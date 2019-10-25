Katy senior running back Ron Hoff is the top rusher in District 19-6A football with 929 yards.
Hoff leads all of 19-6A in carries with 154 and averages six yards per carry. He has 11 touchdowns.
Coach Gary Joseph said Hoff can be even better.
“It’s been a learning experience for him,” Joseph said. “He’s really done well, but there’s some things I know he can do better. He’s been a tough, physical runner for us, but there’s times he needs to pick his knees and feet up more and be able to step out of some things. That comes from learning where blocks are going to be and knowing what he’s going to do.”
Joseph said Hoff has improved as a blocker and has shown he can catch the ball as well. Hoff got his first receiving touchdown during the Tigers’ win over Morton Ranch on Oct. 11.
“You want someone who can do all three things, and there’s no doubt he can,” Joseph said.
A transfer from South Carolina, Hoff is still finding his way.
“The biggest learning curve is understanding concepts and creases and knowing when things happen and why things happen,” Joseph said. “It’s about understanding the offense and what the offense is designed to do. His biggest thing is being able to see creases and understand that he needs to be decisive when he makes a cut. Make a decision and go. He’s starting to trust himself and trust what he sees more and more.”
McCLELLAND TO RETURN
After missing the last two games for disciplinary reasons after making a derogatory comment in a social media video, Katy junior starting quarterback Bronson McClelland is expected to return Friday against Cinco Ranch.
“He’s going to play. He’s remorseful,” Joseph said. “We’ve talked quite a bit, talked every day, about the understanding of what’s going on. I’ve told him it’s not about Bronson McClelland anymore. I think he understands that. He’s going to have stipulations on him anyway and he understands what’s going on.”
Joseph said whether or not McClelland starts would be dependent upon his play in practice this week.
“He’s been able to practice, but you play the games for a reason,” Joseph said. “That’s the nature of the beast on this thing. I’m not worried about it one way or the other. We’re going to have to go on. This is not about him. This is about our football team. We’ll be fine one way or the other.”
In five games this season, McClelland has completed 44 of 74 passes for 838 yards and eight touchdowns to three interceptions.
Senior Jacob Bernard has started in McClelland’s place the last two games, completing 16 of 23 passes for 204 yards and three touchdowns to no interceptions.
NO CONCERNS ON RETURNS
Katy had a muffed punt return and dropped the ball on another punt return catch during last week’s win over Seven Lakes.
“It’s a concern in that we can’t turn the ball over,” Joseph said. “Is it fixable? Yes. It’s more impatience and people trying to make a big play instead of focusing on taking care of the ball. The big play will come from what they’ve done. We could put people back there where their sole responsibility is to catch the ball. But in the long run, I think we’ll need to be able to make a first down with the punt return game.”
The Tigers have primarily used three punt returners: senior Jordan Patrick (seven returns, 18.3 yards per return), junior Dalton Johnson (five, 12.6) and sophomore Bobby Taylor (four, 23.3). Taylor leads the district in punt return average, and Patrick has a return for a touchdown.
“It’s the nature of the success they’ve had that now they want to score every time they touch the ball on a punt return,” Joseph said.
