Mayde Creek junior Donte Jones has missed four games this season because of injuries and disciplinary reasons. But when he’s been on the field, the 6-foot, 175 pound quarterback/receiver has been a game-changer.
If junior running back Julius Loughridge has been the thunder to Mayde Creek’s potent offense, then Jones is the lightning. The newcomer has been a godsend for the Rams as a playmaker who can affect a game in multiple ways.
In six games, Jones has completed 16 of 25 passes (64 percent) for 295 yards and three touchdowns to two interceptions. He averages 11.8 yards per pass attempt, a sign of Jones’ ability as a downfield passer.
.@Lden_360 46-yard scoring haul for @MCRamFootball. Gorgeous throw from Donte Jones, who is an incredible, versatile athlete. 28-7 Rams, 10:11, 2Q. #txhsfb @MCHSAthleticDep pic.twitter.com/s6hnZGa11B— Dennis Silva II (@densilva2) November 9, 2019
Jones has also rushed 44 times for 348 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 7.9 yards per carry. He’s caught seven balls for 121 yards and two touchdowns, compiling 17.3 yards per catch.
In games Jones has played, the Rams are 5-1.
“We’ve seen him get better week in and week out, especially as of late with his confidence and understanding of our offense,” coach Mike Rabe said. “We have a lot of moving pieces with our offense, so as he starts to grasp that he gets more comfortable on the football field. You’re seeing the results.”
Jones is powerful and quick. And he doesn’t lack confidence.
“Anything the (defensive) end does is wrong,” Jones said about what he looks to take advantage of pre-snap. “Whatever move he makes is wrong.”
That’s because Jones can burn a defense wherever and whenever.
“He brings everything,” senior center Curtis Stripling said. “Speed, he can throw, he can run. He keeps the defense on the edge. Put him at quarterback, he can throw. Put him at receiver, he can catch. He does it all.”
Mayde Creek junior Donte Jones is an impressive athletic talent. He’s got 91 yards and a TD on five carries already. #txhsfb @MCHSAthleticDep @MCRamFootball pic.twitter.com/Qne20Dv9YX— Dennis Silva II (@densilva2) November 9, 2019
The Rams have plenty of offensive weapons at their disposal. Jones makes them all click.
As the maestro of Mayde Creek’s run-option attack, Jones can either hand off to Loughridge on power runs, or to Daniel Huery or Eddie Harrell on jet sweeps, or keep it himself. Maybe he’ll throw a quick screen pass to Huery or deliver a long bomb to L’den Skinner.
He picks apart defenses with ease.
“I’ve just been working hard,” Jones said. “This team practices like it plays. The defense goes hard. The offense goes hard. When we get in a game, that shows.”
