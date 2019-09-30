Texans rookie Cullen Gillaspia has played four NFL games, but it all still remains a bit unbelievable for the Katy native.
“I think it will always be a dream,” Gillaspia said after Sunday’s 16-10 loss to Carolina. “Every day when I wake up, I’m pinching myself that I get to play football for a living.”
At this time last year, Gillaspia was the 12th man for Texas A&M, becoming the first 12th man to be drafted into the NFL. Six years ago, he was an all-district linebacker at Taylor High, where he played football and baseball.
Drafted by Houston with the 220th overall pick in the seventh round of the NFL Draft in the spring, Gillaspia, 24, not only made Houston’s roster, but he’s also making an impact. He has seen time on offense as a fullback, but primarily plays on special teams.
Gillaspia has played a total of eight snaps on offense and 72 snaps on special teams. The 6-foot-2, 235-pounder has played 72 of 107 total special teams snaps, or 67.3 percent.
He got on the stat sheet early, contributing an assisted tackle on special teams in the season opener against the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 9.
Gillaspia spoke more to The Katy Times on Sunday about his time in the NFL so far.
Q: How would you describe your transition into the NFL four games in?
A: At the end of the day, it’s just football. I’m just trying to help my team. I just go out there, try to do my best every week and try to help this team any way I can.
Q: At what point did you feel you had the ‘Welcome to the NFL’ moment?
A: Probably that first game, walking out for Monday Night Football, playing the New Orleans Saints. It was a really cool moment, playing the first game in the Superdome. And then coming home and playing Jacksonville that next week, it was a cool deal to get to experience my first home game.
Q: How do you feel that you’ve improved as a player from the first day of training camp to this point?
A: Just understanding the game more and understanding what the speed of the game is like. Just playing. I’ve still got a lot of work to do to become the player I want to be.
Q: What’s the key to being successful, and someone a team can count on, on special teams, which is where you excel and where this team seems to really have a place for you?
A: Just keep watching film. Start diagnosing the game better. Start being able to read things better. You have all the utilities to be a great special teams player, you just have to be able to put the mental aspect of it in play.
Q: Tough loss (to Carolina), but 2-2 and you guys have been in every game. What’s that say about the team at this point of the season?
A: When you’ve got great players, you’re going to be in every game. That’s what we have here, so I’m just trying to help and hopefully the next time a game is close it comes out on our side.
