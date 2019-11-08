Here’s a look at Katy ISD’s girls and boys basketball teams heading into the 2019-20 season. The girls’ season officially begins Nov. 8. The boys’ season tips off Nov. 15.
In District 19-6A girls basketball last season, Katy won the district title, and was joined in the playoffs by Seven Lakes, Taylor and Morton Ranch. In 19-6A boys basketball last season, Morton Ranch won the district title, and was joined in the postseason by Cinco Ranch, Mayde Creek and Taylor.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CINCO RANCH: The Cougars went 16-17 last season and are seeking their first playoff appearance since 2012-13. Cinco Ranch returns four starters in senior guard Catherine Hursh, senior post Taylor Rowland, junior point guard Abby Bala and sophomore guard Madison Mascorro. Coach Dwayne Archangel is also excited about his freshmen class, which includes three players who will make the varsity in point guard Danielle Williams and guards Briana Broxson and Isabella Hartl. Archangel said the strength of his team is experience. A veteran core of starters return after not missing the playoffs by one game each of the last two seasons. They are determined that the third time is the charm. Archangel’s primary concern is health, as his team has been bombarded with injuries each of the last two years.
KATY: The Tigers had a tremendous year last season, going 28-4 before falling in the regional quarterfinals. But only one starter returns, though she is a gifted one: senior forward and 19-6A Offensive Player of the Year Allana Thompson, who has committed to play at Prairie View A&M. Returning varsity lettermen include junior Sasha Fernandez, who will be the starting point guard, senior post Joy Jegede, and junior forward Aubrey Ridenhour. A key newcomer this year is junior guard Asya May, sister of last year’s district MVP Savannah May. Coach Shanna Marhofer said strengths for this year’s team are speed and athleticism. Her concerns are that her Tigers are inexperienced and young. The Tigers are coming off the best district season in Katy basketball in over 50 years after going 12-0. With her fourth win this season, Marhofer will reach 100 career wins in her fifth season as head coach.
MAYDE CREEK: The Rams went 12-21 last season and are seeking their first playoff appearance since the 2010-11 season. Three starters return: senior guard Jennifer Herrera, senior guard Mame Matala and senior guard Yosseline Flores. Coach Joshua May said his team will consistently display a team-first effort and attitude on and off the court, and perform resiliently to the best of its abilities. His expectations are to improve individual character, develop and implement a growth mindset, and practice and perform with vulnerability, resiliency, effort, integrity, trust, love and team.
MORTON RANCH: The Mavericks went 21-13 last season, making the playoffs despite losing star post player Madyson Bailey to an ACL injury midway through district play. Bailey, now a senior, could return at some point this season, and if so she is a double-double threat and a contender for district MVP. The Mavericks have experience returning in junior post Aaliyah Wiley, senior forward Valentina Taborda and senior wing Jharyn Craig. Junior point guard Schyler Falls will also have an impact after coming on late as a significant player last season.
PAETOW: The Panthers went 8-21 last season and won one game in District 19-5A play. But they have a solid core of seniors this season in guard Sanae Smith, guard Sera Lewis, guard Kaitlyn Galer, forward Amari Rosario, post Lauren Williams and post Kelaiaha Williams. With more experience and a veteran coach in Stacey Stroman, the Panthers could surprise people this season.
SEVEN LAKES: The Spartans return two starters from last season’s 15-18 playoff participant. Junior guard Addison Poth and senior guard Bayli Bulawa are those starters. Coach Angela Spurlock said the strengths of this year’s team are mental toughness, grit and experience in a Spartans system that has made the playoffs for eight consecutive seasons. As always, Spurlock said, the challenge is to compete every night in a district that has as much parity as 19-6A.
TAYLOR: The Mustangs finished last season 20-14 overall, 6-6 in district play, to make the playoffs. Two key players return from that team in seniors Sarah Holson and Danielle St. Denis. Otherwise, Taylor looks to be in rebuilding mode under coach Blair Ary.
TOMPKINS: The Falcons return three starters from last year’s 19-15 team. Still, Tompkins barely missed the playoffs, tying for fourth and losing a play-in game to Cinco Ranch, and is hopeful for a return. Leading the way will be junior post Kenzie Durnford, senior post Mia Hill and junior guard Crystal Smith. Key newcomers to varsity are freshmen forwards Loghan Johnson and Fiyin Adeleye. Coach Tamatha Ray said she has a solid core returning with good senior leadership. With her fifth win this season, Ray will reach 100 career wins in her sixth year as a head coach.
BOYS BASKETBALL
CINCO RANCH: The Cougars return two starters from a 27-7 team last season that reached the playoffs. Senior forwards Jayden Collymore and Derek Dickenscheidt are those starters. They are versatile, playmaking wings that give opponents nightmare matchup issues. Returning lettermen are junior guard Braedon Edison and senior guard Chris Ngene. Key newcomers to varsity are senior forward Jonathan Joseph and junior guard Rhett Evans. Coach Neil King said this team has good chemistry and depth and can shoot the ball well. He expects it to play hard, play smart and play together.
KATY: The Tigers went 13-19 last season and are seeking their first playoff appearance since 2014. Senior guards Chermane Sims and Bryce Purchase will lead Katy, while varsity newcomers in junior guard Ryon Johnson and freshman forward Ayden Perdue will play significant roles. Coach Danny Russell said he has good skill players with smarts, returning a core group of contributors who finished the regular season in a three-way tie for third place just one year ago. His concerns for this year are size and athleticism, as well as uncertainty with bench play. Russell said he has a motivated team with experienced upperclassmen.
MAYDE CREEK: The Rams were a terrific story last season, going 22-15 and returning to the playoffs under first-year coach Anthony Fobb. Mayde Creek returns three starters from that team: senior guard Rommell Williams, senior guard David Chavez and senior post Ka’Von Moore. A key newcomer to varsity is junior guard Jermon Washington. Fobb said his team’s strengths will be its ability to score and create mismatches on offense while playing fast on defense. His concerns are size and complacency. Fobb said he is “very optimistic” about this team.
MORTON RANCH: Morton Ranch is Katy ISD’s best bet of getting a shot at a state basketball championship this season. The Mavericks are ranked No. 2 in Class 6A in the state and return four starters from last year’s 28-7 team: senior guard and Baylor commit L.J. Cryer, senior center and TCU commit Eddie Lampkin, senior guard and district Defensive Player of the Year Westley Sellers, and senior forward Adrian Caldwell, son of the former NBA player. Key newcomers are transfers Ethan Shiflett, a junior wing from Cypress Park, and senior post Anthony Nwgwu, a transfer from San Antonio. The Mavericks feel they have the best decision-maker in the city in Sellers, the best scorer in Cryer, the best big man in Lampkin, and an improved defensive team with rim protection and aggressive on-ball defense. Coach Khris Turner said this is a season where his players must “leave everything on the floor” in order to make the battle-tested trip to the state tournament in San Antonio.
PAETOW: All five starters return from a Panthers team that went 11-20 last season. Those starters are senior guard Joel Delva, sophomore guard Trevor Frank, senior guard David Bradley, senior guard Davion Sargent-Young and senior post Bryce Luster. Key newcomers to varsity this year are sophomore post Charles Chukwu, sophomore guard Elijah Roberts, junior guard Brian McKnight, junior guard Jayden McCullough and senior guard Ben Norris. Coach Michael Niemi said depth and experience will be strengths. Concerns are team cohesiveness on the court and how his team will handle adversity. Niemi said he has a talented group of young men, and if the Panthers play with their pace and with the intensity necessary defensively, they can put themselves in position to compete and win games.
SEVEN LAKES: The Spartans went 12-19 last season but have five returners that all started games at some point last year for a playoff qualifier. Those players are senior point guard Isiah Lewis, senior guard Morris White, senior wing Johnny Miller, senior wing Wylie Holden and senior post Momen Elgamiel. Key newcomers to varsity are senior wing Declan Kelly, junior wing Stennett Prior, junior wing Ethan Marszalek, sophomore point guard Grant Van Hoozer and sophomore guard Tahaad Davis. Coach Shannon Heston said halfcourt defense and depth will be strengths; Heston feels he has 10-12 guys that can contribute on any given night. He also thinks his team has the ability to score the ball at a much higher percentage than last year. Turnovers are a concern for Heston; the Spartans had a turnover on 24 percent of their possessions last season, and Heston said it cost his team games. Heston said he loves this team because of its attitude, work ethic and positivity.
TAYLOR: The Mustangs went 19-18 last season and made the playoffs to snap a three-year drought. However, they graduated most of that team. The Mustangs do not return any starters. Junior guard Jake Arnold, and senior guards Boston Graves and Da’Zhon Lewis will look to make it back-to-back playoff appearances for the Mustangs. Arnold, a sharpshooter who had a standout summer on the AAU circuit, is one to watch. Coach Matthew Brayton said shooting and chemistry will be strengths for his team, while depth and experience are concerns.
TOMPKINS: After a run to the Class 6A state championship game in 2018, the Falcons rebuilt last season and finished 17-16. Two starters return in sophomore guard BB Knight and senior forward Hank Sanders. Key newcomers to varsity are senior guard Johnny Nash, senior guard Matt Long, sophomore forward Carmelo Yakubu, sophomore guard Jason Clark, and senior forward Bryson Morehead. Coach Bobby Sanders said shooting will be a strength, but he is concerned about depth. He said his team will be entertaining and competitive for a playoff spot.
-Reports compiled by Dennis Silva II
