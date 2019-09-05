Katy ISD went 5-3 in Week 1 of the high school football season, with Katy, Mayde Creek, Morton Ranch, Tompkins and Paetow claiming victory.
This week’s slate of games offers a decent amount of travel for local teams. Only three play home games this week.
Here’s a look at what else is on hand in Week 2.
Taylor (0-1) at Cypress Springs (0-1)
Thursday, Sept. 5, at Cy-Fair FCU Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Taylor fell to Atascocita last week, 69-7. … Cy-Springs lost to Pearland, 52-3. … Field position doomed Taylor all game long against the Eagles. Inconsistency moving the chains was a problem as well. In all, the defense was on the field way too long, and aside from an impressive scoring play early, the Mustangs’ offense sputtered. … The field position concern should be addressed with the return of senior punter Patric Talbot, who is expected to play this week after missing last week with a minor eligibility issue. Senior receiver Griffin Dougherty was pressed into punting duties last week. Dougherty is more comfortable catching balls instead of kicking them. He had two catches for 74 yards and a score against the Eagles… Taylor junior RB Casey Shorter rushed for 89 yards on 18 carries last week. Senior QB Dalton Burden completed 7 of 9 passes for 104 yards and a pick. … Taylor coach Chad Simmons said Burden is the No. 1 QB, but backup J Jensen III will see time as well. … Taylor junior DB Cecil Ivey Jr. had a standout defensive game last week with an interception and multiple pass breakups. … Cy-Springs ran 59 plays to Pearland’s 44 last week. The Panthers, however, had just 11 first downs. … The Panthers gave up 375 rushing yards, which could favor a Taylor offense that likes to establish the run. The Mustangs only managed 2.9 yards per carry, on 39 carries, last week.
Morton Ranch (1-0) at Cypress Ridge (1-0)
Thursday, Sept. 5, at Pridgeon Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Morton Ranch beat Cypress Lakes 20-14 last week. … Cypress Ridge beat Cypress Woods, 31-14. … Morton Ranch senior WR Josh Gaton was brilliant last week, scoring two TDs, including the go-ahead acrobatic score with 44 seconds left that was honored by USA Today. Gaton had four catches for 105 yards, and scored on catches of 33 and 63 yards, respectively. … Morton Ranch senior RB Jaelon Moorehead rushed for 70 yards on 14 carries. Junior RB Devin Winfield rushed for 51 yards on six carries. … Penalties were an issue for Morton Ranch last week. The Mavs committed 10 for 95 yards. … Morton Ranch’s defense was impressive. Cy-Lakes rushed for just 109 yards on 32 carries (3.4 yards per rush) and only completed 13 of 33 passes for 193 yards with an interception. … Cy-Ridge had just 14 first downs last week. Its defense was strong, however, surrendering just 200 total yards. The Rams allowed just 1.8 yards per carry, on 32 rushes, which means Morton Ranch senior QB Jaden Diaz (5-for-13, 110 yards last week) could be tested. … It also could mean a big game for Gaton if Cy-Ridge is content to not let the run beat it.
Tompkins (1-0) vs. Klein Cain (1-0)
Friday, Sept. 6, at Legacy Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Tompkins dominated Fort Bend Austin last week, 66-14. … Klein Cain beat Cypress Park, 56-27. … Tompkins senior RB R.J. Smith, Class 6A’s leading returning rusher, had 129 yards and two TDs on 14 carries, and added another score on a 24-yard catch. Junior QB and Texas commit Jalen Milroe completed 11 of 13 passes for 165 yards and three TDs. … Senior WR Taurean Muhammad had four catches for 75 yards and a TD. … Keep an eye on junior RB Marquis Shoulders. He had 96 yards and two TDs on five carries. … In all, Tompkins had 452 total yards of offense with 17 first downs. The Falcons averaged 14.4 yards per rushing attempt and 15 yards per catch. … Senior LB Eric Christianson had a pick-6. … Tompkins’ defense had playmakers all over. Not only Christianson, but also junior DE Tunmise Adeleye and senior DB Jesse Jensen. The Falcons allowed just 11 first downs and 235 total yards. Austin averaged 3.4 yards per rush and completed just 36.7 percent of its passes. … Klein Cain put up 523 yards against Cypress Park, with 317 of those coming on the ground (7.4 per carry). … RB Blue Jayden had 237 yards and two TDs on 22 carries to pace Klein Cain. … WR Matthew Golden accounted for most of the passing production with 165 yards and four TDs on seven catches. He averaged 24 yards per catch. … Cain’s defense was so-so, surrendering 358 total yards, including 301 on the ground. Cypress Park averaged 5.7 yards per carry. That’s not a good sign for Cain with Smith and Shoulders awaiting.
Cinco Ranch (0-1) vs. Jersey Village (0-1)
Friday, Sept. 6, at Rhodes Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
Cinco Ranch fell 44-3 to Cypress Ranch last week in Chris Dudley’s head coaching debut. … Jersey Village lost to Alief Hastings, 20-7. … The Cougars were outmatched in all facets against Cy-Ranch. Cinco Ranch managed 65 total yards and gave up 456. … Cy-Ranch averaged 12.9 yards per pass attempt. … Only two Cougars ran for positive yardage last week: junior RB Caleb Leapheart (25 yards on 8 carries) and sophomore RB Nathan Cai (9 yards on 2 carries). … Junior Evan Dunn got the starting nod at QB and completed 7 of 19 passes for 62 yards. … Cinco Ranch was sacked seven times last week. … Jersey Village was outgained 382-294 in total yards against Hastings. … Most of the Falcons’ offense came from the passing game. QB Caleb Bowman completed 15 of 23 passes for 240 yards. … The Falcons only rushed for 86 yards on 26 carries. … Jersey Village’s defense gave up 15-of-23 passing for 240 yards and held Hastings to 142 yards on 36 carries (3.9 yards per carry).
Katy (1-0) at Atascocita (1-0)
Friday, Sept. 6, at Turner Stadium, 7 p.m.
In the game of the year so far, Katy beat defending state champ North Shore in impressive fashion last week, 24-21. … Atascocita beat Taylor, 69-7, last week. … Katy senior RB Ron Hoff was the headliner of the nationally-showcased game. Hoff rushed for 206 yards and a score on 32 carries, averaging 6.4 yards per rush. … Junior QB Bronson McClelland was also a monster late, finishing by completing 14 of 24 passes for 233 yards and two TDs to two INTs. Most of his targets were to senior WR Jordan Patrick, who caught seven passes for 169 yards and a score and came up with some of the biggest plays of the night. … It was Katy’s defense, however, that stole the show. The Tigers gave up just eight second-half total yards to North Shore, and just nine first downs total. At one point midway through the fourth quarter, North Shore had minus-1 yard in the entire second half. … Junior DE Cohen Dearman, senior LB Jaylen Phillips, junior LB Shepherd Bowling, senior DB Bryan Massey. All played well for Katy. Dearman had two big fourth-quarter sacks, and Phillips and Bowling were essential in clogging lanes, particularly on the outside. … Special teams was a concern for Katy. There was a bad snap on a blocked field goal attempt, poor coverage on a kick return, and a missed field goal attempt. … The Tigers trailed 21-7 at halftime last week, but, as is Katy’s way, halftime adjustments won the game. In the second half, Katy looked like the state championship teams of the past: dominant defense, power run game and opportunistic playmaking. … Atascocita’s strength is its quarterback and wide receivers. QB Brice Matthews completed 20 of 36 passes for 211 yards and three TDs against Taylor. He has a slew of targets to choose from: 6-foot-4 WR Dylan Robinson (4 catches, 36 yards), 6-4 WR Darius Edmonds (5 catches, 40 yards, TD) and 5-9 WR AJ Bobb (10 catches, 122 yards). WR Landen King, 6-3, is also imposing physically. … The Eagles committed nine penalties for 60 yards. … Atascocita ran a lot of plays thanks to its hurry-up offense. It succeeded in exhausting the Taylor defense last week, limiting substitutions and keeping the Mustangs on the field at a speedy pace. … Atascocita returns 17 starters from a team that led Katy 21-6 at halftime last year before the Tigers rallied for an emotional win, one that served as a lifting point for their season.
Paetow (1-0) at Northbrook (0-1)
Friday, Sept. 6, at Tully Stadium, 7 p.m.
Paetow routed Stafford, 35-7, last week. … Northbrook lost to Humble, 55-6. … Sophomore QB Channing Dumas Jr. made his varsity debut for Paetow and excelled, completing 8 of 12 passes for 113 yards and three TDs. … The Panthers’ run game was strong, led by senior Jonathan Jolly (143 yards and a TD on 21 carries) and junior Damon Bankston (94 yards on 20 carries). … WR Johnathan Baker caught four passes for 69 yards and two TDs. … Senior LB DJ Mourning had a standout game with six tackles and a fumble recovery. … Paetow held Stafford to just 141 total yards. Stafford managed just five first downs. … The Panthers had 47 total tackles as a team, six were for loss. … Northbrook had negative-12 total yards in last week’s game. It rushed for negative-15 yards on 33 carries and completed just 3 of 7 passes for three yards. … Northbrook fumbled nine times, losing three, and also threw an interception. … Defensively, Northbrook gave up 302 yards, including 179 on the ground (5.9 yards per carry). … Northbrook did force three turnovers, recovering two of three Humble fumbles and picking off a Humble pass.
Seven Lakes (0-1) at La Porte (1-0)
Friday, Sept. 6, at Bulldog Stadium, 7 p.m.
Seven Lakes fell to Memorial, 17-13, last week in a heartbreaker, losing a fumble on Memorial’s 4-yard line late during the fourth quarter. … La Porte beat Clear Brook, 42-10. … Special teams was a problem for the Spartans: poor coverage in return and a bad snap on a poor punt resulted in great field position for Memorial, which scored 10 points of those respective drives to rally from a 13-7 halftime deficit. … Seven Lakes junior QB Cristian Beltran was confident in his varsity debut, completing 21 of 33 passes for 206 yards. … Beltran is the starter after an offseason quarterback competition with sophomore Scott Stanford, but Stanford made his presence known with a couple of TDs on designed quarterback runs. … Spartans senior WRs Eric Johnson (8 catches, 86 yards) and Jaden Embra (8 catches, 80 yards) were spectacular. Like last season, they will be a nightmare cover for defenses. Their route-running was sharp and forceful. … Spartans senior LBs Parker Jones and Nate Hawkins were all over the place defensively. Each compiled nine tackles. Senior DL Tiago Sumbo had five tackles. … La Porte is under a new coach in Anthony Renfro, previously the defensive coordinator at Clear Springs. … The Bulldogs have a potent passing game with QB River Thompson and WR Elijah George, TE Albert Reggis and WR Terince Siafa. Seven Lakes’ defense fared well against the pass last week, as Memorial completed just 4 of 9 passes for 72 yards. … La Porte’s defense returns just two starters from last season and is young.
Mayde Creek vs. Fort Bend Austin
Saturday, Sept. 7, at Legacy Stadium, 6 p.m.
Mayde Creek beat Conroe 35-22 last week. It was the Rams’ second season-opening win since 2012. … Fort Bend Austin fell to Tompkins last week, 66-14. … The Rams ran all over Conroe. Literally. Mayde Creek rushed for 347 yards and five TDs, averaging 6.4 yards per carry. … A big boost is junior RB Julius Loughridge, a transfer from Taylor. Loughridge rushed for 169 yards and two TDs on 22 carries. … Senior WR Daniel Huery had 80 yards on 12 carries to go with two TDs. He also caught two passes for 18 yards. … New junior QB Donte Jones completed 4 of 7 passes for 39 yards and ran 10 times for 37 yards. … Junior DB Joseph Kinyock had 10 tackles. Eight were solo. … Senior LB Victor Holdman had eight tackles. … The Rams had three sacks, six hurries and seven passes defensed while recovering three fumbles. All promising signs for a defense that has been subpar in the past. … Against Tompkins last week, Austin managed just 235 total yards, with 3.4 yards per carry and just 11-for-3o passing. … Austin punted six times and had an issue with penalties, amassing nine for 85. … Austin allowed 287 rushing yards on 14.4 yards per carry, which doesn’t bode well against a Rams offense that thrives on the run.
