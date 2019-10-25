Starting quarterback Bronson McClelland returned, the remade offensive line made considerable progress from the previous game, senior running back Ron Hoff had his way against a rival, and the defense produced its second consecutive shutout.
On a bitterly cold and windy 51-degree evening, it was a great night to be Katy.
The Tigers romped Cinco Ranch, 42-0, on Friday, Oct. 25, at Legacy Stadium. Hoff ran for 170 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries and Katy’s defense held the Cougars to 40 total yards on 39 plays.
But it was the reinsertion of McClelland that was most significant. After missing the previous two games because of disciplinary reasons, McClelland was rusty in his first start since the Oct. 3 district opener against Tompkins, but still found ways to impact the game.
The 6-foot-1, 215-pound junior only completed 3 of 10 passes for 28 yards but rushed four times for 25 yards and two touchdowns. With the Tigers missing No. 1 receiver Jordan Patrick, who was out with a foot injury that is not thought to be serious, McClelland’s timing and rhythm was off, but receivers also accounted for three dropped passes.
McClelland, who had been punished for using a racial slur in a social media video made public shortly after the Tompkins game, will not be giving interviews for the rest of the season, Joseph said. Otherwise, Joseph was pleased with his signal-caller's return.
“He did OK,” Joseph said. “He threw some balls we didn’t come up with that we’ve got to catch. We’ve got to protect better. But, overall, first game back, I thought he did some good things. He took care of the ball, especially going against the wind in the first quarter, and we put points up.”
Joseph said he wasn’t necessarily trying to ease his three-year letterman back into the swing of things.
“I didn’t want to get him in a position that he wouldn’t be able to handle it,” Joseph said. “But we watched him in practice all week, and he had a great week of practice. We were missing a couple of receivers, and I think that played a little into it. He’ll be fine.”
Indeed, especially with an offensive line and running game that dominated as it did.
Open running lanes were aplenty against the Cougars, as the Tigers’ line manhandled the line of scrimmage. Even while continuing to work two new starters into the mix, the offensive line overwhelmed Cinco Ranch’s defensive front.
The line of Dylan Howerton, Dakota White, Brayden Gammel, Carson Rogers and CJ Marsh helped Katy produce 320 yards on 43 carries, good for 7.4 yards per tote. Hoff averaged 8.5 yards per carry, 2.5 above his season average.
Backups Jalen Davis (68 yards, TD) and Sherman Smith (40 yards) had their moments as well.
“It was all the offensive line and my fullback blocking for me,” Hoff said. “Those guys come to practice and give their all. One time back then (in 2012), they had two starters out and guys filled in and Katy won a championship. These guys stepping up is awesome.”
Speaking of Hoff, Joseph said his lead back continues to get better. Hoff’s yards-per-carry were a season-best, and the number of yards were his third-most of the season. The three touchdowns tied a season-high.
“The physicalness of which he runs the football punishes people,” Joseph said. “When you get later on into the year and start wearing on people in the fourth quarter, that’s what he can do. It complements the other kids because he’s such a downhill runner that other people have a chance to hit creases. It’s a changeup. He’s done well.”
Hoff said his main priority is being consistent and working to get better for playoff time, because “that’s when every game matters.”
“I’m learning how to go downhill, move side to side and get some extra yards,” Hoff said. “I have the power, but I’m learning to be more elusive.”
The No. 2 state-ranked and No. 8 nationally-ranked Tigers are 8-0 overall, 4-0 in District 19-6A.
