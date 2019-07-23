On July 7, Paetow junior left-handed pitcher Cody Morse verbally committed to play for the University of Houston.
In doing so, Morse became the first Panthers baseball player to verbally commit to a NCAA Division I school. For some, it was surprising. Morse is a relatively unknown name, and Houston is a formidable program. But it wasn’t a surprise to Morse, or his mother Tawnya.
“It’s a big deal. It’s huge,” Tawnya said. “This kid has so much heart, and every morning he gets up and wants to work out. Every day, it’s working out and doing long toss. It just means so much to him. Baseball is what he wants to do.”
Last season was Paetow’s inaugural year of varsity baseball play. While the 6-foot-5 Morse was named the program’s Pitcher of the Year, the road there was anything but smooth.
He admits he did not do as well as he expected early in the season. He wasn’t throwing hard, and that led to a plethora of hits. Slowly, Morse started to learn to “paint the corners,” either by throwing outside or inside to hitters way up in the batter’s box. Morse learned to not rely on his fastball and to mix-up his repertoire with off-speed pitches.
His mindset also changed. He made tweaks physically. Morse figured out his hip separation needed to be more open, and that gave him more power. He started hitting spots better.
“I didn’t do too well at the beginning, but towards the end I did much better,” Morse said. “I had two starts and did really well. Last season just pushed me to get better. Being a PO (pitcher only), I didn’t hit at all and didn’t get much time pitching, and I want more.”
Morse throws a fastball, curveball, changeup and slider. His takeout pitch is his curveball, which boasts different movements. Morse’s fastball tops out at 84 miles per hour, and he averages in the low 80s. Those numbers are both better than the average high school baseball player, which is what Houston coaches liked when they saw him play a summer ball game there almost a month ago.
Playing with the Hunter Pence Baseball Academy, Morse has gotten more and more exposure. Houston jumped on him early because of his physical potential, being tall and skinny.
“He was in a tournament in Georgia, and he calls me and says, ‘Hey, Mom, University of Houston wants me to commit. What do you think?’” Tawnya said. “I told him he needed to decide what’s right for him and what path he wanted to take, but I thought it was awesome. He was so excited. He said he wanted to do it, and I told him we’d back him up 100 percent.”
Morse has an impressive work ethic. If he’s not throwing on the Paetow campus, he’s working out at RedLine Athletics. He has put on 15 pounds of muscle since the end of the high school season three months ago, and he is intent on adding more speed and velocity to his fastball.
“Even when it was hard last year in high school not having the playing time he wanted, he’d get home after games and practices and do long toss,” Tawnya said.
The result of that dedication is Morse’s college ticket.
“Houston was in my top schools,” Morse said. “I’m very happy. They’re close to home; I love the campus. The field is nice. They’re getting a new facility. Their pitching staff is always good. They had four starters last year and most went to the pros. Their pitching coach is really good, and they’ll get me right.”
