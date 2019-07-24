For 20 minutes, it was dark. Pitch black. Nothing but faith comforting Isaiah Babalola and his aunt Gloria Williams as they drove through a tornado, with winds up to 135 miles per hour, in Abilene in late May.
For Babalola, then a departing senior at Morton Ranch High and a raw college basketball prospect, and Williams, Babalola’s guardian the past 11 years, it was one more tumultuous time in a lifetime filled with them.
“It was scary,” Williams recalled. “You’re talking about a day so bright going completely dark. To meet this thing in the road, I was scared, but I never let (Babalola) see it. I could see the tornado to the left of me, so much so that I knew it was coming. It wasn’t far off. And I told him, ‘Isaiah, don’t look to the left or to the right. Just straight ahead.’”
Subconsciously, those were words Babalola had followed most of his life.
The 18-year-old did not know his father. Babalola’s first meeting with him a year ago did nothing to provoke any sort of relationship. His mother, Mary Batts, died from blood clot complications when he was 7. In fact, during a four-year span from 2005 to 2008, Babalola saw his mother, uncle and aunt die.
Focus on what’s in front of you? Advice Babalola knew all too well.
“We drove straight through the heart of a tornado and survived. It will always stay with me,” said Babalola, who used the incident as a testimonial later at church. “Can’t look left or right. Got to keep going. That’s for life. Got to keep writing your story.”
The next chapter for Babalola is Texas Wesleyan University. Earlier this month, he committed to play basketball there. He found a father figure in the coach. He was warmed by the constant communication.
Better late than never ... #Committed pic.twitter.com/t0k4LMOObA— IB (@isaiahbabalola3) July 10, 2019
Just as the 6-foot-2-1/2, 195-pound guard found in Williams and a strong support group at Morton Ranch High, Babalola found another place, another someone, that cared for him.
“Isaiah is like a son,” Morton Ranch boys basketball coach Khris Turner said. “He looks for guidance and seeks that male figure in his life, so he gravitates to his coaches. All you had to do was show him that you cared, and he’d run through a wall for you.”
‘SHE STILL LIVES THROUGH HIM’
One minute, everything was fine. Well, as fine as it could be considering Babalola, his mom, his two brothers and his cousin Gilbert were driving back home to Kansas from Louisiana from a funeral for Babalola’s aunt, who was Williams’ older sister, on January 5, 2008.
In a second, Babalola’s life changed forever.
Suddenly, Mary, his mom, wasn’t feeling well. She let Gilbert take the wheel as she got into the passenger’s seat.
“Then, the next thing we know, she starts having a little seizure,” Babalola said. “We pull over. My cousin starts doing CPR while on the phone with my aunt (Williams). We were young at the time. I just remember praying harder than I ever have before.”
Williams said she remembers the kids yelling, screaming for Mary, as she gave directions to Gilbert on how to do CPR. But Mary, 41, died at the hospital, an hour away from their Manhattan home.
The blood clot had traveled to her heart, Williams said. Babalola learned just last year from Williams that Mary had apparently not been taking her medication.
“It was a lot of loss at that time,” Williams said. “Being a family allowed us to cope. Depending on one another, that’s all we had. It was a trying time. But our main hope, our main strength, has been depending on each other, with the blessings of others God has put in our lives, and God. There’s no other way to get through something like that but faith and our belief in God.”
It was particularly devastating on Babalola, the youngest of Mary’s three sons. Mary had always called Babalola “my baby.” Williams remembers her as funny, so full of life. Goofy, even.
Those are the same traits used to describe Babalola. While Mary loved all of her sons, Williams said, Babalola was her favorite.
“Isaiah is just like her,” Williams said. “She loved joking around. She was silly. I look at Isaiah and some of the silly things he does, and I see Mary. She still lives through him.”
That’s not lost on Babalola.
“It was heartbreaking,” he said. “It seemed like my life was going to waste. It wasn’t easy. It took time. As the years went by, I just had to grow up. My momentum just changed. She’s been my motivation ever since. I saw life in a different picture.
“Now, no matter if it’s basketball, school, church, working out, I always think about my mom.”
Williams took in the Babalola brothers after Mary’s passing. One of her main objectives was to find solace in the church. She taught the Babalola kids how to pray. They went to church every Sunday. Bible study was a must.
“I know, with myself, how big it was. My kids lost their father, my husband, when they were 5 and 6,” Williams said. “I know what got us through; it was God. I knew his mother’s values were God, as well. She brought him and his brothers up in the church, and it was huge for me that we had to continue that. Even to this day, even at 18, he’s a part of the church. He plays the drums. He’s an usher. God is a big part of our life.”
Finding a home with Williams, the Babalolas came to Katy in 2008, not long after Mary’s death.
‘I HOPE MY MOM IS PROUD OF ME’
Babalola spent the first three years of his high school career at Katy High. He transferred to Morton Ranch in spring 2018.
“I love all my kids, but he truly is like a son,” Turner said. “Not having that father figure at home played a major role in our relationship. When he transferred, I called the coach at Katy, and he told me the same thing.”
It wasn’t long before Turner realized what drove his new player.
Morton Ranch was participating at a University of Houston team camp last summer. During one particular game, Turner could see Babalola was unhappy with something he’d done during the game.
He walked up and sat beside his new player.
“Dude, let me ask you a question,” Turner said. “If this were a real game, what would you be thinking?”
Babalola didn’t hesitate.
“I would be thinking that I hope my mom is proud of me,” he said.
“That told me everything,” Turner said after telling a story so crisp and clear with him to this day. “It says a lot. It’s genuine.”
Turner makes specialized nameplates for his varsity players for their lockers. It consists of their name with some printed pictures. He spends a lot of time and money designing them.
Babalola, however, removed his nameplate. In its stead was a picture of his mom.
“It’s always on my mind, the moment she died,” Babalola said. “Her memory. I can try not to think about it, but it’s always there. Anytime I’m tired or I need to push myself, I start thinking about my mom. Everything I do is for her.”
At Morton Ranch, Babalola found a coaching staff he could turn to as much off the court as on. Conversations with Turner and his assistants were often more about life than how to defend the pick-and-roll.
In his teammates, like Mavericks’ star guard and Baylor verbal commit LJ Cryer and budding talents Eddie Lampkin and Westley Sellers, Babalola found a family.
“They’re my brothers, for real,” he said.
On the court, injuries hindered Babalola’s season. A starter, he averaged 4.2 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 steals while shooting 54 percent. He scored in double figures in three games and nine points three other different occasions on a star-studded, stacked team that was ranked all season as one of the top teams in the Greater Houston area.
“It starts with how hard he works,” Turner said. “He works extremely hard to be successful because he’s dedicated his accomplishments to his mother.”
‘HE LIVES AND LEARNS’
Stress started to consume Babalola as the summer lingered. He was anxious to find somewhere, anywhere really, to play college basketball.
The scholarship opportunity at Texas Wesleyan arrived after he initiated conversations with the coach about two months ago.
“He was the only coach who really showed a lot of love,” Babalola said. “He was in constant communication. It’s not too far from home. It was just the best option.”
Babalola has had a busy offseason, working with Cryer on shooting and ballhandling drills. He’s been a friend of the weight room. Now that he knows where the next chapter of his story will be written, the job is to make the most of it.
For Mary. For Williams. For everything he has been through.
“I learned I have determination,” Babalola said. “I’m never going to give up. If I say I’m going to do something, I’m going to do it. If I have a dream, I’m going to go for it. I feel like, on the court, I’m underrated. That’s fine. I’m just going to keep grinding. It’s not going to stop my work ethic. As far as off the court, I love people. I love everyone, even if they don’t love me.”
A lot of what she sees in Babalola, Williams said, would “fulfill” Mary. Eleven years ago, she picked up a confused 7-year-old at a hospital in Salina, Kansas, a young boy who wanted to know where mom went. He was a shy kid who couldn’t tie his shoes correctly and was so clumsy.
And now? It’s night and day. So much like that rabid afternoon in May when Williams and Babalola drove through a tornado, eyes staring straight ahead.
“I’ve seen him work so hard,” Williams said. “This kid is either one of three places: he’s at work, he’s in the gym or he’s at church. He never gave up. He kept persevering.
“One thing he’s had to go through is loss. He wants to do it all, be it all, and he wants to win. Winning is a big thing for him. But you’re going to lose at some things in life. I’ve watched him mature from that kid who wanted it all, and had to do it all, to a young man who recognizes a loss, learns from that loss and gets better from that loss. That allows him to pursue and do more. Because he lives and learns.”
