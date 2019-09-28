J. Jensen III’s record-setting night Friday evening could not have come at a more perfect time for Taylor.
Following a tough 49-6 loss to Dickinson the week before, and with receivers Tanner Isola and Marcus Grant and starting quarterback Dalton Burden all out with injury, the Mustangs junior backup threw a program single-game record 361 yards on 25 of 36 passing with three touchdowns to one interception in a thrilling 31-28 win over Morton Ranch to open District 19-6A play Sept. 27 at Legacy Stadium.
In his first varsity start, Jensen, son of Mustangs defensive coordinator J. Jensen, rallied his team from a 14-point first-quarter deficit and captained a game-winning drive with 3:33 left starting from Taylor’s 6-yard line, setting up junior Renan Baeta nicely for the winning 35-yard field goal with 16 seconds left.
Jensen broke the program’s previous mark of 343 passing yards in a game set by Clay Holgorsen in 2014.
“He showed great poise and leadership,” coach Chad Simmons said of Jensen. “He just did a great job. It was a tough situation, but pressure doesn’t bother him.
“It’s kind of like a storybook ending. Backup quarterback steps up and leads us on a game-winning drive. His dad a coach on our staff, watching from the sidelines, just makes it even cooler.”
The win got the Mustangs off to a 1-0 start in district and put them 3-2 overall.
“I’m happy,” said Jensen, whose mark came against the No. 2-ranked defense in the district. “We got the win, so I’m thrilled. I really don’t care if I throw for 360 yards or five yards. As long as we get the win, I’m good.”
With Burden out because of an injury suffered early during the Dickinson game, Jensen, who generally plays 3-4 series a game, took over. He made the Mavericks pay as Morton Ranch loaded the box against Taylor, which runs an offense that spreads out defenses to set up its running game led by junior Casey Shorter and senior CJ Tolbert.
The Mustangs’ game plan was to throw to the opposite side of wherever roving defensive back Will Brown was. On that side, Jensen found his receivers covered one-on-one, whereas the rover side presented three defenders to the Mustangs’ two receivers.
In place of Grant and Isola, Simmons used safeties Trevor Woods and Braden Hay on offense. Jensen found Woods on a pair of athletic grabs for 56 yards on the final drive.
Gavin Belue had six catches for 74 yards. Griffin Dougherty caught five passes for 68 yards. Shorter caught four passes for 93 yards and two touchdowns. Keaton Kubecka caught three passes for 22 yards and a touchdown.
In all, Jensen spread the ball to nine different Mustangs.
“He kept plays alive just by his awareness, keeping his eyes downfield and buying some time with his feet,” Simmons said. “The offensive line did a good job protecting him. Offensive kids made some great plays.”
Neither Jensen nor Simmons realized that the passing record had been attained until after the game.
“We got back to the high school and someone was like, ‘Man, J, you got the record!’” Jensen recalled. “The first thing I did was thank all my O-linemen, my halfback and all those people who really helped out. It really propels us to a whole new level as an offense.”
Jensen, who had completed 17 of 35 passes for 234 yards and two touchdowns to four interceptions entering the game, said his understanding of defenses has improved as the season has gone on. Now that his reads are surer, he has a better knack for hitting receivers in stride.
“That timing comes, and you get the ball in their hands and let athletes be athletes,” Jensen said.
Simmons said Jensen is a natural leader under center, innovative with nice touch on his throws and a capable arm.
His performance could not have come at a better time, lifting a program that had been down because of the dismal Dickinson loss and reviving an offense thwarted by injuries and inconsistency.
“Confidence is one of those things that’s earned, and that’s what we’re trying to get our kids to see,” Simmons said. “You get in that situation and you come through, you’ve earned it. Why wouldn’t you have confidence now?”
