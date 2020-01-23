Morton Ranch guard L.J. Cryer is ranked No. 60 in the country in ESPN’s latest national rankings for the Class of 2020 Top 100.
Cryer is among five players from Texas ranked in the Top 100. Montverde Academy (Arlington) point guard Cade Cunningham is ranked No. 3, followed by Vandegrift High (Austin) power forward Greg Brown at No. 9, Duncanville High small forward Micah Peavy (Houston) at No. 31, Cryer at No. 60, Dickinson High small forward Tramon Mark (Dickinson) at No. 67.
Prolific Prep’s Jalen Green, a 6-foot-5 shooting guard out of Fresno, California, is ranked No. 1.
The 6-foot-1, 181-pound Cryer is a four-star recruit and a signee to Baylor. He is averaging 34.8 points per game this season and has scored 40 or more points in a game nine times.
Cryer is also averaging 4.2 assists and 2.7 steals per game for the No. 15-state ranked Mavericks.
The Louisiana native is shooting 55 percent from the field, including 45 percent on 10 3-point attempts per game.
Earlier this season, Cryer surpassed the 3,000-point career mark as a Maverick. In 27 games last season, he scored 742 points for an average of 27.5 per game. This season, he has scored 801 points in 23 games so far.
Here is a link to ESPN's Top 100 rankings for the Class of 2020.
