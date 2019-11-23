Taylor coach Chad Simmons calls it his “Dogs Package,” a personnel grouping used sparingly to provide an immediate spark to his team’s offense.
It primarily involves using defensive backs Braden Hay, a senior, and Trevor Woods, a junior, as receivers. Most of the time, they line up on the same side of the formation. But sometimes they line up on opposite sides, just to mix it up.
It almost always gets the job done, and getting the job done was on full display Saturday, Nov. 23, in the Mustangs’ 21-14 win over Houston Memorial in their Class 6A-Division II area playoff game at Legacy Stadium.
As a result, Taylor (7-5) is headed to the regional semifinals for the first time since 2008. The Mustangs play Humble at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at NRG Stadium.
“It’s huge,” Hay said. “Everybody’s doubted us. In years past, we’ve been told we’d never make it far, how average we are. But look at us now. NRG Stadium, third round, first time in 11 years. This was a big goal for us, and now we just want to push through and go as far as we can.”
After Memorial defensive back Kane Tullos stripped Taylor receiver Tanner Isola of the ball and returned it 75 yards for a score to cut Taylor’s lead to 14-7 with 2:55 left in the first half, Simmons called on his “Dogs Package” and inserted Hay and Woods on offense.
Taylor countered Memorial’s score with a quick scoring drive of its own, going 73 yards and finishing with Woods’ 32-yard scoring catch. Woods and Hay accounted for 68 of those 73 yards, and the score was essentially the difference-maker after Memorial scored on a four-yard run with 4:12 left before Taylor used its run game to drain the clock out.
“It’s putting two athletes on the field offensively that the other team probably hasn’t scouted for much,” Woods said. “We’re always ready to make plays because we’re so hyped to be playing offense.”
.@Trevorw_43 32-yard scoring reception answers for @TaylorMustangFB. 21-7, 1:20, 2Q. #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/KKaf9gMR0x— Dennis Silva II (@densilva2) November 23, 2019
Simmons and his staff first started talking about using Hay and Woods on offense the week leading up to their game against Morton Ranch on Sept. 27.
“Let’s not leave any bullets in the gun,” Simmons said of his thinking.
The “Dogs Package” debut against Morton Ranch was one to remember. The pass-catching abilities of Hay and Woods engineered a game-winning 94-yard drive that resulted in a field goal by Renan Baeta that won the game, 31-28.
Overall, Hay has six catches for 49 yards and Woods has four catches for 99 yards and a touchdown. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound Hay and 6-foot-2, 190-pound Woods offer big, versatile targets for junior quarterback J Jensen III.
“They’re dogs, man,” said Jensen, who completed 15 of 19 passes for 231 yards and a touchdown and interception against Memorial. “They’re super athletic. I love those guys. Throw it up, they’ll go get the ball.”
Simmons said the “Dogs Package” is basically a two-minute hurry-up offense for the end of halves or games when the Mustangs have to throw the ball. It also provides a different dynamic from the typically run-heavy offensive game plan led by junior running back Casey Shorter, who scored Taylor’s first two touchdowns on runs of 1 and 6 yards, respectively.
After Tullos’ touchdown appeared to switch momentum to Memorial’s side, Taylor scored 1-minute, 35-seconds later to push the lead back to 14 with 80 seconds left in the second quarter.
“They get momentum, they scored,” Hay said. “Immediately, they called the “Dogs Package” for us. Trevor and I go in, and immediately it’s like, ‘Give us the ball and let us pound it right back at them and go get a touchdown.’”
.@TaylorMustangFB went with DBs @Trevorw_43 and @HayBraden on that drive as receivers. Paid off huge. This 21-yard Hay catch helped set up the Woods score. #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/X7hn6ur9Bq— Dennis Silva II (@densilva2) November 23, 2019
Hay caught two passes for 25 yards on the drive. Woods caught two passes for 43 yards.
“We knew we needed to score,” Woods said. “We had to keep our foot on their throats.”
It was a Hay 21-yard catch that helped set up Woods’ score. Jensen took the snap, calmly stepped up in the pocket amidst terrific protection from the offensive line and found Woods to his right in the flat.
Woods beat two Memorial defenders by going inside right into the end zone.
“No one was around me,” Woods said. “I cut inside and it was wide open.”
Both Hay and Woods, who are two of the top playmaking safeties in Katy ISD, take their responsibilities as receivers seriously, especially considering it doesn’t happen often.
“Being a defensive back, I always want to play offense,” said Hay, the program’s all-time leader in interceptions. “I don’t always get that opportunity, but I’m just blessed that our coaches are open to new things and let us be athletes and make plays.”
Dogs, indeed. Making critical plays to keep Taylor’s season alive, with more history in reach.
“They know history’s been made,” Simmons said. “Just the third Taylor team ever to get this far. Now it’s, let’s go where they haven’t gone before. Let’s not just be happy to be there. Let’s go there to win.”
