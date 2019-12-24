The 2019 high school football season was a memorable one for Katy ISD.
District 19-6A, an all-Katy league, had three teams—Katy High, Tompkins and Taylor— reach the regional semifinals for the first time since 2008. Taylor made it to the state semifinals, the district’s third representative in the last four years. All four of Katy ISD’s teams that made the playoffs out of 19-6A won at least one playoff game. Three won two.
Katy High won an 11th consecutive undefeated championship. Mayde Creek made the playoffs for the first time since 2008 and enjoyed its finest year since 1997.
Tompkins finished second in district play for the second straight season. Mayde Creek finished third. Taylor finished fourth.
Talent was in abundance, and it was evident via this year’s District 19-6A all-district teams, which was voted upon by the district’s seven head coaches and is predicated upon performances during district play.
Tompkins junior quarterback Jalen Milroe was named the district’s Most Valuable Player. Katy High senior running back Ron Hoff and Mayde Creek junior running back Julius Loughridge shared Co-Offensive Player of the Year honors.
Morton Ranch senior defensive lineman Brandon Brown was a unanimous selection as Defensive Player of the Year. Tompkins junior Marquis Shoulders was named Special Teams Player of the Year.
Katy High sophomore linebacker Ty Kana and Taylor junior quarterback J. Jensen III shared Co-Newcomer of the Year.
Mayde Creek’s Mike Rabe was named Coach of the Year.
The following is the 19-6A all-district first and second team members, by position. Unanimous picks are in italics.
OFFENSE
Offensive Line
>> First Team: Bryce Foster, Taylor High, jr. (Unanimous); Hayden Conner, Taylor High, jr.; Justice Guillory, Morton Ranch, sr.; Dakota White, Katy High, sr.; Hayden Burke, Tompkins, sr.
>> Second Team: Carson Rogers, Katy High, sr.; Dylan Howerton, Katy High, sr.; David Peterson, Tompkins, sr.; Aaron Session, Morton Ranch, jr.; Jabahri Thomas, Mayde Creek, sr.
Center
>> First Team: Brayden Gammel, Katy High, sr.
>> Second Team: Curtis Stripling, Mayde Creek, sr.
Running Backs
>> First Team: Julius Loughridge, Mayde Creek, jr. (Unanimous); Ron Hoff, Katy High, sr.; R.J. Smith, Tompkins, sr.
>> Second Team: Casey Shorter, Taylor, jr.; Marquis Shoulders, Tompkins, jr.; Milton Jones, Seven Lakes, jr.
Fullback
>> First Team: Garrett Mack, Tompkins, sr.; Gavin Belue, Taylor, sr.
Receivers
>> First Team: Josh Gaton, Morton Ranch, sr. (Unanimous); Jordan Patrick, Katy High, sr.; Gabe Atkin, Tompkins, sr.
>> Second Team: Eric Johnson Jr., Seven Lakes, sr.; Taurean Muhammad, Tompkins, sr.; Griffin Dougherty, Taylor, sr.
Quarterback
>> First Team: Jalen Milroe, Tompkins, jr. (Unanimous)
>> Second Team: J. Jensen III, Taylor, jr.
Tight End
>> First Team: Conner Kinslow, Tompkins, sr.
>> Second Team: Fernando Garza, Katy High, jr.
All-Purpose Player
>> First Team: Donte Jones, Mayde Creek, jr.
>> Second Team: John Zalocha, Mayde Creek, sr.
DEFENSE
Defensive Line
>> First Team: Brandon Brown, Morton Ranch, sr. (Unanimous); Tunmise Adeleye, Tompkins, sr. (Unanimous); Tiago Sumbo, Seven Lakes, sr.; Trayden Herrman, Tompkins, sr.; Eti-ini Bassey, Tompkins, so.
>> Second Team: Malick Sylla, Katy High, so.; Jayden Holcomb, Katy High, sr.; Tim Nugent, Katy High, sr.; Jahmai Edwards, Taylor, sr.; Jaymian Simon, Seven Lakes, sr.
Linebackers
>> First Team: Jaylen Phillips, Katy High, sr.; Victor Holdman, Mayde Creek, sr.; Ty Kana, Katy High, so.
>> Second Team: Martin Nowlin, Taylor, sr.; Jesse Jones, Mayde Creek, sr.; Eric Christianson, Tompkins, sr.; Nate Hawkins, Seven Lakes, sr.
Secondary
>> First Team: Bryan Massey, Katy High, sr.; Braden Hay, Taylor, sr.; Pryce Powell, Tompkins, sr.; Dalton Johnson, Katy High, jr.; Trevor Woods, Taylor, jr.
>> Second Team: Hunter Washington, Katy High, jr.; Joseph Kinyock, Mayde Creek, jr.; Dru Polidore, Tompkins, jr.; Jesse Jensen, Tompkins, sr.; Daylin Johnson, Katy High, sr.; Colby Huerter, Tompkins, jr.; Dylan Ford, Morton Ranch, sr.
All-Purpose Player
>> First Team: Trevor Woods, Taylor, jr.
>> Second Team: Hagen Losa, Katy High, sr.
Punter
>> First Team: Pryce Powell, Tompkins, sr.
>> Second Team: Roger Sanguinetti, Cinco Ranch, sr.
Kicker
>> First Team: Renan Baeta, Taylor, jr.
>> Second Team: Nemanja Lazic, Katy High, jr.
Return Specialist
>> First Team: Jordan Patrick, Katy, sr.
>> Second Team: JaCoby Wilson, Mayde Creek, sr.
