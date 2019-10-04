Katy junior quarterback Bronson McClelland has been stripped of his role as a team captain and will not play in the Tigers’ next two games after making a derogatory racial comment on a social media video made public after Thursday’s 35-30 win over Tompkins.
“After last nights win over the Tompkins Falcons I made comments on social media that were not appropriate under any circumstances,” McClelland wrote in a statement released on his Twitter account early Friday afternoon. “Being in a leadership role, I put my family, teammates, coaches, school and community in a bad light.
“Today (Friday) my parents and I met with Coach (Gary) Joseph to discuss my actions and that poor decision. I will no longer have a leadership role as a team captain and will not participate in the next two district games, giving me time to focus my attention on what it means to be a Katy Tiger.
“I ask for your understanding and support as I try to represent you in the manner expected from a member of a Championship Program. Bronson.”
October 4, 2019
On Friday, Katy ISD released the following official statement:
“On Friday, October 4, 2019, Katy ISD Administration and the Katy ISD Police Department were informed of the inappropriate behavior and language of a student on the Katy High School Varsity Football Team.
Campus administration, Katy ISD police and local law enforcement thoroughly investigated the video incident. The student responsible will face disciplinary consequences in accordance with the Katy ISD Discipline Management Student Code of Conduct and Athletic Code of Conduct. However, it is important to note there are other related incidents that continue to be under investigation that would lead to additional consequences for any student found to be involved.
This type of behavior and language is not in line with the values of our District, staff and community who work hard every day to instill exemplary character and behavior in all Katy ISD students. The District is committed to keeping students safe, both physically and emotionally. It is our highest priority.”
The eight-second video was posted by a Tompkins football player on Twitter after Thursday's game. It shows McClelland cursing and using a racial slur.
McClelland has completed 44 of 73 passes for 837 yards and eight touchdowns to three interceptions in five games this season. He threw for a touchdown and rushed for a touchdown in Thursday’s win.
The No. 2 state-ranked and No. 10 nationally-ranked Tigers are 5-0 overall, 1-0 in District 19-6A. They play Morton Ranch next week and Seven Lakes the following week.
McClelland can return for the Tigers' Oct. 25 game against Cinco Ranch.
Senior Jacob Bernard is No. 2 on Katy's quarterback depth chart. He has played in two games this season, completing 4 of 6 passes for 58 yards without a touchdown or an interception.
