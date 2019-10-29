Katy, TX (77493)

Today

Thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy late with light rain possible. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High near 65F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Windy with occasional rain. Low 38F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.