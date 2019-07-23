The rise of Tompkins junior quarterback Jalen Milroe from unknown prospect at this time last year to elite national recruit has been remarkable, culminating in a big evening for the 6-foot-2, 194-pound signal-caller on July 21.
Milroe, the No. 2 dual-threat quarterback talent in the country for the Class of 2021, verbally committed to Texas late that Sunday night. He pledged to the Longhorns after an impressive varsity debut as a sophomore for the upstart Falcons in 2018, when he threw for 1,404 yards and 10 touchdowns on 56 percent passing while rushing for 613 yards and 10 more touchdowns.
In the process of directing the biggest turnaround in Texas high school football history last season, as the Falcons went from a winless 2017 campaign to 10-3, Milroe opened a lot of eyes because of his maturity and dual-threat ability.
“With Texas, I can achieve getting my degree and playing at the next level,” Milroe said. “That networking of Texas holds value, from job opportunities to everything else. I’m focused on business and sports management, and Texas has a great business program. I looked at that heavily, and it spoke volumes.”
It’s time....🤫 pic.twitter.com/zrHSNS2F6e— Jalen Milroe (@JalenMilroe) July 22, 2019
It also spoke to Taylor junior offensive lineman Hayden Conner, a close friend of Milroe’s. The 6-foot-6, 317-pound offensive tackle was coming back home with his mom after watching “Spiderman: Far from Home” on Sunday night when his dad called to tell him about Milroe’s commitment.
“I had no clue he was even considering UT,” said Conner, a four-star recruit. “When he committed and I watched his (announcement) video and how serious he was, I was like, ‘OK. I know what I need to do.’ I was supposed to be heading up to Michigan this weekend, and that was going to be my deciding factor as far as going to Michigan or staying in-state. Once he committed, it kind of lit a fire under me. It sealed the deal.”
Conner verbally committed to Texas on Tuesday morning, not even 48 hours after Milroe had.
The hardest choices require the strongest wills! Thank you to everyone that helped me get to this point in my life. #WhosNext #DestinyWillArrive #COMMITTED pic.twitter.com/XKuTozptGi— Hayden Conner (@HaydenConner) July 23, 2019
Conner and Milroe have been friends since the third grade when they competed against each other in Katy Youth Football. In sixth grade, they won a national championship together in youth football. They also won two youth football state 7-on-7 championships together.
“When I first met Jalen, I was playing against him in KYF in third or fourth grade,” Conner said. “He was really good; we couldn’t stop him. I became friends with him, ended up playing together and we won some things. But whenever I see him, it’s like family. We’re super-close. I love his parents, his family. It just feels good when I see him.”
Milroe was humbled when told his decision had such an effect on Conner.
“It means a lot that a player feels they want to continue their journey with me,” Milroe said. “It means a lot to me, honestly.”
Milroe holds 19 total offers. He said he also heavily considered Florida State, Alabama, Florida, Northwestern and Oregon.
Texas officially offered him on June 16, but the school’s relationship with Milroe since his freshman year was significant.
“Throughout the recruiting process, Texas was one of the schools that had communicated with me the most since my freshman year,” Milroe said. “When I sat down with my family, we believed they were the most consistent and they made me feel like my future on and off the field was a priority for them. I liked how genuine (offensive coordinator) Coach (Tim) Beck was. I went to the USC game and saw him in action coaching. I was able to go into the locker room and talk to (sophomore quarterback) Sam Ehlinger. I liked the environment, the gameday vibe. I was able to build a connection with Coach (Tom) Herman, and having that relationship with the head coach and (Beck) was important to me.”
Milroe felt comfortable making such a big decision now, with two more seasons left in his high school career.
“The recruitment goes pretty fast, and once I felt a school was home, I felt like I should commit,” Milroe said. “Texas provides everything I want in a program. Texas high school football is the best in the nation and keeping that talent in-state and together … with me committing now, I can start building that 2021 class at Texas, even 2020 since that class is not over.”
He has a head start with Conner.
“Hayden and I have known each other forever,” Milroe said. “Our goal was always to play together in the future, and we stuck to it. We’ve grown tremendously through our relationship. I love Hayden and who he is as a person. He works tremendously hard, ever since youth ball. He’s family-oriented, a great guy to be around. Goal-driven. He’s family to me.”
Conner, who holds 22 offers, said Texas barely beat out Michigan and Texas A&M. He was happy to commit now so he, too, can help build the Class of 2021 for the Longhorns.
“Whenever I go there, I feel at home,” he said. “It’s close to home. I love Austin; it’s so weird. It feels normal. It feels like I belong. I’ve always gotten that vibe. This is going to be exciting.
“I’m stress-free from having to go to all these colleges and make a decision. Now I’m done and get to focus on building my class and me now.”
So far, so good for Texas’ Class of 2021. Before Milroe verbally committed, the class was ranked No. 11 in the nation. After Milroe chose Texas, the class is now ranked No. 4.
“And with Hayden committing, it will only grow,” Milroe said. “It’s looking good. We should be No. 1 in a few weeks.”
