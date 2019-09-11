Week 2 was kind to Katy ISD’s football teams. The district went 6-2, with only Cinco Ranch and Morton Ranch picking up defeats. The Cougars are the only program to not have picked up a win so far; alas, it is very early.
The storylines at this point have Katy looking like a monster, once again, and Paetow seemingly showing vast, significant improvement from its inaugural varsity year last season. The Tigers, Panthers and Mayde Creek are still undefeated.
Here’s a look at what else is on hand in Week 3.
Paetow (2-0) vs. Clements (1-1)
Thursday, Sept. 12, at Legacy Stadium, 6 p.m.
Paetow dominated Northbrook last week, 64-0. … The shutout was Paetow’s first for the varsity program. It came in the Panthers’ 12th varsity game. … The Panthers are undefeated, with both wins coming on the road. … Clements beat Spring Woods, 49-0. … Paetow has outscored opponents, 99-7. … Sophomore QB Channing Dumas Jr. has been a revelation for the Panthers, completing 14 of 18 passes for 304 yards and eight TDs to no picks. He’s also rushed for 53 yards on six carries. … Dumas’ favorite target is senior WR Johnathan Baker, who has seven catches for 170 yards and five TDs. … Paetow has a dominant duo in the backfield in senior Jonathan Jolly (28 carries, 233 yards, 2 TDs) and junior Damon Bankston (23, 175, 1). … Defensively, Paetow is led by senior MLB Calevin Curry (7.5 tackles per game, one fumble caused), sophomore safety Kentrell Webb (7.5 tackles per game, one fumble caused) and senior OLB D.J. Mourning (6.5 tackles per game, 1.0 sack, two fumble recoveries). … The Panthers are allowing 72.5 total yards per game and have surrendered just 10 first downs all season. … Paetow has forced five fumbles, recovering three. … Clements has outscored opponents, 64-38. Senior QB John Perry has completed 25 of 41 passes for 279 yards and two TDs to one pick. RB Pierre Djunga has rushed for 186 yards and five TDs, averaging 5.3 yards per carry. … Clements lost to Lamar Consolidated, 38-15, in Week 1.
Morton Ranch (1-1) at Westside (2-0)
Thursday, Sept. 12, at Delmar Stadium, 7 p.m.
Morton Ranch lost to Cypress Ridge last week, 14-0. … Westside beat Houston Austin, 30-16. … Four turnovers plagued Morton Ranch in last week’s loss. The Mavericks have struggled at quarterback. Jaden Diaz and Eric Arambula have combined to complete 6 of 23 passes for 66 yards and two TDs to three picks. … Offensively, Morton Ranch’s go-to targets have been RB Jaelon Moorehead (172 yards on 33 carries, 5.2 yards per carry) and WR Josh Gaton (46 yards and two TDs on three catches). … The Mavs’ defense has played well enough to keep the team in games, however, allowing an average of 273 total yards per game. Mavs opponents have punted nine times. … Westside WR Dorian Washington has 165 yards and four TDs on seven catches. RB Ty Murray has 149 yards and two TDs on 18 carries. … Westside beat Madison in Week 1, 34-6.
Katy (2-0) vs. IPN-Mexico (N/A)
Friday, Sept. 13, at Legacy Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Katy routed Atascocita 56-14 last week, making it consecutive road wins over defending state champ North Shore and the then-No. 8 state-ranked Eagles to start the season. … Aguilas Blancas IPN is a team from Mexico City. Last year, Katy beat IPN, 63-0. … Last year’s game was more of a true exhibition, with the game celebrating culture and the love of football between both countries. Players celebrated by taking pictures with each other, and Aguilas Blancas IPN took in the city of Katy before the game, such as the mall and its local restaurants. … The Tigers are averaging 464 total yards of offense, a balanced attack at that. They are averaging 252.5 rushing yards and 217 passing yards, with four TDs through the air and six on the ground. … Junior QB Bronson McClelland has completed 24 of 39 passes (61.5 percent) for 434 yards and four TDs to two picks. Senior RB Ron Hoff has rushed for 333 yards and three TDs on 51 carries, averaging 6.5 yards per rush. … Senior WR Jordan Patrick has 12 catches for 292 yards and two TDs. … Defensively, Katy is surrendering 229.5 yards per game. The Tigers have six takeaways, four via INT. … Led by junior DL Cohen Dearman and senior LB Jaylen Phillips, Katy has also registered a handful of sacks, with a defensive front seven making dominant plays like Tigers’ state championship teams of the past.
Seven Lakes (1-1) vs. Fort Bend Austin (0-2)
Friday, Sept. 13, at Rhodes Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
Seven Lakes beat La Porte last week, 28-23. … Austin fell to Mayde Creek, 24-21, on a field goal with 26 seconds left, and is 0-2 for against Katy ISD teams this season. The Bulldogs lost to Tompkins, 66-14, in Week 1. … Seven Lakes led 21-2 at halftime last week before La Porte threatened late. … Offensively, the Spartans have been balanced. Junior QB Cristian Beltran has completed 33 of 52 passes for 377 yards and two TDs to one pick. Junior RB Milton Jones has rushed for 116 yards and a TD on 23 carries. … Seven Lakes is diverse in its rush attack. Seven Spartans have at least one carry, and three have 10 or more. Four of Seven Lakes’ six TDs have come on the ground. … Senior LBs Nate Hawkins (8.5 tackles per game) and Parker Jones (7 tackles per game, 2.0 sacks) engineer a strong defense. … Fort Bend Austin’s big playmaker is senior WR Troy Omeire. He has 132 yards and two TDs on 10 catches. … Austin has used two QBs this season. Brandon Abboud has completed 11 of 29 passes for 117 yards and a TD to a pick. Jordyn Hawkins has completed 9 of 21 passes for 109 yards and a TD. … Austin has just 11 first downs all season so far.
Cinco Ranch (0-2) at Pearland (2-0)
Friday, Sept. 13, at The Rig in Pearland, 7 p.m.
Cinco Ranch lost 35-14 to Jersey Village last week. … Pearland beat Memorial, 49-23. … It’s been a tough go for the Cougars, who are young and inexperienced. … Cinco Ranch is averaging 224.5 yards of total offense and giving up 439 yards per game. … Cinco Ranch QB Evan Dunn has completed 19 of 38 passes for 240 yards and two TDs and one pick. … The Cougars are averaging just 89 rushing yards at 2.8 yards per carry. … WR Jake Wisdom has 60 yards and a score on four receptions. … Cinco Ranch senior K Roger Sanguinetti has punted nine times for an average of 33.6 yards per punt. … Pearland will be a formidable task for Cinco Ranch’s defense. Pearland has outscored its opponents, 101-26. ... The Oilers average 521 total yards per game. Senior QB and Louisiana Tech commit JD Head has completed 23 of 30 passes for 359 yards and four TDs to no interceptions. … Last season, in a 56-28 Oilers win, Head torched Cinco Ranch for 357 yards and six touchdowns, both program-best marks. … As good as he’s been, the Oilers have also tallied seven rushing touchdowns. … Pearland has won 13 consecutive regular season games.
Mayde Creek (2-0) at Aldine Nimitz (2-0)
Friday, Sept. 13, at Thorne Stadium, 7 p.m.
Mayde Creek nipped Fort Bend Austin last week, 24-21, thanks to senior Elias Cruz’s 27-yard field goal with 26 seconds left. … Nimitz beat Sterling, 16-14. … Junior RB Julius Loughridge has made a difference for the Rams this year. He has 355 yards and four TDs, averaging 7.6 yards per carry. … After junior Donte Jones started at QB in Week 1, senior Jacoby Wilson started last week against Austin. Rams coach Mike Rabe said he would not comment on Jones’ status with the team. … Junior DB Joseph Kinyock (9.5 tackles per game) and senior LB Victor Holdman (8 tackles per game) have spearheaded a Rams defense that has played well this season, giving up 21.5 points per game. Senior DL Trejuan Holmes and Jesse Jones have 2.0 sacks each. Jones has two fumbles caused. … Mayde Creek has six fumbles caused, four recovered. … Penalties are an issue that Mayde Creek must address, and quickly. They almost cost a win last week, when the Rams were penalized 19 times for 160 yards. … Nimitz is giving up 15.5 points per game on 203.5 yards per game. … RB Jayvon Davis paces Nimitz’s offense with 241 rushing yards and four TDs, averaging 6.5 yards per carry. … Nimitz beat Channelview in Week 1, 21-17. Its wins have come by a combined six points.
Taylor (1-1) vs. Deer Park (2-0)
Saturday, Sept. 14, at Legacy Stadium, 6 p.m.
Taylor beat Cypress Springs last week, 28-14. … Deer Park topped Clear Creek, rallying for a dramatic win, 28-27. … No. 1 RB Casey Shorter did not play for Taylor last week. In his stead, senior Marcus Grant stepped up for a big game with 209 yards and two TDs. … The Mustangs also have an established playmaker at receiver in senior Griffin Dougherty. Dougherty has caught six balls for 154 yards and two TDs. … Senior QB Dalton Burden has played well overall, especially last week. In all, he has completed 12 of 18 passes for 174 yards and two TDs to a pick. … Taylor DB Trevor Woods had two sacks last week, and DL Shannon Johnson recovered a fumble for a six-yard score. … The Mustangs have four takeaways. … Penalties hurt Taylor last week. The Mustangs committed nine for 75 yards. … Deer Park’s strength is its passing game, thanks to QB Matthew Potts and WR Clyde Bellow. … Against Clear Creek last week, Potts completed 17 of 25 passes for 260 yards and three TDs to no picks. Bellow had 215 yards and two TDs on nine catches. … Deer Park beat Port Arthur Memorial, 26-20, in Week 1.
Tompkins (2-0) vs. Alvin (0-2)
Saturday, Sept. 14, at Rhodes Stadium, 7 p.m.
Tompkins beat Klein Cain last week, 42-24. … Alvin lost to Kempner, 35-0. … The Falcons are averaging 444 yards per game. Junior QB and Texas commit Jalen Milroe has completed 27 of 36 passes for 460 yards and five TDs to no picks. … Senior RB R.J. Smith has 241 rushing yards and five TDs to go with 77 receiving yards and two TDs. … Senior WR Taurean Muhammad is in the midst of a breakout season with 218 yards and a TD on 10 catches. … Tompkins’ defense allowed 369 yards against Klein Cain, including 235 through the air. … Tompkins has three takeaways, two via INTs: Dru Polidore and Eric Christianson. Christianson has a pick-6. … Tompkins’ Pryce Powell has punted six times for an average of 39.5 yards per punt. … Alvin has been shutout in both of its games and has been outscored 63-0. … Alvin has completed just 3 of 12 passes for 54 yards. It has 176 rushing yards on 91 attempts, for 1.9 yards per carry. … Alvin’s punting game is also subpar. The Yellowjackets have punted 11 times this season for an average of 16.3 yards per punt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.