As the Katy ISD high school football season prepares to start up next week, few players are as eager and ready to go than Bryce Foster.
The Taylor junior offensive guard had an injury-plagued 2018 season, playing the final seven games with a broken right hand. But through the pain came strength. His dominant hand rendered useless, the 6-foot-5, 318-pound Foster’s footwork got better.
“It’s the most difficult thing I’ve ever had to deal with,” Foster said of his broken hand. “But my feet and technique are so much better. Since breaking my hand, the few camps I went to this summer, I was told how much better my feet have improved. It’s drastic. I’m using leverage better. I’m attacking angles better. I’m blocking better, not just getting to someone and knocking them down. I’m keeping them off the ball. It’s a big difference.”
Even while hindered, Foster still maintained his status as a top prospect in the nation. On July 30, Foster received an invitation to play in the Pro Football Hall of Fame World Bowl later this year.
The game will be played at Azul Stadium in Mexico City in December and will wrap around National Signing Day Live on CBS Sports. It’s a red-carpet event hosted by and attended by Hall of Famers. Last season, the coaches in the game were Rod Woodson and Will Shields.
Foster was selected via thorough evaluation process based on game film, highlight film, camp performances, performance-testing data and NFL projections led by Keith Miller, the World Bowl personnel director considered by many the top scout/evaluator in the country.
“It was unexpected,” Foster said. “(Miller) talked to me a few times, sending me invitations to their camps and I’ve just never had the time to get around to it. But it’s a really good honor. It’s a great feeling. Ever since I was a kid, I’ve always tried to push myself to be the best I can be.”
Foster said it is one step closer to fulfilling his NFL aspirations.
“I want to play against people I don’t get to play against often,” he said. “I want to play against those top recruits who are high in the rankings and use it to boost my own rankings by showing I can control these dudes who are the so-called best in the nation. But it’s really about getting to meet new people and just have fun and enjoy the game.”
Foster expects to make his collegiate verbal commitment next summer, when he will take all his official visits. His decision will be based off those visits. In all, he holds 23 offers.
This summer, Foster visited Oregon, went to LSU’s and Texas A&M’s camps, and competed in the Rivals 3-star challenge and The Opening regional camp. He took the summer off from throwing the shot put and discus to focus more on football. Aside from getting to know football coaches at colleges of interest, Foster is also making it a priority to get well-acquainted with the throwing coaches at those schools as well.
His top eight schools are those that have been recruiting him the hardest, sustaining constant communication and visiting him often at the high school. Those schools, Foster said, are Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Oregon, Nebraska, Stanford, LSU, Texas and TCU, in no particular order.
“You’ve got to know who’s really there for you, who really wants you, and who’s just around for show,” Foster said.
