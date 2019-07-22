Whether they are a professional overseas, in the United States or a 7-year-old at a youth camp, soccer players are always competing, always training.
The same is true for the young men of Katy 1895 FC, the club that recently finished its second season playing in the Lone Star Conference of the National Premier Soccer League. The club is a home for athletes from Katy, Missouri City, Sugar Land, Tomball and the numerous internationals living in Houston to spend their summers training in a professional environment that will further prepare them for higher levels of competition.
“All the coaches have played and coached at some very high levels,” said right back Thomas Hollis. “They all know what it takes to play at the professional level and they bring that professional atmosphere and expectations to training every day.”
Hollis, who also plays for Western Illinois University, is the model for the type of players on Katy 1895 FC’s roster. The club consists of players who just wrapped up their high school careers, athletes currently in midst of their collegiate careers, and veteran pros looking to hone skills for a shot at the pros.
An athlete who fell in love with soccer at a young age, Hollis said his English mother introduced him to the sport. He has played for numerous clubs through grade school, now plays collegiately and is looking to take that next leap.
While not affiliated with any team in Major League Soccer, the 1895 club acts as one regardless. That means getting down to the smallest details.
“Having been around higher levels, we put the players in a training environment where we try to make them think and react quicker in their decisions,” said head coach Steve Jones. “We work on the first touch being clean and talk about the purpose of the touch and how quickly and accurately they can be.”
Jones, who has more than 20 years of coaching experience between college and Major League Soccer, took over this season for Jimmy Krueger, who coached the 1895 team to a 3-7 record in their inaugural season in 2018.
Katy FC 1895 went 1-9 this season under Jones. Some of that might be a result of the coaching change, but it has more so to do with the youth of the team and the rotating nature of the club’s roster.
Everyone on the Katy 1895 FC roster is expected to move on to a higher level at some point. That will only happen, however, if they can acknowledge where they need to improve.
“We have to be better at defending and, most importantly, keeping the ball,” Jones said. “If we can possess better, we can create more chances to score and make our opponents have to defend.”
Hollis, a team captain, is someone who has seen first-hand the benefits of club soccer. It was his time playing for the youth club Houstonians FC during high school that got him recognized by Western Illinois.
“It is the summer, and it is easy for a college kid to have distractions,” Hollis said. “As captain, I try to keep the team focused on our main objective this summer, and that is representing Katy 1895 FC. No matter the results, as long as we keep a professional mindset and great work ethic, I will be happy.”
For a sports team to survive, the community has to support it. According to Hollis, the Katy community has gone above and beyond supporting the team. Even with the 1895 team having to play its games in Conroe this season, youth soccer players from Katy always find ways to come support the club.
Katy 1895 FC might be a young team, but the fact it exists means it will grow as soccer grows. As long as it remains, it will be a resource for every athlete in Katy who has a dream of playing the highest level of soccer.
“People need to know that Katy 1895 FC produces local talent and gives local players of all ages and backgrounds a chance to play at the next level,” Hollis said. “This couldn’t be done without the continued support of the community. I will be forever grateful for the opportunity.”
