A crowded playoff race in District 19-6A girls’ basketball district got even tighter following the finish of the first round of play on Friday, Jan. 17, as Taylor’s 39-32 win against Cinco Ranch left both teams with a 3-3 record in the district.
For the Mustangs, it was a gritty win with forward Dominique Lombard leading them to the finish line. The rugged forward was scoreless in the first half, but finished with 10 points, three blocks and a steal.
Taylor coach Blair Ary noted Lombard’s work ethic and energy are stellar, to the point that she actually has to warn her to slow down at times.
“She’s a workhorse, and does anything to get the job done,” Ary said. “She doesn’t mind contact, and she’ll run through people. She does a phenomenal job and she doesn’t ever stop. I don’t think I took her out.”
As the season has progressed, Taylor has also tightened its rotation. The Mustangs mostly went seven-deep against Cinco Ranch, with senior Tyler Mahaffey receiving spot minutes late in the game. Seniors Danielle St. Denis and Sarah Holson take most of the frontcourt minutes with Lombard, with junior Deborah Imeh coming off the bench.
However, the Mustangs are trying to win while also developing youth at the point guard position. While sophomore Sheridan Shaw has supplanted freshman Micah Elegores in the starting lineup, both still play significant minutes. Junior Henley Beisert plays off the ball and on the wing, along with St. Denis in certain configurations.
“We’re young in places, so we’ve just got to focus on us and what we need to do, because I think every team is going to have tweaks in what they do,” Ary said about her team heading into the second round of district play. “Going into every game, we’ve been 100 percent focused on us and what we need to do, playing as a team and playing together, and the goals we’ve set … If we can play the way we want to play and do the things we want to do, then we’ll be fine.”
On the other sideline, Cinco Ranch coach Dwayne Archangel had one repeated word for what he needed to see from his team in the second half of district play.
“Effort, effort, effort,” he said. “When adversity hits, we have a tendency to think, ‘Oh, here we go again,’ without realizing that we’ve grown as a team. There are things we’ve been working on for the past three years to be in the top two in the district, and now we took a bump and we’re on the bottom end.”
The Cougars have been playing significantly short-handed for several games, with two starters missing. Senior Catherine Hursh, a first team all-district player last season, suffered a concussion in the team’s Jan. 3 loss to Tompkins. Archangel said she is in the concussion protocol, and expected her to miss at least one to two more weeks.
Senior forward Victoria Huggins twisted her ankle in practice the day before the Katy game, a 53-33 loss on Jan. 13. She missed the Katy game and the Taylor game, but Archangel said she’s been cleared to return to practice.
The lone bright spot for Cinco Ranch against Taylor may have been the performance of junior Bella Meyers. Archangel said she started the year on junior varsity to get more playing time, but she was elevated to varsity—and the starting lineup—against Taylor. She responded with 12 points, tying for the team lead with junior Abby Bala.
With players returning, and a long talk following the loss to Taylor, Archangel thinks his team is ready to compete in the district season’s second half.
After the first round, Tompkins leads the pack at 6-0 in 19-6A, followed by Seven Lakes and Katy each at 4-2, and Taylor and Cinco Ranch each at 3-3.
“We had a nice little conversation, and I feel good from this conversation airing some stuff out and getting back on the right track,” he said. “We put ourselves in a tight situation and now we just have to fight. We can’t afford to lose to anybody else.
“We put ourselves in the situation, so hopefully that will light a fire under us and they’ll dig in deep now, because this is it. We can’t afford to lose any games.”
