There wasn’t too much celebrating as Katy High players and coaches walked into the locker room following an intense 35-28 Class 6A-Division I bi-district playoff win over Ridge Point on Friday, Nov. 15.
Relief? Yes, plenty of that. But not too many smiles, not much joy and even less outright excitement than one might expect from a team that had just improved to 11-0 and extended its season by at least one more week.
Well, that is, except for the slight grin that crossed senior receiver Jordan Patrick’s face when he talked about the game afterward.
“I’m glad we had a game like this,” Patrick said. “It’s generally blowout after blowout. I’m glad we had a game that brought us back down to earth, so we know we have to go to practice every day and get better. There’s no slacking.”
And that is precisely why Patrick is admired by coach Gary Joseph and respected by his teammates. Patrick is a competitor at heart. He wants to earn wins, like Katy did in its resilient comeback win over a gutsy Panthers team.
And the 5-foot-8, 160-pounder plays his best when the moment is at its biggest. Patrick caught three passes for 80 yards against Ridge Point. Two of those catches went for touchdowns, for 18 and 56 yards, respectively. As if that wasn’t enough, those scores came when Katy needed them the most.
Patrick’s 18-yard catch along the back right corner of the end zone with 9:18 left in the fourth quarter put Katy ahead for good, 28-21.
.@jordanpatrick24 18-yard catch in the back of the end zone. A dagger from @bronson1201. 28-21 Katy, 9:18, 4Q. #txhsfb @FootballKaty @Katyfootball pic.twitter.com/ulPAcRNZ0O— Dennis Silva II (@densilva2) November 16, 2019
With four minutes left, he took a 56-yard Bronson McClelland flare for a score and a 35-21 advantage, which ultimately ended up the difference-maker after Ridge Point scored less than three minutes later.
Like any receiver, Patrick always feels the ball should be thrown his way more. That, again, is the trademark of a competitor. There is no ball he doesn’t think he can’t grab; there is no defense he doesn’t think he can’t beat.
In four playoff games the last two seasons, Patrick has caught 13 balls for 380 yards and four touchdowns. In the regular season the last two seasons, Patrick averaged 79.8 receiving yards per game and 22.1 yards per catch. In the postseason, he averages 95 yards per game and 29.2 yards per catch.
“He’s one of the better competitors we have on our football team,” Joseph said.
Patrick came into the Katy program as a freshman running back. He was moved to receiver as a sophomore when Joseph said he had to find a way, any way, to get him on the field.
Patrick has rewarded that faith and worked tirelessly at his craft. His downfield blocking has improved considerably. Joseph said Patrick understands now what he’s trying to do on routes and where the open spaces are.
Patrick’s teammates noticed a difference right away.
“He’s grown a lot, being able to read man or zone (defenses) and how that will affect your route,” McClelland said late August during fall camp. “He’s always had the raw talent. Now he knows and sees the game. If it’s zone, you sit down in a hole. If it’s man, you’re going to have to carry that route through. Him seeing that stuff is a really good thing.”
Overall this season, Patrick has 34 catches for 714 yards and eight touchdowns in nine games.
“I don’t take any credit,” said Patrick, as humble off the field as he is confident on it. “That’s all my teammates and coaches. They put me in situations like that. They trust me and I trust them.”
And this time of the year, the playoffs, is all about trust. That means it’s Jordan Patrick time.
“I’m ready,” Patrick said. “Ready to go to war for my brothers.”
