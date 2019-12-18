It hasn’t necessarily been the smoothest path to Texas A&M for Braedon Mowry, but the former Taylor High standout and four-star defensive end recruit made it official on Wednesday, Dec. 18, as he signed his letter of intent on Early Signing Day.
The 6-foot-4, 240-pound Mowry graduated high school in May, but he didn’t enroll at the school in the fall. He said the signing was delayed because they were waiting for positive grades from his final high school courses to be accepted.
He never wavered in his decision, though.
“When I committed to A&M, it was just the ‘done’ point, because I saw A&M as the best university for me, myself and my family,” Mowry said. “When I got put into the predicament I got put in, A&M said they would stay firm to that commitment, and if I could do what I needed to do, it was a done deal. That meant a lot, and not many other coaches reached out, so when A&M said they would support me and cheer me on, it meant a lot to me and made me want to stay there.”
His mother, Wendy Mowry, was there to watch as he signed the paperwork. Celebrating with her and Braedon were his brother and sister, Landan and Kylie; his aunt Kelly Mowry-Durondeau; his aunt Deanna Middleton, uncle David Middleton and cousin Ellie Middleton; his grandmother Ruth Ann Mowry; and Elizabeth Wicker, a family friend that Wendy described as “another aunt” for Braedon.
“He hasn’t had things easy, his whole life, and this is huge,” Wendy said. “He’s had the right people in his life at the right times, and he has so much determination and self-perseverance, that he made it. As a mom, I’m so, so proud of him.”
Taylor defensive coordinator J. Jensen coached Mowry for all four years, and he choked up slightly as he remembered his play and read off his stats: 22 career sacks, and 12 sacks his senior year, both school records, and 101 tackles that year as well.
“He’s just got an unbelievable motor, and it’s amazing where he is now versus where he was at when he was a freshman when we got him,” Jensen said after the signing, noting that it was the second player he had with Division I talent.
“Max Wright was the first guy who came in, so he kind of set the bar as far as being a Division I defensive lineman out of Taylor,” Jensen said. “Braedon was able to grow up under Max and see how he did it, and learn the ways to do things and how to work, and how to work even when you have big time offers, so it was never a deal with Braedon where he eased up. If anything, we had to pull him back, which is good. You love those kids.”
Braedon and Wendy both mentioned Jensen as a strong factor in his development.
“I just am truly so appreciative of Coach Jensen,” Wendy said. “He’s an amazing person and he’s been a father figure for Braedon.”
Mowry has been candid in the past about not taking school seriously enough, especially during his first few years of high school. When asked for the motivational factors in changing, he said, “Coach Jensen and my mom. My entire family and Coach Jensen. Coach Jensen has always been there for me.”
Jensen noted that it wasn’t a one-way relationship.
“Braedon and I are real close and we’ve been through a lot. He’s helped me to become a better coach, and I’ve helped him to grow up and to become a man,” he said. “We’ve been through a lot and it is an emotional day, because I know the work that’s been put in by him and by his family, to get him to where he is today.”
Wendy was quick to give the credit to her son.
“He worked,” she said of his academic improvement. “He knew what he wanted and he did what he had to do. I think it was a life lesson because, looking back, he knows what he did wrong. In the future, I think he could be a great advocate for other, younger football players.”
For his part, Mowry said he was excited to report to College Station on Jan. 8 and to eventually start spring practices. Coincidentally, Dec. 18 was also his birthday, and he called the signing ceremony a “great present.”
“I’ve been trying to get ready for college. Man, I don’t know if I’m ready,” he said, laughing. “I want to get out there and play football. I can’t wait for it. It’s been too long.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.