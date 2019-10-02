It’s kind of like déjà vu.
At this time last year, Tompkins was 5-0 heading into its District 19-6A game against 3-1 Katy. The feel-good story of Katy ISD football then, the Falcons, coming off a winless campaign, were riding high, ideas of a monumental upset consuming the thoughts and words of their fans.
And then: Katy 66, Tompkins 13.
Normalcy ensued. For a bit. While the Tigers went on to their 10th consecutive undefeated district title and a third-round playoff appearance, the Falcons made up for that loss with a program-best 10-3 season, second-place finish in 19-6A and a trip, too, to the third round of the postseason.
Now the Falcons get another shot at Katy, Thursday, Oct. 3, at Legacy Stadium at 6 p.m. Each team undefeated, Tompkins 5-0 and No. 10-nationally ranked Katy 4-0 coming off a bye. The district championship likely at stake.
“It’s the next game,” Tompkins coach Todd McVey said. “We’ve approached it the same way the last three years. No doubt it’s a big game, but it’s still about us, our process and doing our jobs and being consistent. Obviously we’ll have a great challenge on our hands against the No. 1 team in the city, and maybe even the state. It’s a great opportunity for us.”
Katy is averaging 48.5 points on 472.3 yards per game and Tompkins is averaging 60.8 points on 468.4 yards per game.
Katy’s defense is one of the best in the state, allowing 10.5 points on 156.5 yards per game. Tompkins’ defense is respectable, but has holes; the Falcons have surrendered the second-most rushing yards among 19-6A teams so far.
Katy coach Gary Joseph noted how Tompkins’ “confidence and maturity rate” are “way up.” But while this is the Falcons’ first true test of the season, the Tigers have had more than their share of big games already.
“We’ve played one in Week 1 (against North Shore). We played another in Week 2 (against Atascocita),” Joseph said. “It’s not like we haven’t played in big games. District-wise, it’s good to have teams that are this competitive. Games like this make your kids understand they have to prepare hard every week regardless, and we’ve always strived for consistency.
“We don’t fear any team, but we respect teams. We respect Tompkins and we respect some of the things they’ve done. Their program is really on the upswing.”
The crowd will overflow. The teams will be at their best; with this, the probable last true challenge for Katy this regular season, and for Tompkins, a chance to prove it deserves to belong in the same breath.
“Coming off from last year, we know it’s on us to do our job,” Tompkins running back R.J. Smith said. “We can’t worry about anything else.”
A look at the other games in Katy ISD football this Week 6:
Seven Lakes (3-2, 0-1 19-6A) at Taylor (3-2, 1-0)
Friday, Oct. 4, at Legacy Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Seven Lakes fell to Tompkins last week, 63-27. Taylor beat Morton Ranch, 31-28, on a Renan Baeta 35-yard field goal with 16 seconds left. … Seven Lakes senior WR Jaden Embra broke his fibula on the first play of the game last week. He was third in the district in receiving with 175 yards and a touchdown on 15 catches before getting hurt. … The Spartans rushed for 249 yards against Tompkins, averaging 5.1 yards per carry, but the passing game struggled as Cristian Beltran and Scott Stanford combined to complete just 3 of 12 passes for 12 yards and two interceptions. … Junior RBs Milton Jones and Nick-David West played well. Jones had 137 yards and two touchdowns and David-West had 85 yards and two touchdowns. … Seven Lakes’ run defense was gashed last week, giving up 281 yards on 8.3 yards per carry. … Taylor junior backup QB J. Jensen III set a single-game program record with 361 passing yards last week, throwing for three TDs and one INT. … Taylor junior OL Hayden Conner also set the single-game program record for pancakes and knockdowns with 20. … The Mustangs forced three turnovers and now have 13 takeaways this season. … With injuries to WR Tanner Isola and WR/RB Marcus Grant, safeties Trevor Woods and Braden Hay saw time at receiver and played well. … Taylor’s defense did not play well, giving up 358 total yards last week to Morton Ranch, including 302 on the ground. … Seven Lakes ranks fifth out of seven 19-6A teams in total offense. Taylor ranks sixth in total defense.
Morton Ranch (3-2, 0-1) at Cinco Ranch (0-5, 0-1)
Friday, Oct. 4, at Rhodes Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
Morton Ranch fell to Taylor last week, 31-28. Cinco Ranch lost to Mayde Creek, 40-14. … Morton Ranch’s normally stout defense surrendered 406 total yards last week, 361 through the air. … The Mavericks still rank third in the district defensively, allowing 225.8 total yards per game. … Junior Jaymarcus Wilson continues to be a great find at quarterback. The former defensive back torched Taylor last week for 223 rushing yards and two TDs. … In all, Wilson has 393 rushing yards and six TDs on 50 carries in four games at QB this season. … The Mavericks struggled defensively on third down last week, as Taylor was 10-for-16. Morton Ranch was good in that aspect offensively, however, converting 7 of 13 third downs. … Cinco Ranch had only scored 20 points all season before last week’s game. … The Cougars got their first rushing touchdowns of the season last week, both via QB runs by junior Clayton Keeling. Keeling had 90 yards on 15 carries. … Cinco Ranch continues to struggle to find any consistency offensively with its young team. The Cougars averaged just 3.6 yards per rush against Mayde Creek and completed 6 of 19 passes with an interception. … Cinco Ranch did force five fumbles against the Rams, recovering two. … The Cougars lead the district in fumbles (10) and fumbles lost (9). … Senior K Roger Sanguinetti is the best punter in the district. He’s punted 29 times for 998 yards, averaging 34.4 yards per punt.
Paetow (4-0, 1-0 10-5A, DII) at Lake Creek (2-2, 0-1)
Friday, Oct. 4, at MISD Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
Paetow came off its open week resuming its world-beating ways, topping Cleveland 70-6 last week. Lake Creek lost to Lamar Consolidated, 45-18. … Paetow has outscored its opponents 217-20 this season, a point differential of plus-49.3 points per game. … Paetow has already eclipsed its win total from last year’s inaugural year of varsity play when it went 3-7. … Surely, however, Paetow is wary of another hot start. The Panthers started last year 3-1 before losing their last six games. … Paetow averages 315 rushing yards per game, good for 9.9 per carry. RBs Jonathan Jolly (485 yards, 5 TDs) and Damon Bankston (409 yards, 5 TDs) are the dynamic duo in the backfield. … Bankston also has 182 yards and a touchdown on four kickoff returns. … Sophomore QB Channing Dumas Jr. has completed 27 of 37 passes for 445 yards and 11 TDs to no INTs this season. His 11 touchdown passes lead the district. … Paetow’s defense has been terrific, allowing just five points on 121.5 yards per game to go with six takeaways. … Paetow only has one turnover this season, a fumble lost. … Lake Creek, like Paetow, is in its second year of varsity play as a program. … RB Levi Ryan leads Lake Creek with 359 rushing yards and a TD, averaging 5.8 yards per carry. … Lake Creek ranks third in the district in defense, allowing 289.8 yards per game. It is sixth, of eight teams offensively, though. … WR Bryce Linscomb is a threat for Lake Creek with 190 receiving yards and a TD.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.