Katy High can earn its 11th consecutive undefeated district championship with a win over Taylor on Thursday, Nov. 7, in its regular season finale.
The Tigers (9-0 overall, 5-0 District 19-6A) secured at least a share of the district title with a win over Mayde Creek last week.
“It’s still important to win a district championship, and I know we’ve clinched a district championship but I and the kids want to be able to win it outright,” coach Gary Joseph said. “You lose sight of that, then your goal is to win a state championship or nothing. But our goal is to win a district championship and then go play for a state championship.
“I feel if we can do one, we have a chance to do both.”
Joseph said the road to winning a district title has not gotten easier.
“It’s been hard,” he said. “There’s been tests the whole way. We’ve had some really good football teams that have played very well. When you play in district, you’re going to get everybody’s best shot. Everybody wants to knock off the top dog. You have to be ready to play, and not just that but play your best. That’s what we strive for, to make sure we’re playing at our best. You don’t take anything or anyone for granted. There’s too good of talent around here and too good of coaches to not do that.”
Against Taylor, Joseph said he wants to see focus and continued execution with the passing game and defense.
“It’s a growth process that you have to go through if you’re going to play for a state championship,” he said. “You don’t want to go into the playoffs not playing your best and not humming.”
Joseph said he likes the Thursday scheduling for the Taylor game since it allows an extra day of preparation in advance of next week’s Class 6A-Division I bi-district playoff game against Ridge Point, which will be held Friday, Nov. 15, at 6:30 p.m. at Legacy Stadium.
“It’s a good thing,” Joseph said. “Gives the kids a chance to reboot. We can get our stuff done Friday and give them Saturday off instead of having them be up here Saturday. The playoffs are a six-straight-week haul. You have no down time. Even Thanksgiving week, we’re working. It’s a good thing to give them a day off beforehand.”
WASHINGTON’S STOCK RISES
Katy junior cornerback Hunter Washington’s recruiting stock has risen rapidly this season.
Since Sept. 1, Washington has been offered by Arkansas, Arizona State, Missouri, Oklahoma, SMU, Tennessee, LSU, Arizona, Texas A&M, USC, Florida and Colorado.
In all, Washington has 20 offers.
This season, he has two interceptions as the Tigers’ top cover corner. Both were returned for touchdowns.
“He’s a better football player because he understands more right now,” Joseph said. “It’s a maturity process and understanding what he’s doing. Not just about what he can do, but what we do so he knows exactly where he fits in. The mental part of the game has really improved with him, and that maturation has helped.”
At 6-feet, 170 pounds, Washington is long, athletic and quick. Not only is he tall, but he has an impressive reach that allows him to get to passes in tight spaces.
Joseph said Washington must continue working more on his speed and angles, but as far as maturing he’s “grown up quite a bit.”
PATRICK’S ONE OF THE BEST
Katy senior Jordan Patrick has missed a couple of games due to injury but continues to rank statistically as one of the top receivers in the district.
Patrick has caught 27 passes for 598 yards and five touchdowns in seven games. He averages 22.2 yards per catch, which ranks second in the district.
“Jordan has been a good football player for us, and he’s always been a good football player for us,” Joseph said. “He gets frustrated like all other receivers sometimes when he doesn’t get the ball, but he’s a big part of what we do on offense. He’s right where he needs to be.
“He’s one of the better competitors we have on our football team.”
Joseph said Patrick, who came into the program as a freshman running back, has improved his downfield blocking the most. Joseph said Patrick understands what he’s trying to do on routes and where the open spaces are.
“Understanding what he’s doing is big for him and us,” Joseph said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.