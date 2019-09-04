Seven Lakes coach Jimmy Hamon likes to say Tiago Sumbo’s story is the prototypical ‘American Dream.’
The 6-foot-2, 299-pound defensive tackle has only been in America seven years after coming over from Angola because of his father’s job at Chevron. He has only played football for five years.
And still, overcoming tragedy, culture shock and a new language, Sumbo has established himself as a legitimate NCAA Division I prospect.
“It was pretty difficult,” said Sumbo, whose first language was Portuguese. “Whenever I came here, I did not know English. And when I came here, I saw their sports and how they actually take it serious over here when they play football. From there, I just started developing. My English started getting better, and once that happened a lot of things came easier to me.”
In Angola, Sumbo remembers the leniency and freedom of the streets. It was a drastic change when he got to Katy in the sixth grade in 2013.
“Where we came from, we were loud,” he said. “We would listen to music, watch games. Our culture is to enjoy, be free. And when we got here, our neighborhood was so quiet, so peaceful. We weren’t used to that. We were used to making a lot of noise and the police wouldn’t come. Here, it’s different. It was interesting.”
But America’s emphasis on education, Sumbo said, “changed him.” He liked the “no pass, no play” rule, and took advantage by going to school and soaking up everything and anything.
In Angola, athletics take priority over academics, particularly if one is talented in the sport, and you don’t have to pass classes to play. But Sumbo was enamored with the idea of getting his grades to where he could get offers from colleges to pay for his schooling.
“One of my goals was to not make my parents pay for my education,” Sumbo said.
It took three weeks for Sumbo to get comfortable with English, from an understanding standpoint. Speaking it took longer, but he was not shy to talk. That expedited his learning curve.
By his freshman year, Sumbo was speaking fluent English. It took a lot of long nights going home to his room after school and practicing. In the meantime, he was introduced to granola bars and chocolate bars.
“We couldn’t read the wrapper, but we could tell by the picture,” Sumbo said. “My favorite is chocolate mint.”
If Sumbo appears mature beyond his years, he is. He has had to grow up faster than most his age.
His mother died in 2011.
“I was just a little kid,” Sumbo said “I was at the house, playing video games with friends, and I heard my mom had passed away. People came to the house to check with us. A chopper had brought my dad from America; we saw him in his work clothes. It’s really crazy.”
And then during early July, Sumbo’s older brother died in a drowning. After an early morning workout a week later, he left to go pick out a suit for his brother to wear in the casket.
“It’s hard that he’s gone,” Sumbo said. “He’s not going to be able to see my senior season. He saw me play for the first time against Cinco Ranch last year, and joked, ‘Man, why’d you have me come to a game like this.’ It was a blowout, but it was important just that he was there to support. I wish he could be here to see me this year. Unfortunately, he can’t.”
Sumbo has a matter-of-fact poise when discussing the tragedies. Hamon said that isn’t normal for 18-year-olds, but admirable.
“When we heard about his brother, he showed up the next day for workouts,” Hamon said. “We were surprised, really. We were offering our support and he was just very private. It could be culture for him, I’m not sure, but I’m sure it affects him. I’m sure when he gets home at night it bothers him. But he doesn’t show it.”
Sumbo said it’s simply the cards that have been dealt.
“You’ve just got to go through life,” he said. “Things are different for me. I had a different perspective. I grew up fast. It can be hard to adapt to, but at the same time you have to.”
Sumbo had a standout season last year in helping lead the Spartans back to the playoffs. He averaged 5.9 tackles, totaled 10.0 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and one fumble caused.
While he was new to American football, he had played soccer and rugby in Angola. He played rugby barefoot on grass, with no body protection. In ways, American football came easier to him. He could hit with the aid of pads and cleats.
“He’s a big, strong guy,” Hamon said. “One of the strongest guys on our team. And although he’s strong, he still moves very well. He’s athletic and explosive enough to have gotten by people just on physicality. Now teams are double-teaming and have noticed him, and he’s had to concern himself with how he uses his hands and where he places his hands. Pass-rushing-wise, he can improve by setting up better. Everybody in this district has big, strong offensive lineman, and he’s had to hone his technique. That’s where he can improve the most.”
The big picture, however, remains that Sumbo has set himself up for a much better life than when he arrived from Angola. He has embraced America. He has taken advantage of the opportunity.
For someone from his background, that is significant. “That’s what you come to America for,” Hamon said. “That chance.”
“If all goes well, he’s going to have an education that no one can take away from him and be able to support himself and his family better because of it,” Hamon said. “It’s your classic example of not having a lot when you get here and then it turns into something pretty special for you.”
(This story is featured in the Katy Times' On the Grid high school football preview magazine that came out Aug. 29).
