Two of Katy ISD’s stars were selected for the Touchdown Club of Houston’s All-Greater Houston UIL High School Football Preseason Team earlier this month.
Tompkins senior running back R.J. Smith and Taylor senior defensive back Braden Hay were named to the team. Smith was one of four running backs named. Hay was one of six defensive backs.
St. John XXIII senior lineman Jake Baudler was named to the All-Greater Houston Private High School Football Preseason Team.
All three will be recognized at the Touchdown Club of Houston dinner on August 14.
Smith rushed for 2,391 and 30 touchdowns for 10-3 Tompkins last season. He also caught 14 passes for 192 yards and three more TDs.
Hay averaged 7.3 tackles per game for 6-6 Taylor last season and had two tackles for a loss. He also totaled three interceptions, 2.0 sacks, seven pass deflections, two fumble recoveries and two blocked punts.
Baudler was a central piece of St. John XXIII’s TAPPS Division V state championship last season.
The Touchdown Club is the Houston chapter of the National Football Foundation. Founded in 1947 with leadership from General Douglas MacArthur, legendary Army coach Earl “Red” Blaik and immortal journalist Grantland Rice, the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame — a non-profit educational organization — runs programs designed to use the power of amateur football in developing scholarship, citizenship and athletic achievement in young people.
Here is the All-Greater Houston preseason team in full:
Touchdown Club of Houston 2019 UIL High School Preseason Team
OFFENSE
Quarterbacks
J.D. Head, Pearland; Troy Tisdale, Houston Lamar; and Mike Welch, Dickinson
Running Backs
Devon Achane, Marshall; Zach Evans, North Shore; Breyton Gilford, The Woodlands; and R.J. Smith, Tompkins
Offensive Linemen
Joshua Bankhead, College Park; Smart Shibuzo, Hightower; Damieon George, North Shore; Chad Lindberg, Clear Creek; and Akinola Ogunbiyi, Kempner
Tight End
Drake Dabney, Cypress Ranch
Wide Receivers
Logan Kyle, Tomball Memorial; Troy Omeire, FB Austin; and Parker Washington, FB Travis
DEFENSE
Defensive Line
Vernon Broughton, Cypress Ridge; Alec Bryant, Shadow Creek; Chidozie Nwankwo, Foster; Warren Robinson, Marshall; Asyrus Simon, Atascocita; and Bryson Stewart, Ridge Point
Linebackers
Corey Flagg, North Shore; Timothy Lavallais, Heights; Dyllon Peavy, Westfield; and Josh White, Cypress Creek
Defensive Back
Xavion Alford, Shadow Creek; Denzel Blackwell, Strake Jesuit; Joshua Eaton, MacArthur; Braden Hay, Katy Taylor; Dwight McGlothern, Klein Oak; and Bryson Washington, C.E. King
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.