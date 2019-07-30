Five players from Katy ISD were named as 2019 National High School All-American Winter State stars last weekend.
The Texas team, which consisted of 126 players, was compiled by TopDrawerSoccer, with consultation with coaches and media members from around the country. The All-America list is selected from the eight regional all-star teams.
Tompkins, a Class 6A state finalist last season, had four players named to the team. Seven Lakes and Cinco Ranch each had one.
>> Makayla Wang, senior defender, Cinco Ranch: Wang is continuing her athletic career at UTSA and was named Defensive Most Valuable Player of District 19-6A last season.
>> Arianna Ghafari, junior forward, Seven Lakes: Ghafari emerged as one of the top playmakers in Houston last season and was named District 19-6A’s Most Valuable Player.
>> Avery Burchett, sophomore defender, Tompkins: Burchett is a verbal commit to Sam Houston State and was a District 19-6A first-team selection last year.
>> Juliette Haro, junior midfielder, Tompkins: Haro was a District 19-6A first-team selection last year.
>> Barbara Olivieri, junior forward, Tompkins: Olivieri, who will graduate in December to begin her soccer career at Texas A&M early, closed her high school career in grand fashion, helping spur another trip to state for the Falcons. She was District 19-6A’s Offensive Most Valuable Player last season, compiling 31 goals and 16 assists in 27 games.
>> Skylar Parker, junior forward, Tompkins: Parker was a District 19-6A first-team selection and is one of the more versatile playmakers in the state, producing 28 goals and 10 assists last season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.