It’s here.
The Katy ISD high school football season gets under way this week. Katy, Tompkins, Taylor and Seven Lakes all made the playoffs last season. The Tigers, who won their 10th consecutive district championship, and Falcons each went three-rounds deep in the postseason. The Mustangs finished in the area round. The Spartans, making the playoffs for the first time since 2014, fell by a mere four points to regional power Ridge Point in the bi-district round.
What’s to take place this year? This week is a first step to finding out.
Here’s a look at what’s in store in Week 1.
Katy (11-2 in 2018; regional semifinalist) at North Shore (16-0 in 2018; Class 6A, DI state champion)
Thursday, Aug. 29, at Galena Park ISD Stadium, 7 p.m., ESPNU
These two rivals meet for the fifth time in the last four years. North Shore has won three of the previous four meetings. … Katy went 11-2 last year. Both of those setbacks came to North Shore: 35-21 in the season-opener and 49-38 in the third-round playoff game. … North Shore is the defending Class 6A, Division I, state champion after posting an undefeated 16-0 season last year. … Nine starters return for North Shore, including top 2021 dual-threat QB Dematrius Davis (3,368 passing yards, 43 TDs; 421 rushing yards, 5 TDs) and senior RB Zach Evans (1,784 rushing yards, 29 TDs), the No. 1 player in the country, per ESPN. … Evans’ backup, John Gentry, is an Arkansas commit. … Texas A&M commit and junior WR Shadrach Banks (1,312 yards, 17 TDs), who had a standout playoff performance against Katy last year, is not expected to play. He is sidelined with a leg injury. … Tackling was a point of concern for Katy during its games against North Shore last year. The Tigers are optimistic that a more experienced secondary and more confident defense overall can do a better job wrapping up the Mustangs’ athletic playmakers. … North Shore returns just three starters on defense. Katy returns five starters on offense, including junior QB Bronson McClelland (1,993 passing yards, 27 TDs) and all of its receivers, from a team that put up the most points the Mustangs allowed in a playoff game last year. … The passing game is the Tigers’ strength offensively, but they will need to run the ball to be effective against North Shore. RBs Ron Hoff, a senior transfer from North Carolina; junior Jalen Davis, who was on JV last year; and junior Sherman Smith, who was the backup running back to Deondrick Glass last year will all be thrown into the fire. … Katy coach Gary Joseph’s projected strengths for this season: quarterback, running back, wide receivers, secondary and experience at tight end. Joseph’s concerns: offensive line, defensive line, consistency and depth at all positions.
Taylor (6-6, area finalist) vs. Atascocita (11-2, regional semifinalist)
Friday, Aug. 30, at Legacy Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Atascocita won last year’s meeting, 16-0. … The Eagles return 17 starters from that team, including playmakers at QB in Brice Matthews (3,280 passing yards, 29 TDs; 407 rushing yards, 12 TDs) and at WR in Dylan Robinson (1,208 yards, 16 TDs). Atascocita also has one of the top offensive lines in the state with 6-foot-3, 285-pound Will Jones, 6-6, 310-pounder Jer’Marques Bailey and 6-4, 285-pounder Kameron Dewberry. … Taylor returns 15 starters from last year’s team. Like Atascocita, the Mustangs have a dominant offensive line of their own anchored by Texas commit Hayden Conner (6-6, 315) and Bryce Foster (6-5, 318). … The Mustangs could be more balanced offensively this year because of the arm of QB Dalton Burden (968 yards, 8 TDs). He’s got athletic targets in WRs Griffin Dougherty (220 yards, 3 TDs) and CJ Tolbert (172 yards, TD), and tight end Gavin Belue (98 yards, TD). … But the Mustangs’ offense will still be powered by junior RB Casey Shorter (938 yards, 7 TDs). … Taylor has a strong secondary, led by safeties Braden Hay (7.3 tackles per game, 2.0 sacks, 3 INTs, 2 fumble recoveries, 2 blocked punts) and Trevor Woods (6.4 tackles per game, 2 INTs). They will be tested against Atascocita’s passing game. … Taylor still has some figuring out to do at linebacker and cornerback. … While Taylor’s defensive front doesn’t necessarily have the star power of years past, it is deep and athletic. Technique-wise, the linemen are solid. … Taylor coach Chad Simmons’ projected strengths for this season: experience on offense, size and athleticism on the offensive line, improved passing game, experience at safety and an athletic defensive line. Simmons’ concerns: depth, health and competitive non-district and district schedules.
Morton Ranch (5-5) vs. Cypress Lakes (5-5)
Friday, Aug. 30, at Rhodes Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
Morton Ranch won last year’s meeting, 22-20. … Morton Ranch returns 10 starters. Cypress Lakes returns nine, though its most notable talent is a newcomer. Senior QB Sofian Massoud is a move-in from the Bronx who has verbally committed to Houston. … Last’s season’s 5-5 record was Cypress Lakes’ best yet since it opened in 2010. … RB/S Kyree Anderson is a nice playmaker for the Spartans. … RB Jaelon Moorehead (638 yards, 2 TDs) paces the Mavericks’ ground game, and WR Josh Gaton is one of the best receivers in District 19-6A. … The best player on the field is likely to be Morton Ranch senior DL Brandon Brown. As a junior last season, Brown, a Tulane commit, had 52 tackles, including 39 solos, for an average of 5.2 per game. He had nine sacks, 27 tackles for loss, forced two fumbles and recovered another. … Keep an eye on Mavericks offensive linemen Justice Guillory (6-2, 295) and Aaron Session (6-6, 275). They could make Morton Ranch very formidable up front, opening up creases for Moorehead. … Morton Ranch coach Ron Counter’s projected strength for this season is experience. His concern is health. The Mavericks are not a program with great depth.
Mayde Creek (3-7) at Conroe (3-7)
Friday, Aug. 30, at Moorhead Stadium, 7 p.m.
Conroe won last year’s meeting, 37-22. … Conroe returns 12 starters from last year. Mayde Creek returns 15. … Conroe has questions at quarterback and running back, though it has some quality receivers, led by Michael Phoenix. … Mayde Creek has some tantalizing talent, starting with dynamo playmaker Daniel Huery (543 receiving yards, 3 TDs; 629 rushing yards, 7 TDs). There’s also 6-2, 175-pound WR Demetrius Ledet (180 yards, TD) and 6-1, 175-pound WR L’Den Skinner. … The biggest change to the Rams’ offense: a new quarterback in junior Donte Jones, and a new RB in junior Julius Loughridge, a transfer from Taylor. … Loughridge rushed for 553 yards and four touchdowns in a three-man running back rotation for Taylor last year. He averaged 4.8 yards per carry. … The key, as always for Mayde Creek, will be defense. The Rams have pieces in DB Joseph Kinyock (6 tackles per game, 2 sacks, 2 INTs) and DL Trejuan Holmes (2.5 tackles per game, 4.0 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks). Consistency will be big. … Mayde Creek coach Mike Rabe’s projected strength for this season: experience, as 16 of the 22 returning lettermen were on varsity as sophomores. His concern is depth.
Paetow (3-7) at Stafford (4-6)
Friday, Aug. 30, at SMSD Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
Stafford won last year’s meeting, 41-14. … Stafford returns 13 starters. QB Cameron Peters has good size (6-4, 195 pounds) and threw for 1,824 yards and 18 TDs last season. … Defensively, Stafford has a dominant playmaker in 6-4, 225-pound end Robert Wooten, who registered 79 tackles and 12 sacks last year. … After playing its inaugural year of varsity ball, Paetow returns all 22 starters. It also has some key transfers, as its backfield has been bolstered with the additions of Damon Bankston (Morton Ranch) and Johnathan Jolly (Katy), and LB D.J. Mourning (Morton Ranch) is a welcomed addition to the defense. … Senior Alex Elko is a do-it-all for the Panthers. He totaled 263 yards as a receiver and runner last year, and also compiled 54 tackles, including seven for a loss. … CB Dane Presto (42 tackles, 3 INTs) and FS Carl Simon (59 tackles, 5 TFL, 1 INT) lead a Paetow secondary that has a lot of promising potential. … Paetow has not made a decision on its starting quarterback. Junior Harrison Sager is the incumbent and played admirably last year, but sophomore Channing Dumas Jr. has made it a true quarterback competition. … Paetow coach B.J. Gotte’s projected strengths for this season are experience and an injection of athleticism from his newcomers. His concerns are senior and veteran leadership, and newcomers adapting to the culture of the program.
Cinco Ranch (3-7) vs. Cypress Ranch (11-1, area finalist)
Saturday, Aug. 31, at Legacy Stadium, 6 p.m.
Cypress Ranch won last year’s meeting in a nail-biter, 32-21. … Cinco Ranch returns just three starters as it enters a new era under head coach Chris Dudley, who takes over for the legendary Don Clayton, who led the program since its inception in 1999. … Cypress Ranch is also under a new head coach after Gene Johnson left for Waller. Sean McAuliffe, who comes over after having substantial success at Converse Judson, is in now for the Mustangs. … Six starters return on offense for Cypress Ranch, including RBs Willie Eldridge (1,012 yards, 17 TDs) and Elias Pino (501 yards, 8 TDs). … Cinco Ranch is very raw. Clayton Keeling will be under center after leading the JV to an 8-1-1 record last year. RB GJ Kelly (130 yards, TD) and OL Carlos Abascal are the offensive players with the most experience coming back. … The Cougars’ defense is in a surer spot with DBs Carson King (2.8 tackles per game, INT, 5 passes defensed) and Brady Matthews (3.4 tackles per game, 3 passes defensed). Isaiah Dycus is also a capable playmaker along the front. … Cinco Ranch coach Chris Dudley’s projected strengths for this season are the offensive line and linebackers. His concern is the lack of experience.
Seven Lakes (6-5, bi-district finalist) vs. Memorial (4-6)
Saturday, Aug. 31, at Rhodes Stadium, 7 p.m.
Memorial won last year’s meeting, 17-14. … Seven Lakes returns 11 starters from a team that made the playoffs for the first time since 2014. Memorial returns 10 starters. … Memorial does not have much going offensively this year, but its defense has potential with 6-foot, 280-pound lineman Rocco Silvestri, linebacker Nicholas Haas and defensive back Matthew McHenry. … Seven Lakes has a chance to be a real sleeper in District 19-6A. Offensively, the Spartans have a slew of weapons in RBs Milton Jones (405 yards, 4 TDs) and up-and-comer Nick David-West, and WRs Eric Johnson (169 yards, TD) and Jaden Embra (346 yards, 5 TDs). Defensively, the front seven is loaded with defensive linemen Tiago Sumbo (5.9 tackles per game, 4.5 sacks), Navy commits Jaylinn Simon and Jaymian Simon, and LBs Nate Hawkins (6.4 tackles per game, INT) and Parker Jones (6.1 tackles per game, INT). … The main question for Seven Lakes is at quarterback, where junior Cristian Beltran and sophomore Scott Stanford have engaged in an intense competition for QB1 since the spring. Coach Jimmy Hamon said after last week’s scrimmage that he is leaning toward starting Beltran against Memorial, but Stanford will see playing time as well. … Hamon’s projected strengths for this season are the improved offensive line, running back, playmaking at receiver and the defensive front seven. His concerns are inexperience at quarterback and the secondary,
Tompkins (10-3, regional semifinalist) at Fort Bend Austin (3-7)
Saturday, Aug. 31, at Mercer Stadium, 6 p.m.
Tompkins won last year’s meeting, 38-21. … Tompkins was one of the best stories in all of Texas high school football last season, going winless in 2017 to a third-round playoff appearance last year. … The Falcons return 11 starters from last year’s team, including elite talents like QB and Texas commit Jalen Milroe (1,404 passing yards, 10 TDs; 613 rushing yards, 10 TDs), RB R.J. Smith (2,391 rushing yards, 30 TDs; 192 receiving yards, 3 TDs), DE Tunmise Adeleye (4.1 tackles per game, 8.0 sacks) and DB Colby Huerter (4.9 tackles per game, 9 INTs). … Austin returns 12 starters from last year’s team, including eight on offense. Offensive coordinator Mike Arogbonlo takes over as head coach following the retirement of Dan Schreiber. … Austin’s marquee talent is senior and Texas A&M commit Troy Omeire. The 6-5, 210-pounder had 674 yards and 11 TDs last year. … The Bulldogs are also strong on the offensive line. … Tompkins RB George Benyeogor, the team’s leading rusher two years ago, is back after missing last season with a torn ACL. … Tompkins coach Todd McVey’s projected strengths for this season is experience at the skill positions and on the offensive line. His concern is the defensive line, where only one starter (Adeleye) returns.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.