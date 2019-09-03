For just the second time in the last six seasons, the Katy High defense surrendered double-figures in points per game allowed.
The Tigers’ 14.8 points per game allowed were the most since 2016’s 15.5. Until then, the last time the Tigers gave up as many points was in 2010, when they surrendered 17 per game.
Tackling, or lack thereof, and inexperience were the primary culprits last season. In Katy’s 49-38 loss to eventual state champion North Shore in the third round of the playoffs, the Tigers gave up scoring receptions of 61, 29, 78 and 75 yards.
It was a learning moment for a program used to delivering them.
“We know the flaws we have, and we’ve been working on it all this offseason,” junior defensive back Dalton Johnson said. “Our tackling is a big emphasis for us. It’s a matter of not overthinking and just focusing and doing your job. Trusting what you’ve been taught. That comes with experience, which we have now.
“I think we’re going to see a much better defense. Everybody on this defense saw time on varsity last year. We’ve seen the speed and the strength. We know what to do. That’s going to make a difference. We’re ready.”
It will start with the defensive backfield, as Katy returns three of four starters: Johnson, junior Hunter Washington (who played most of last season with a painful wrist injury) and senior Bryan Massey.
The defensive front will be unproven. The linebacker position is highlighted by the prominence of senior Jaylen Phillips, but otherwise consists of raw potential.
A position desperately in need of maturing last year, the secondary is all grown up this year.
“It’s a great thing to be a part of,” Washington said. “Our chemistry is starting to do better, and that’s where it starts. We’re on the same page. We understand our weaknesses and our strengths. We just have to put all that together. Last season was tough for us. It didn’t end how we wanted. But when you have that brotherhood we have, and when you have guys around you who will pick you up, it matters. It just makes you more hungry.”
Helping lead the way will be Johnson and Washington, who have played together since the fourth grade in Katy All-American youth football.
The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Johnson, a safety who amassed 89 total tackles with four tackles for loss, 19 pass breakups, four interceptions and two fumble recoveries in 2018, had a breakout year last season.
“To be honest, I didn’t really expect it,” Johnson said. “I was a sophomore, probably the youngest on the field. I think starting off my freshman year and getting that close bond with guys I played with last year, that really helped. We’re all close. Wanting to always be around the ball and make the play comes natural, and that was big, too.”
Washington, at 6-foot and 175 pounds, is perhaps the most decorated of the Tigers’ defensive backs. He boasts tremendous size, quickness and instincts, and has eight offers, including Ohio State, Auburn, Houston, Texas Tech and TCU.
Injury-plagued last season, the cornerback is excited to see what he can do this year, with improved technique and strength.
His teammate in the backfield is thrilled as well.
“He’s really improved his tackling,” Johnson said. “He’s always been good in coverage. That’s who he is. But his tackling is better, working a lot more on it, being in the weight room and being more aggressive making the play.”
While Johnson and Washington will be keys, this year’s Katy secondary has better depth and experience. There’s Massey, a UTSA verbal commit. Sophomore Bobby Taylor, son of the former NFL veteran by the same name, is a much-hyped transfer from Houston Heights, with offers from Auburn, Houston, Baylor and Oklahoma State, among others.
Daylin Johnson, a senior and Dalton’s other brother, saw considerable time on the field last year. Sophomore Ronny Schneider is also a talent which big things are expected of.
Washington said this year’s secondary will be better in coverage, with sounder tackling as technique has been a consistent point of emphasis. He said it will be more aggressive.
The Tigers’ defensive backs, Washington said, have been watching more game film. Not only that, they are better at understanding what and where to look at. One of the studies has been coverage of crossing routes, a sore point for the Tigers last season. Film has given Katy’s secondary a better understanding of what to expect.
If they can keep their eyes moving, trust the guy next to them, and read their rules, success will come. Experience breeds that confidence and faith. And it’s those intangibles that help dictate who comes out on top in Class 6A, Division I, in December.
“There’s a big sense of urgency,” Johnson said. “We see that sign on the building every day at practice that says, ‘Are you next?’ with all the state champs. It’s been way too long for Katy not to get a state championship (2015). Every time you see that, and the coaches are yelling at you and pushing you, it just makes you want to work harder, so you can get that ring and accomplish what you’re working for.”
(This story is featured in the Katy Times' On the Grid high school football preview magazine that came out Aug. 29).
