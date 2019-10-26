While Tompkins senior wideout Taurean Muhammad has been thrilled with the success of his team this season, he admitted some frustration about not being able to directly contribute for most of it.
The Falcons’ No. 1 receiver to start the year, Muhammad strained his hamstring in the Week 3 win against Alvin on Sept. 14. Now fully healthy, Muhammad has used the past two games to re-establish himself in the offense.
Muhammad had a 54-yard punt return for a touchdown on Oct. 19 against Morton Ranch, and against Taylor at Rhodes Stadium on Friday, Oct. 25, he hauled in three catches for 123 yards, including two touchdowns, in a 38-12 win.
The victory secured a playoff spot for Tompkins for the second consecutive season. Tompkins is 8-1 overall, 4-1 in District 19-6A play.
“Honestly, it was terrible,” Muhammad said about the four games he missed. “I miss playing so much and I miss being out there, but I just had to completely rest it and not do anything, walking everywhere I go. I’m just thanking God that I’m blessed, that I’m back.”
Tompkins WR Taurean Muhammad talks about his 2 touchdown night, and battling back to get on the field after an early season injury. pic.twitter.com/Pq5mQSEr0S— Katy Times Sports (@KatyTimesSports) October 26, 2019
Although he couldn’t practice for several weeks, Muhammad said he tried to be a vocal and present leader.
“It’s honestly just been mental reps at practice,” he said about his quick reintegration into the offense. “I’ve been watching everybody, especially (wideout) Gabe (Atkin), go off while I was gone, and that was much needed. It was about watching, going to practice, staying focused and being there for the team.
“I was out here on the sideline when I wasn’t playing, cheering on my teammates. It was fun watching, but playing is a different feeling and I love being here.”
Muhammad’s two touchdowns came on highlight-reel plays.
The first came with only 35 seconds left in the opening half, as a 49-yard heave from Milroe hit Muhammad in the end zone. The 5-foot-11 receiver used his size well to position himself for the catch. The second play was a 60-yard play action pass, which was sold well by a hard, fake hand-off by Milroe to senior running back R.J. Smith. The Taylor defensive back momentarily stopped, and Muhammad, arguably the fastest straight-line speedster on the Falcons, streaked past him, wide open by several strides, for the touchdown.
“I knew Jalen and R.J. were going to make a great fake, which makes the whole play work and which makes everything work around here,” Muhammad said. “Just everybody doing their job to make everything work and be successful.”
Tompkins coach Todd McVey noted that while Smith’s stat line wouldn’t seem impressive—17 carries for 91 yards and a touchdown, and two catches for eight yards and a touchdown—his tough running was the key to opening up the passing game, as well as carries by fellow running back Marquis Shoulders.
“All of our guys have certain skill sets and things we can use,” McVey said. “For a lot of it, it’s about what coach (Mark) Hopkins, our playcaller, feels at that moment and what we’re doing. I thought R.J. played his tail off tonight. We talked about getting back to basics and some things this week, and he did a really good job of that, which opened things up for Marquis. They do a really good job of playing off one another.”
Shoulders, a junior, showed impressive speed with a pair of plays in the third quarter. He had a 59-yard kickoff return, and on the same drive he scored a touchdown on a 25-yard jet sweep. The touchdown put Tompkins up 24-12 with 4:13 left in the third quarter, creating separation that the Falcons would not let get away.
Because of various tiebreakers, the Falcons can clinch second place in District 19-6A in their season finale on Nov. 11 against win-less Cinco Ranch.
Taylor fell to 5-4 overall, 3-2 in district play. The Mustangs must beat undefeated Katy in their regular season finale on Nov. 7 to make the playoffs, or hope that Seven Lakes or Mayde Creek can defeat Morton Ranch in one of the Mavericks’ final two games to avoid a messy three-way tie for the last two playoff spots.
When asked if his team would change its focus with a playoff spot sewn up, McVey had a simple answer: no. He referred back to the team’s oft-repeated “1-0” mantra, meant to focus the Falcons on a single objective for that particular week.
“We’ve stayed with it and the kids believe in it, because it’s an everyday thing we talk about all the time,” McVey said. “Being 1-0 in the classroom, being 1-0 in their social life, being 1-0 with each other. Just winning the day, and that’s plenty to think about for being a young teenager.”
