When Jennifer Vaden started as head coach of the Mayde Creek volleyball program in 2017, it was a season of growing pains. The squad struggled to win five games and finished last in district play.
However, Vaden said those growing pains have made her team into a cohesive unit in 2019, with a roster that has 10 seniors and four sophomores.
“I came in when they were sophomores, and now they're my senior group,” she said. “Since day one, we've been fighting for skill, and fighting for a mentality and a belief system, and as you can see, they believe. They're excited and they're competitors, and we're just working on cleaning up the little things as we start district next week.”
That buy-in was on display against an over-matched Westfield squad on Tuesday. Mayde Creek played like a roster full of seniors, finishing with a 3-0 sweep in about an hour, 25-12, 25-16 and 25-9.
“We won five games my first year, and last year we won 18,” Vaden said. “This was our 16th win, so I definitely think it's been developed over time as these girls have trusted the process and keep getting better. I'm really proud of this group.”
The team is captained by all-around player Desiree Slaughter, setter Devin Alcoser and middle hitter Angie Hardison. Outside hitter Katie Griese and Hardison serve as the main offensive options, receiving passes from Slaughter, Alcoser and libero Jade Smith. Sophomore Mecca Freeman, listed at 6-foot-1, is also part of the front-line rotation, with seniors Aysia Nunn, Jaiden Chretien, Eja Washington, Bailey Carlson and Koral Graham filling in at other positions.
Slaughter said members of the team have been playing together since sixth grade, with Griese noting that this was the first time they had all been on varsity.
“Now we're all finally put back together, and this is probably our best team possible,” Griese said.
When asked what the key to a successful season of district play would be, Hardison and Slaughter stressed controlling their emotions.
“I think for me personally, it's about staying in the game, regardless of what kind of day I'm having,” Slaughter said. “Even if I'm having a bad game, it's about being able to put everything out there that I can and bringing everybody else up as well.”
Hardison added: “It's about staying positive and not letting my mistakes impact me in any way. We just need to stay positive all the time and not get in our heads about something that has happened. We need to play our game, for the whole game.”
This echoed remarks made by Vaden, who said a point of emphasis when she came in was putting any mistakes in the past.
“Knowing how to respond after a mistake, that was one of my big things when I first came in. One mistake would take us out for 15 plays, and that's a problem because volleyball is only to 25,” she said. “That's been huge to them, to make the next play and to not get into a hole.”
Vaden estimated the summer practice participation at more than 90 percent and said the team was ready to compete in the tough Katy district.
“If we can just fight to get better, and inch our way to get more efficient and protect the ball, to score the ball at will, we'll have a chance with everyone,” she said. “We're excited, and I tell them that every game is a playoff game for us. There's no guarantees in our district, as far as that top four, and you have to come ready to play every night.”
Griese said the team had been working toward this season for the past three years.
“We don't want to have regrets about anything,” she said. “This is our last year, so we want to put it all out there. Hopefully all of our hard work will shine through in our record.”
