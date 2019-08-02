Brandon Brown is going back home.
The New Orleans native and Morton Ranch senior defensive lineman verbally committed to Tulane on July 31, choosing the Green Wave over North Texas, UTSA and Louisiana. In all, Brown has 20 offers.
The 6-foot-1, 319-pound defensive tackle had 52 total tackles, including 39 solos, for an average of 5.2 per game last season. He also had nine sacks, 27 tackles for loss, forced two fumbles and recovered another.
He has shown such versatility, quickness and athleticism for his size that Morton Ranch coach Ron Counter said he could also play tight end and fullback if needed.
Brown recently discussed his verbal to Tulane with the Katy Times.
Q: What was it about Tulane that made it the right choice for you?
A: No school made me feel as comfortable as them. They just made me feel different. When I went, it already felt like home because that’s my hometown and I knew they cared by the way they talked to my parents. They talked about my full-ride scholarship and how nothing (would) happen if I get hurt. The scholarship will always be there for me, even if I decide to not play football. Another thing I really liked was how small they were showing me their graduating classes are, so that means the professors pay more attention to the students and there’s extra help if needed, unlike a bigger school with way bigger graduation classes.
Q: What did Tulane coaches say they had in mind for you? How did they say they could see you developing for them?
A: They want me as both a 3-tech (considered the most glamorous position of all the interior defensive alignments, as it’s any player lined on the outside shoulder of a guard) and a nose (tackle). (Editor’s note: Brown will be playing more of a 3-tech than a nose this year for Morton Ranch).
Q: Now that you have this out of the way, what are you looking forward to most about your senior year? What are your goals that you have planned for yourself?
A: I’m looking forward to going into the games being a captain and I plan to have a certain amount of sacks (14) and tackles for loss this year. I feel I have gotten better since my junior year. Also, I plan on leading the district in sacks and I plan on being defensive player of the year, because I was runner-up last year behind a senior linebacker.
Q: You guys have a new defensive coordinator at Morton Ranch. What are your expectations this season defensively, and what are your impressions of Coach Gloston?
A: Our season (goals) have always been the same, and that’s to make the playoffs and go past they first round, because that’s something that hasn’t been done here at Morton Ranch. As a defense, of course, my goal for us is to be the No. 1 defense in the district again, and I feel like we can, even though we have a new defense this year. What I like about Coach G is that he has a good balance; he knows when to have fun, but can also flip the switch and coach his butt off. He’s been doing a good job of getting us together on defense, trying to put everything together. Now it’s on my part, being a captain, to make sure I bring the guys together so we can play for each other and do our jobs instead of playing for stats. If we develop that chemistry like our defense last year had, everybody will end up getting the stats they want. I got where I am today by doing my job and not trying to stand out.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.