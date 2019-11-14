National Signing Day came and went in exciting fashion Wednesday, Nov. 13, for Katy ISD’s eight high schools, but for Rayna Lewis and Paetow High it was a day that will never be forgotten.
Lewis, a senior utility player, became the first Paetow student-athlete to sign on National Signing Day. Lewis will continue her softball career at North Texas.
“It’s definitely a huge blessing being the first student athlete to sign at Paetow,” Lewis said. “I think it’s a great opportunity to leave my mark at the school, and also to encourage the student athletes in our younger classes to strive for that moment in their athletic career. I hope me signing starts a culture of academic and athletic excellence at Paetow.”
Lewis said her earliest memory of playing softball came when she was 7-8-years old, when her league team lost the KGSA championship and “I cried for a good three days straight,” Lewis said, laughing at the memory.
“It was about then when I realized how serious I took the game, and how much pride I took in competing to win,” she said. “It wasn’t until later, when I was about 11 or 12, when I really began to notice that I could take this game to the next level. I was on a national championship-winning select team, Texas Lightning, and that definitely flipped my switch from just playing for fun to playing for my future.”
Lewis recently talked to the Katy Times more about North Texas and her upcoming senior season.
Q: What was it about North Texas that made it the right school for you?
A: The biggest factor in my decision was the coaching staff. What they are doing with the program there is unbelievable, and I wanted to be a part of that change. One of my goals was to be on a championship-caliber team, and I really think that’s what I’m getting here at UNT. Aside from the sports, the atmosphere of the school is phenomenal. I loved the city of Denton and how close it is to the city of Dallas. It just really fits everything I was looking for in a school.
Q: How would you describe your recruiting process? What was great about it and what was tough about it?
A: The recruiting process for me was extremely difficult, but (it) had a great outcome. I attended so many camps and sent thousands of emails throughout my high school career. I traveled all across the country trying to get recruited, and no one ever really seemed to bite. It was super tough on me mentally, and at times I even thought that I might not get a chance to play college softball. It was like that until about the summer going into my junior year, where I saw an extreme shift in my recruitment. I began to get several looks and was able to create a list of schools to consider. I then began to go on visits and see all different universities around the country. The best part about it all would be finally finding the perfect fit for me and my family at North Texas.
Q: What did North Texas coaches say they had in mind for you? How did they say they could see you developing for them, and what about their plan interested you the most?
A: The main thing the coaches had in mind for me was getting me in the hitting lineup, but also playing multiple positions defensively. They saw me developing into an elite hitter on the collegiate level, which really intrigued me considering hitting is what I love most about playing softball. Aside from that, they could see me developing into a true utility (player), and having the ability to play infield and outfield, all while having the opportunity to pitch in college, which is rare, but a role that I have wanted to play from the beginning.
Q: After last season, what are you working on this offseason into your senior season of softball?
A: Last season was a bit of a culture shock for me because it was the first time I pitched every game. The main thing I’m focusing on this offseason is building my stamina and relationships with my catchers, so it won’t be something we have to worry about when season comes around. Also, I’m working on making the game as fun as possible for everyone on the team, given last year’s results. We have tried to create a bond and redirect the overall mindset of the team. My main goal is to just go out with a bang. I definitely see playoffs in our future!
Q: What advice would you give other young athletes who go through the recruiting process?
A: The best advice I could give young athletes is to take your time. Now with the recruiting rules being changed, take more time to have fun and enjoy the sport to your fullest, and when the time comes to make a decision on your school, really choose the school you think fits YOU. And although you’ll have more time, that also means you have to work extremely hard to stay at the top of your game, and it gets hard, but the end result is worth all the sacrifice. I promise.
