Faith West Academy football fans might want to invest in a calculator.
“Sometimes you see six-man games go into the triple digits,” Eagles first-year head coach Nathan Utt said.
Six-man football, which Faith West participates in, isn’t your traditional gridiron game by any means. But one thing fans can’t deny, this game is never shy of excitement.
For one, teams hardly ever punt and on-side kicks are the norm.
In other words, everybody wants the ball. And anyone can touch the ball and score. That’s because every player on the field is eligible to catch a pass.
“The name of the game in six-man is speed,” Faith West senior quarterback Marshall Wales said. “Going from 11-man, where the big guys win, in six-man, it’s all about speed and agility. These games are crazy, especially if you get two high-powered offenses that are well-oiled. These games end up getting pretty long.
“We study film and look for our opponents’ weaknesses. If we can exploit those weaknesses, sometimes on the first drive we can go 60-70 yards, sometimes 60 yards on the first play. If we can get to the sideline, we should score every time.”
In six-man football, the ball can’t be advanced on a run until a second exchange is made – the first being the snap from center. First downs are 15 yards, not 10. Conversions after a touchdown are two points for a kick and one for a run or pass. Field goals are worth four points. Field dimensions are 80 yards by 40 yards.
A mercy rule is in effect when a team is leading by 45 points at any point after the first half.
“It’s really like a basketball game on a big field,” Faith West wide receiver Dan Owen said. “It makes it pretty fun for me. I have the freedom to run around.”
And score.
Last year, Faith West averaged 60 points a game. The Eagles beat Hill Country Christian, 95-45. They lost to Giddings State, 75-72.
“With six-man football, your safest bet is to run a zone defense,” Utt said. “If you get two or three stops in a game, that’s very successful.”
Separation leads to scoring. And when a quarterback can run, offenses are more dangerous. Wide-open fields without as many players transform simple runs into touchdown sprints and possession pass plays into big gains for six points.
That’s just it, in six-man, with wide-open styles, should teams run or pass?
“I’ve gotten comfortable doing either,” Wales said. “Whatever the situation calls for … I just try to use my instincts.”
Last year, Wales was in the midst of a 350-yard rushing game, but severely cramping. Yet without the numbers of traditional football rosters, the show had to go on.
“For me, it was kind of an adjustment going from 11-man football in junior high to six-man,” said Wales, also a pitcher in baseball. “One thing I wasn’t expecting was the level of competitiveness.”
Owen can vouch for that. He’d like to play college football. He’s attended camps at Texas Christian and Mary Hardin-Baylor in hopes of attracting scouts’ attention.
The way for him to do that during the season is to put up big numbers like former teammate Joey Robinson did en route to landing a spot on Southwestern University’s roster.
“What’s interesting to me about six-man is everybody on the field is an eligible receiver,” Owen said.
It’s really a scary thought, because even when a play breaks down, the defense’s job isn’t done. That ball could be going anywhere.
“It happens a few times every game,” Owen said.
Take it for what it’s worth: scoring is the norm in six-man football, and a miscue doesn’t always mean a minus.
“One thing I’ve learned is to never get complacent,” Owen said. “Six-man is a very unpredictable game. In six-man, anything can happen. Defensive strategies change. Scores can be lopsided in the first half and completely flipped around in the second. This game has taught me to never give up. Life is unpredictable.”
One thing’s for certain, six-man football will not disappoint, no matter the player’s reason for playing.
“Personally, I don’t want to pursue football in college,” Wales said. “But I’m just really thankful for six-man football.”
