continuity and rhythm opposed to waiting around for commercials.
Joseph said the last time Katy was involved in a nationally-televised game was 2011 when it played against Alief Taylor.
“This is good for media people, because it’s two established football programs,” Joseph said. “But as far as putting everything into the game, I want to make sure our kids have an idea of what’s going on. There are no moral victories. We’re going to compete to win.”
WHITE PACES O-LINE
Joseph said his evaluation of the offensive line “remains to be seen.”
The O-line was hit or miss against Klein Collins during the scrimmage last week. Joseph said it was not as consistent as he’d hoped it would be, though he saw flashes of potential.
There is impressive talent there, however, and it starts with 6-foot-3, 285-pound senior Dakota White, a Louisiana Tech verbal commit.
“He’s the one who I believe that has as much talent as anybody on our offensive line,” Joseph said. “He’s got to take control of things and become a leader. He’s the one who has the experience and he’s got a chance, physically, to match up against anybody he goes up against.”
Joseph said White is more athletic than people give him credit for. White moves well, thinks well on his feet and has long enough arms to keep bull-rushes away.
He’s also versatile. Last season, White, who was the only Katy offensive lineman to earn all-district honors last year, played tackle. This year, he is playing guard.
The parts around him, though, are relatively uncertain.
Senior Brayden Gammel started 7-8 games last year due to injury. Senior Drew Murphy missed a significant chunk of last season with an injury and has been a step slower this year, Joseph said, but he’s getting better.
Senior Justin King has gained much-needed weight and brings smarts to the line. And senior Dylan Howerton, at 6-4, 250 pounds, is the second-biggest lineman the Tigers have, a self-made talent who came into the Katy program at 160 pounds and whose “effort and want-to,” Joseph said, is second to none.
THREE’S COMPANY AT KICKER
Joseph said he feels more confident in the kicking game right now than he was at this point last year.
He currently has three kickers. Senior Josh Rodriguez will kick field goals. Junior Fuller Schurz will punt and handle kick-offs. Junior Nemanja Lazic will kick extra-points.
Senior Dylan Wiltcher has been the deep snapper the last two years and returns in that role again.
“I feel good,” Joseph said about his kicking game. “We’ll see how well we do protection-wise and coverage-wise.”
Joseph said he probably won’t “tempt” North Shore on Thursday with kickoff returns until his kids have a chance to do that more against live action.
“We’re not going to tempt fate,” Joseph said. “If there’s no wind, we’ll pooch-kick it.”
He does think the punting will be better. Joseph likes what he sees in Schurz.
Last year, the Tigers averaged about 30 yards per punt, much to Joseph’s disappointment. The coach said Schurz can be around 35-40 yards per punt, with the ability to continue to get better.
