As Tompkins is 5-0 for the second consecutive season, things seem different this time around.
One, the Falcons have a no-nonsense aura about themselves. Quietly confident, understated in the way they go about their business. Last year at this point of the season, there was a giddy excitement around the program, deservingly so considering Tompkins was coming off a winless 2017 campaign.
Two, the offense has tremendous quality depth. Yes, there are the usual star playmakers in senior running back R.J. Smith and junior quarterback Jalen Milroe, each of whom will be playing on Saturdays at some point in the near future. But then there are guys like seniors Anthony Muñoz, Gabe Atkin and Garrett Mack, and junior Marquis Shoulders, all of whom have made their share of big plays in taking pressure off Smith, Milroe and No. 1 receiver Taurean Muhammad.
Take Muñoz. After playing just one game last year, totaling one catch for six yards after a knee injury suffered against Mayde Creek on Oct. 11 hindered him for the rest of the season, the 6-foot-2, 195-pounder has been a revelation this season.
He caught two passes for 98 yards and two touchdowns during Tompkins’ 63-27 District 19-6A-opening win over Seven Lakes on Sept. 27 at Rhodes Stadium, and is second on the Falcons in receiving yards with 223 and first in receiving touchdowns with five on just 10 catches.
“It’s been a lot of work,” Muñoz said. “It’s getting with Jalen during the summer, running routes. It’s working on my blocking, getting in the weight room hard in SAC (strength and conditioning) camp. It’s been a grind.”
Coach Todd McVey has been able to judiciously monitor Smith’s and Milroe’s snaps this season largely because of his riches on offense.
The two dynamos set the tone against the Spartans. Smith ran all over Seven Lakes early and often, finishing with 127 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries, and Milroe closed them out, completing each of his final five passing attempts to go 6 for 10 for 187 yards and four touchdowns.
In between, however, Muñoz made his presence felt. During non-district play, it was guys like Shoulders making a considerable impact. On Friday, Muñoz starred.
Of Milroe’s 12 touchdown passes this season, five have gone to Muñoz.
“It’s that spring grind, summer grind and fall grind coming together for him,” Milroe said. “He works. He’s a big producer for us. He’s a target in the run game and pass game, and that’s huge for us. He’s a big target, he’s coachable and he brings great energy for our offense.”
Muñoz credited his summer work and time spent in the film room with receivers coach Alan Ray. While injury robbed him of valuable varsity game reps last season, he has become a wily student of the game.
It showed against the Spartans. Muñoz knew he would have to stem-step to get inside of the defensive back, where he could take advantage of his height and speed. He worked on it all week during practice. It paid off.
“He’s been great in the weight room and really just honing in on his craft as a receiver,” McVey said. “He’s got good hands, runs great routes and he works well within our system. He continues to get better.”
Muñoz was crucial in helping put Seven Lakes away for good late in the first half.
After junior running back Nick David-West scored on a two-yard run to pull Seven Lakes within 14-6 early in the second quarter, Muñoz scored on a 42-yard pass from Milroe not even two minutes later.
Smith scored his third and final touchdown on a 26-yard run after Seven Lakes went three-and-out, and then Muñoz struck again, this time on a 56-yard scoring haul.
In a matter of a little more than six minutes of game time, Tompkins’ lead ballooned from eight to 29, with Muñoz responsible for 12 of those 21 points.
“Anthony has been big time this year,” Smith said. “We’ve always known what he can do. This team has trust in him. It’s a blessing see all his hard work come out in the games.”
Muñoz is indeed a valuable piece to a puzzle that has a lot of them. Atkin and Shoulders added second-half touchdowns against Seven Lakes to help Tompkins score 60-plus points in a game for the fourth time this season.
“We can all make plays,” Muñoz said. “We work real well together, we stick together and we know what we’re capable of when we play together.”
