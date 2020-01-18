Taylor senior Emma Sticklen made it a four-peat for Swimmer of the Meet as she led her Mustangs girls team to a 75-point victory at the District 19-6A swimming championships on Saturday, Jan. 18, while the Seven Lakes boys’ team held off Taylor by 2.5 points for its third straight team title.
Sticklen, who will swim for the University of Texas in the fall, won the 100 butterfly and the 100 backstroke, and also swam a leg of the 200 medley relay. She was the 2019 state champion in each of those individual events.
“Coming out here and winning again with my girls’ team is so special to me, and I feel like I still have something left in the tank for state,” she said. “I definitely have room to improve. I’m just trying to make it past regionals without a (disqualification), so I’ve been super safe on all of my underwaters and my starts. I definitely have a lot more in the tank.”
It’s been an uneven season for Sticklen as she got the flu shortly before the junior nationals in December, resulting in a pair of second-place finishes. Since then, she’s been focused on refining her skills.
“I know every kick I take and the amount of strokes I need to take to go as fast as I can,” she said.
Sticklen was part of a dominant team effort as the Mustangs girls won nine of the meet’s 11 events. They notched another four second-place finishes as well, and coach Matt Apple said they had 15 different swimmers score points.
“It’s one of those things where the stars align, and we happen to have all of these girls that are really good,” he said. “All the girls, they all work hard. They’re driven and focused, and each of them wants to do well. They care about how they do individually, but they care about the team and they understand why this person is here and this person is here, to get the most amount of points.”
Apple was named Coach of the Meet. Taylor senior Tyler Kopp was named Swimmer of the Meet for the boys’ side.
“Ever since my freshman year, it’s been something I’ve been striving for, so a chance to win it my senior year is such a great feeling,” Kopp said. “Seeing all the people I looked up to my freshman through junior year winning the award, it’s a great honor.”
Kopp described the Mustangs’ practice regimen as “pretty intense.”
“We’re practicing close to 11 times a week, and we’re in the water at 6 a.m., going to school after, and then to practice for two-and-a-half hours,” he said. “We’re going to continue putting in some hard work and getting prepared going into regionals and, hopefully, state. I think we have a chance to place highly and do better than we have in a long, long time, so I’m really looking forward to it.”
Apple described his two star swimmers as being on opposite ends of the spectrum at the start of their high school careers.
“Tyler came in and he was a real small, slight, short kind of guy his freshman year. You could tell he was going to be a good swimmer, but his body hadn’t developed like it is now,” he said. “Emma is a little bit different, because she walked in and she was a stud from day one. It’s interesting how their paths are different, but they’ve ended up at the same spot. I’m really lucky to have both of them.”
For Seven Lakes, the depth of the Spartans’ boys propelled them to a first-place team finish.
“Last year, we graduated three guys that are swimming (NCAA Division I) right now, so we had a lot of JV kids move up,” Seven Lakes coach Jordan Beck said. “These guys that helped us win this third straight (boys title), they were on JV last year. So, they went from JV to varsity to help us get that third title in a row.”
Beck said he knew it was close heading into the final race, the 400 freestyle relay, and, based on incorrect information provided from the stands, he thought they were tied after the race. While Taylor won that relay, Seven Lakes finished in second. Taylor needed the Spartans to finish fourth or worse to swing the meet.
“I knew it was going to be close, because Taylor has a really, really good boys’ team, and last year it was close with us also and we graduated a bunch, so we knew it was going to be a battle,” Beck said.
The Spartans secured the title thanks to their depth and because of a strong effort from Tompkins that kept Taylor from securing more points.
The Spartans and Mustangs tied with four first-place finishes each, and Taylor actually had more second- and third- place finishes—seven in total, as compared to four for Seven Lakes.
However, Tompkins took third place at the meet with 113 points and racked up five third-place finishes. The Spartans also consistently tallied points from the fourth and fifth positions to overcome higher individual placements by the Mustangs.
Beyond the team finishes, Mustangs junior Taylor Schababerle had a strong meet, setting a Katy ISD record in the girls 200 freestyle. As a condition of covering the meet, Katy ISD officials asked media to not report times from the meet. Sticklen also broke her own 2018 record in the 100 butterfly.
In District 19-6A girls diving, Seven Lakes’ Summer Taylor won gold for first place, followed by Katy High’s Brianna Cannon in second and Seven Lakes’ Kailey Koval in third. All advanced to the regional meet.
In 19-6A boys diving, Tompkins starred. Daniel Barrientos won gold and teammate Matthew Aigner won second to advance to regionals.
The Region V-Class 6A swimming and diving championships will be held Jan. 31-Feb. 1 at the Cy-Fair ISD Natatorium in Cypress.
Girls Results
Name
School
Year
Event
Place
Event #
Taylor
Taylor
N/A
200 medley relay
1
1
Seven Lakes
Seven Lakes
N/A
200 medley relay
2
1
Tompkins
Tompkins
N/A
200 medley relay
3
1
Katy
Katy
N/A
200 medley relay
4
1
Cinco Ranch
Cinco Ranch
N/A
200 medley relay
5
1
Morton Ranch
Morton Ranch
N/A
200 medley relay
6
1
Taylor Schababerle
Taylor
JR
200 freestyle
1
3
Maddie Welborn
Seven Lakes
JR
200 freestyle
2
3
Natalia Casas
Taylor
SO
200 freestyle
3
3
Raegen Follis
Seven Lakes
SR
200 freestyle
4
3
Jessica Coakley
Seven Lakes
JR
200 freestyle
5
3
Emma Clark
Taylor
JR
200 freestyle
6
3
Abbie Alvarez
Taylor
JR
200 IM
1
5
Gracelyn Cox
Seven Lakes
SO
200 IM
2
5
Sarah Lu
Seven Lakes
JR
200 IM
3
5
Trinity Tran
Tompkins
SR
200 IM
4
5
Mariana Diaz Ponce
Taylor
FR
200 IM
5
5
Kaitlyn Killinger
Seven Lakes
JR
200 IM
6
5
Sophia Bernal
Cinco Ranch
SR
50 freestyle
1
7
Kat Pashen
Taylor
JR
50 freestyle
2
7
Emma Williams
Cinco Ranch
SR
50 freestyle
3
7
Cheryl Poulsen
Tompkins
SR
50 freestyle
4
7
Sierra Bailey
Katy
JR
50 freestyle
5
7
Ngozi Osode
Mayde Creek
SO
50 freestyle
6
7
Emma Sticklen
Taylor
SR
100 butterfly
1
11
Amy Evans
Taylor
JR
100 butterfly
2
11
Sarah Lu
Seven Lakes
JR
100 butterfly
3
11
Kaylie Berkman
Cinco Ranch
SR
100 butterfly
4
11
Roxana Nolte
Taylor
JR
100 butterfly
5
11
Kaitlyn Killinger
Seven Lakes
JR
100 butterfly
6
11
Maddie Welborn
Seven Lakes
JR
100 freestyle
1
13
Natalia Casas
Taylor
SO
100 freestyle
2
13
Emma Williams
Cinco Ranch
SR
100 freestyle
3
13
Kat Pashen
Taylor
JR
100 freestyle
4
13
Nicole Huang
Taylor
SO
100 freestyle
5
13
Sophie Williams
Cinco Ranch
SR
100 freestyle
6
13
Taylor Schababerle
Taylor
JR
500 freestyle
1
15
Jessica Coakley
Seven Lakes
JR
500 freestyle
2
15
Linsey Watson
Cinco Ranch
JR
500 freestyle
3
15
Raegen Follis
Seven Lakes
SR
500 freestyle
4
15
Roxana Nolte
Taylor
JR
500 freestyle
5
15
Jamie Morgan
Katy
SR
500 freestyle
6
15
Taylor
Taylor
N/A
200 freestyle relay
1
17
Cinco Ranch
Cinco Ranch
N/A
200 freestyle relay
2
17
Seven Lakes
Seven Lakes
N/A
200 freestyle relay
3
17
Katy
Katy
N/A
200 freestyle relay
4
17
Tompkins
Tompkins
N/A
200 freestyle relay
5
17
Morton Ranch
Morton Ranch
N/A
200 freestyle relay
6
17
Emma Sticklen
Taylor
SR
100 backstroke
1
19
Trinity Tran
Tompkins
SR
100 backstroke
2
19
Emma Clark
Taylor
JR
100 backstroke
3
19
Emma Xiao
Taylor
SO
100 backstroke
4
19
Claire Hegar
Katy
FR
100 backstroke
5
19
Samantha Barton
Taylor
SO
100 backstroke
6
19
Abbie Alvarez
Taylor
JR
100 breaststroke
1
21
Amy Evans
Taylor
JR
100 breaststroke
2
21
Gracelyn Cox
Seven Lakes
SO
100 breaststroke
3
21
Taylor Craft
Seven Lakes
FR
100 breaststroke
4
21
Mariana Diaz Ponce
Taylor
FR
100 breaststroke
5
21
Isabella Roos
Taylor
JR
100 breaststroke
6
21
Taylor
Taylor
N/A
400 freestyle relay
1
23
Seven Lakes
Seven Lakes
N/A
400 freestyle relay
2
23
Cinco Ranch
Cinco Ranch
N/A
400 freestyle relay
3
23
Tompkins
Tompkins
N/A
400 freestyle relay
4
23
Katy
Katy
N/A
400 freestyle relay
5
23
Morton Ranch
Morton Ranch
N/A
400 freestyle relay
6
23
Boys Results
Name
School
Year
Event
Place
Event #
NOTES
Seven Lakes
Seven Lakes
N/A
200 medley relay
1
2
Taylor
Taylor
N/A
200 medley relay
2
2
Tompkins
Tompkins
N/A
200 medley relay
3
2
Katy
Katy
N/A
200 medley relay
4
2
Cinco Ranch
Cinco Ranch
N/A
200 medley relay
5
2
Mayde Creek
Mayde Creek
N/A
200 medley relay
6
2
Andrew Lee
Taylor
SO
200 freestyle
1
4
Seungjoon Ahn
Seven Lakes
SR
200 freestyle
2
4
Brandon Guo
Cinco Ranch
SO
200 freestyle
3
4
Tied for 3rd
Zachary Kangieser
Taylor
JR
200 freestyle
3
4
Tied for 3rd
Kevan Kennedy
Katy
SR
200 freestyle
5
4
Drew Ladner
Tompkins
JR
200 freestyle
6
4
Tyler Kopp
Taylor
SR
200 IM
1
6
Andres Saa
Seven Lakes
JR
200 IM
2
6
Nick Schmid
Taylor
SO
200 IM
3
6
Patrick Spillman
Taylor
FR
200 IM
4
6
Logan Arnold
Seven Lakes
SO
200 IM
5
6
Ben Sippel
Tompkins
JR
200 IM
6
6
Chase Cooke
Seven Lakes
SR
50 freestyle
1
8
Will Betts
Cinco Ranch
JR
50 freestyle
2
8
Rico Boone
Tompkins
SR
50 freestyle
3
8
Zachary Oldham
Katy
SR
50 freestyle
4
8
Andrew Alcott
Taylor
SR
50 freestyle
5
8
Colby Mann
Seven Lakes
JR
50 freestyle
6
8
Kevin Han
Tompkins
JR
100 butterfly
1
12
Oscar Guevara Quaglia
Tompkins
SR
100 butterfly
2
12
Sebastian Silva
Cinco Ranch
JR
100 butterfly
3
12
Alex Sung
Seven Lakes
JR
100 butterfly
4
12
Ryan Pham
Tompkins
SO
100 butterfly
5
12
Matt Crabtree
Seven Lakes
JR
100 butterfly
6
12
Chase Cooke
Seven Lakes
SR
100 freestyle
1
14
Brandon Guo
Cinco Ranch
SO
100 freestyle
2
14
Drew Ladner
Tompkins
JR
100 freestyle
3
14
Will Betts
Cinco Ranch
JR
100 freestyle
4
14
Noah Kyaw
Cinco Ranch
JR
100 freestyle
5
14
Zachary Oldham
Katy
SR
100 freestyle
6
14
Tyler Kopp
Taylor
SR
500 freestyle
1
16
Andrew Lee
Taylor
SR
500 freestyle
2
16
Seungjoon Ahn
Seven Lakes
SR
500 freestyle
3
16
Zack Kangieser
Taylor
JR
500 freestyle
4
16
Andres Saa
Seven Lakes
JR
500 freestyle
5
16
Logan Arnold
Seven Lakes
SO
500 freestyle
6
16
Cinco Ranch
Cinco Ranch
N/A
200 freestyle relay
1
18
Tompkins
Tompkins
N/A
200 freestyle relay
2
18
Taylor
Taylor
N/A
200 freestyle relay
3
18
Seven Lakes
Seven Lakes
N/A
200 freestyle relay
4
18
Katy
Katy
N/A
200 freestyle relay
5
18
Mayde Creek
Mayde Creek
N/A
200 freestyle relay
6
18
Aidan Garriga
Katy
SO
100 backstroke
1
20
Brandon Schmok
Tompkins
SR
100 backstroke
2
20
John Kuhlmann
Tompkins
JR
100 backstroke
3
20
Garrett Stansel
Seven Lakes
SR
100 backstroke
4
20
Logan Pack
Taylor
FR
100 backstroke
5
20
Calvin Newcomb
Taylor
SR
100 backstroke
6
20
Justin Liao
Seven Lakes
JR
100 breaststroke
1
22
Patrick Spillman
Taylor
FR
100 breaststroke
2
22
Nick Schmid
Taylor
SO
100 breaststroke
3
22
Zachery Durgin
Mayde Creek
SR
100 breaststroke
4
22
Matt Crabtree
Seven Lakes
JR
100 breaststroke
5
22
Christopher Wong
Tompkins
SR
100 breaststroke
6
22
Taylor
Taylor
N/A
400 freestyle relay
1
24
Seven Lakes
Seven Lakes
N/A
400 freestyle relay
2
24
Tompkins
Tompkins
N/A
400 freestyle relay
3
24
Katy
Katy
N/A
400 freestyle relay
4
24
Cinco Ranch
Cinco Ranch
N/A
400 freestyle relay
5
24
Morton Ranch
Morton Ranch
N/A
400 freestyle relay
6
24
