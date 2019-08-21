Madisen Skinner didn’t transfer to Faith West Academy just to pile up kills on the volleyball court. She did it to help the Eagles soar to new heights.
Be sure of it, Skinner is one who can transcend the game at Faith West. She didn’t verbally commit to the University of Kentucky for nothing.
A 6-foot-3 outside hitter, Skinner will follow her sister, Avery, to the Blue Grass state. Yet, she’ll do it in an unconventional way, having spent her first three high school seasons playing for a Homeschool Christian Youth Association team, playing a similar schedule as that of the Eagles. She transferred to Faith West in January and will spend her final year of high school as an Eagle.
“My transition to Faith West was very quick,” she said. “I’m super excited to step in with the girls.”
Already, coach Danielle Bass has tasked her with the responsibility of being a leader.
“It’s going to be different in that sense,” Skinner said, adding that she’s ready for that role.
Of course, part of that role will be to complement freshman setter Haley Muse, middle blocker Beryl Bjork, a transfer from Katy High, and libero Miranda Tryon into working into a state tournament-type of team.
“Haley and Madisen, I think they’re just going to elevate our program, but in a very humble way,” Bass said. “Our motto has always been, ‘One Team, One Goal.’ I feel like this team is going to encompass that more this year than any other year.”
For the Eagles, the first step is navigating through the Texas Association of Private & Parochial Schools Class 4A District 7. With the ability to make adjustments because of the flexibility the roster offers, there’s reason to believe the Eagles will do just that.
“Because of the incoming talent that we have and the desire to work hard, we have the potential to go far,” Skinner said. “A lot of new people coming in. I think it’s really just a new outlook.”
Bass has seen a revival in the work ethic. She’s noticed the upgrades to her talent level. She likes the options she can plug in place, and then re-evaluate and consequently make adjustments with during a match.
Muse has great leaping ability, which will fortify the block from her setting role. Bjork has big-school environment experience. Tryon is speedy, reads the court well, and has a workhorse mentality that infuses energy into others. And Skinner is Skinner – a Division I talent, and that’s all that needs to be said.
“I think I’m going to be able to bring more of a competitive outlet to the team,” Skinner said. “I want to be someone people will look up to. At the same time, I’m going to work on improving my volleyball IQ. You’re not going to get the same ball every single play. That’s something I’m working on. Playing smarter, not always harder.
“Coach Bass, she’s going to treat her players the same way no matter who they are. She knows a lot about the game. She’s super involved with the team. We’re going to be mentally tough, energetic and focused.”
Eagles athletic director David Adams has preached the idea, “We pray together, we play together, we fly together.”
Bass thinks that time to soar is now.
“I think that’s what we’re going to do, all the way to state,” she said. “I’ve been waiting for this for a long time. This is the team that’s going to do it.”
