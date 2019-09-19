Four Katy ISD football teams remain undefeated. Katy, Tompkins, Mayde Creek and Paetow are each 3-0.
For Katy and Tompkins, this is not unusual territory; Katy is Katy, and Tompkins started last season 5-0. But Mayde Creek has not been 3-0 since 2012, and second-year Paetow started its inaugural varsity year in 2018 with a loss.
Katy ISD’s Class 6A teams head into their final week of non-district play this weekend. For the Class 5A Panthers, they concluded their non-district slate without a loss, have a bye this week, and start district play next week against Cleveland.
Here’s more about Week 4.
Morton Ranch (2-1) at Sam Houston (1-2)
Thursday, Sept. 19, at Dyer Stadium, 7 p.m.
Morton Ranch rebounded from a shutout loss to Cy-Ridge in Week 2 with a 42-19 thumping of Westside last week. … Sam Houston lost to Aldine, 42-21. Sam Houston beat Wisdom, 28-0, in Week 2. … Morton Ranch introduced some new talent last week. Junior Jaymarcus Wilson, a defensive back, played most of the game at quarterback, completing 8 of 10 passes for 144 yards and two TDs, with 60 yards and another TD on the ground. … MLB Ryan Adams saw a good amount of time in the backfield at running back for the first time this season and led the team in rushing with 103 yards and a TD on 27 carries. … Morton Ranch senior WR Josh Gaton is very much worth the price of admission. He’s got nine catches for 189 yards and four TDs, including two TDs that have gone viral on social media because of his outstanding athleticism. … Defense has been the Mavericks’ calling card early on. Morton Ranch is allowing 15.7 points on 244 yards per game. … Seniors Brandon Brown (DE) and Garren McLaughlin (LB), and junior Samuel Hampton (MLB) have been star playmakers for that defense. … Sam Houston is young, with its sophomore class its most promising unit.
Seven Lakes (2-1) at Houston Heights (0-3)
Thursday, Sept. 19, at Delmar Stadium, 7 p.m.
Lightning delays and power outages were not enough to stymie Seven Lakes last week as it beat Fort Bend Austin, 38-14, for its second straight win. … Houston Heights lost to Brenham, 42-38, last week. … The Spartans got a big game from junior RB Milton Jones, who rushed for 112 yards and two TDs on 17 carries. Junior Nick David-West also ran for 68 yards and a score. … In all, the Spartans rushed for 215 yards, averaging 5.5 yards per carry. … Junior WR Cooper Tolbert hauled in two touchdown passes from junior QB Christian Beltran, who completed 14 of 25 passes for 162 yards with a pick. … Senior WRs Eric Johnson (14 catches, 192 yards) and Jaden Embra (13 catches, 152 yards) are the top receivers among 19-6A teams. … Senior LB Parker Jones had a brilliant game against Austin, compiling eight total tackles, all solo, with two sacks. … Senior CB Corey Johnson and junior Connor Brooks collected interceptions for Seven Lakes. Those were the Spartans’ first two picks of the season. … Heights has been outscored 125-65 this season. … Sophomore QB Jalen Morrison paces Heights. He has completed 60 of 99 passes for 911 yards and eight TDs to four INTs. … The passing game accounts for 83 percent of Heights’ offense.
Taylor (2-1) vs. Dickinson (2-1)
Friday, Sept. 20, at Legacy Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Taylor rolled to a big win over Deer Park last week, 65-34, scoring the game’s final 36 points in the second half to stage an incredible rally. … Dickinson beat Pearland Dawson, 42-24, last week. … This is one of the best games of the week. … Dickinson lost to Allen, 38-24, in Week 2 after beating George Ranch, 51-14, in Week 1. … Taylor is finding its groove, especially offensively. The Mustangs piled up 51 points on 446 total yards against Deer Park. Senior QB Dalton Burden had an excellent game, completing 14 of 20 passes for 181 yards and two TDs and rushing for 53 yards and another TD. … Senior WR Griffin Dougherty is one of the more underrated pass-catchers in the region. The 6-2, 185-pounder has 207 yards and three TDs on 12 catches. … Taylor has 10 takeaways this season, four via INT. Junior Cecil Ivey Jr. has two of those picks. Junior Trevor Woods had a 100-yard pick-6 last week against Deer Park that turned the game in Taylor’s favor. … Penalties are an issue for Taylor. The Mustangs committed nine for 95 yards last week. … Dickinson is paced by all-state QB Mike Welch, a dual threat who threw for 2,614 yards and 30 TDs last season and ran for 907 yards and 20 TDs. His top target is WR Darryl Harris. … The Gators are strong defensively, with a beefy defensive line led by 6-1, 305-pound Victor Idusuyi and 5-10, 285-pound Derrick Martin.
Tompkins (3-0) vs. Clear Creek (1-2)
Friday, Sept. 20, at Rhodes Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
Tompkins had it easy last week in a 63-0 rout of Alvin. … Clear Creek lost last week to Channelview, 24-17. … The Falcons had their starters done by halftime and did not punt in the first half. They led 28-0 after the first quarter. … Junior DB Colby Huerter had a strong game. He scooped a fumble and returned it 37 yards for a TD. In the second half, he tackled the Alvin punter at the Tompkins’ 4-yard line to set up another TD. … Bad news for Tompkins: No. 1 WR Taurean Muhammad suffered a strained hamstring in the first quarter last week after an 81-yard catch-and-run. Coach Todd McVey was unsure of the extent of his injury after the game. … Junior backup RB Marquis Shoulders had 115 yards and a TD on seven second-half carries last week. … Junior QB Jalen Milroe has completed 34 of 45 passes for 683 yards and seven TDs to no INTs. Senior RB R.J. Smith has 354 rushing yards and eight TDs on 43 carries. … Clear Creek is led by RBs King Ketchum (226 yards, TD) and Rayfield Conley (204 yards, 3 TDs). The run game, which averages 5.9 yards per carry, accounts for 71 percent of Clear Creek’s offense. … Seven of Clear Creek’s nine offensive touchdowns have come on the ground. … Prior to the loss against Channelview, Clear Creek lost to Sterling, 28-13, and Deer Park, 28-27.
Cinco Ranch (0-3) at Cedar Park (2-1)
Friday, Sept. 20, at Gupton Stadium in Cedar Park, 7 p.m.
Cinco Ranch lost 45-0 last week to Pearland. The Cougars surrendered 602 total yards and managed just 98 of their own. … Cedar Park is coming off a 41-35 overtime win over San Angelo, the second consecutive win for Cedar Park since a 17-0 Week 1 loss to Vandegrift. … Junior Clayton Keeling, the projected No. 1 QB coming into the season, made his debut for Cinco Ranch and completed just 2 of 10 passes for four yards. … Cinco Ranch senior Roger Sanguinetti has punted 20 times for 671 yards this season, averaging 33.6 yards per punt. … Overall this season, Cinco Ranch is averaging 5.7 points on 190.3 yards per game and giving up 41.3 points on 487.3 yards per game. … Junior QB Ryder Hernandez leads Cedar Park’s offense. He has completed 72 of 125 passes for 667 yards and three TDs to two INTs. Cedar Park only averages 79.7 rushing yards per game, on 3.5 yards per carry. … Hernandez’s primary targets are WRs Gunnar Abseck (265 yards, TD) and Josh Cameron (204 yards, 2 TDs).
Mayde Creek (3-0) at Alvin (0-3)
Friday, Sept. 20, at Freedom Field, 7 p.m.
Mayde Creek dominated Aldine Nimitz 45-21 last week for its first 3-0 start since 2012. … Alvin lost to Tompkins 63-0 last week and has been outscored 126-0 this season. … The Rams totaled 475 yards against Nimitz. They continue to mix and match with projected starting QB Donte Jones unavailable. Senior John Zarocha made his starting debut at QB this season last week and completed 8 of 11 passes for 203 yards and two TDs. … Senior WR Daniel Huery had six catches for 151 yards last week. He also had 42 yards and a score on five carries. … Senior JaCoby Wilson, Week 2’s starting quarterback, rushed for 35 yards and two TDs on seven carries. … The Rams’ defense continues to impress. Mayde Creek is holding opponents to 21.3 points on 234.3 yards per game. Mayde Creek is among the 19-6A leaders in fumbles caused (6) and recovered (4). … Junior RB Julius Loughridge is the top rusher among 19-6A teams with 464 yards and five TDs, averaging 7.4 yards per carry. … Alvin only crossed midfield once last week against Tompkins and produced just 56 total yards and five first downs. … For the season, Alvin is averaging just 102 yards per game and 6.3 first downs per game.
Katy (3-0) vs. Clear Springs (1-2)
Saturday, Sept. 21, at Legacy Stadium, 6 p.m.
Katy topped Aguilas Blancas IPN Mexico 65-0 for its home opener last week after consecutive tough wins on the road at North Shore and Atascocita to start the season … Clear Springs is 1-2, but don’t be fooled. The Chargers have played a tough schedule, with losses to Region IV power Judson in Week 1 (44-28) and Region III power Klein Collins in Week 2 (17-7). Clear Springs beat George Ranch last week, 42-14. … Senior WRs Jordan Patrick and Matthew Stanley, and senior OL Dakota White did not play for Katy last week. All are expected to return to action this week. … Junior QB Bronson McClelland had his first subpar outing as a Tiger last week, completing 2 of 8 passes for 86 yards, a TD and a pick. Expect a big bounce-back game for the captain. … Katy collected two more interceptions last week, thanks to senior Dalton Johnson and junior Hunter Washington, and now has six total this season. Washington produced his second pick-6 in as many games. … Katy will have a bye next week before starting district play in two weeks. … Clear Springs, the reigning District 24-6A champions, has a well-balanced offense in QB Garrett Rooker, WRs Kaleb Hymes and Isaiah Bibb, and RB Josh White. … Clear Springs is coached by Craig Dailey, a former assistant of Katy coach Gary Joseph.
