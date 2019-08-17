Deshaun Watson’s first series of the preseason was an efficient 5-of-7 drive capped off by a 4-yard touchdown pass to DeAndre Hopkins. The 75-yard, 8-play drive opened of a 30-23 win over the Detroit Lions in Houston’s first home appearance this preseason.
Hopkins had two catches for 17 yards and a touchdown in a brief appearance, and second-year wide receiver Vyncint Smith caught a touchdown pass from Joe Webb III before the end of the first half.
The game marked former Katy Taylor standout and former Texas A&M 12th Man Cullen Gillaspia’s first appearance at home in a Texans uniform. The rookie saw playing time on offense and special teams and recorded one tackle.
Webb, who played most of the game behind center, finished 14-of-25 for 186 yards passing, with a touchdown and an interception.
Whitney Mercilus sacked Lions quarterback Josh Johnson for a 7-yard loss, previewing what could be a big season for the veteran outside linebacker, as unsigned franchise player Jadeveon Clowney continues to hold out amidst rumors of a possible trade.
Houston next travels to Dallas for an Aug. 24 matchup before returning to NRG Stadium to finish the preseason against the Rams on Aug. 29.
