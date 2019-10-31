Katy High, Tompkins and Paetow have secured playoff spots in their respective districts as two weeks remain in the regular season.
The Tigers now aim for their 11th consecutive undefeated district title. Tompkins is in the playoffs for the second consecutive season. Paetow secured its first ever playoff berth in football in season No. 2 of varsity football play; the Panthers are in contention for the District 10-5A, Division II, title.
Two spots remain open in District 19-6A, as Mayde Creek, Taylor and Morton Ranch are still alive.
Here’s what’s at stake in this week’s games.
Cinco Ranch (0-8, 0-4 District 19-6A) at Tompkins (8-1, 4-1)
Friday, Nov. 1, at Legacy Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Tompkins beat Taylor last week, 38-12, to clinch a playoff berth. Cinco Ranch lost to Katy, 42-0. … One of the district’s more veteran squads in Tompkins plays the district’s youngest and most inexperienced squad in Cinco Ranch. … Cinco Ranch starts six sophomores. The Cougars have 15 sophomores and 11 juniors on their roster. … Cinco Ranch is averaging 6.3 points on 151.1 yards per game and surrendering 44.4 points on 461 yards per game. … Cinco Ranch has fumbled 12 times, losing 11. … Sophomore linebackers Kasey Murry and Luke Fitch are the top playmakers for the Cougars’ defense. Murry averages 7.7 tackles per game with 5.0 sacks. Fitch averages six tackles per game with two passes defensed. … Senior kicker Roger Sanguinetti has punted 53 times this season for 32.9 yards per punt. … Tompkins has only allowed 28 total points in its last three wins against Mayde Creek, Morton Ranch and Taylor. … The Falcons’ defense has 16 takeaways, tied for second in the district in that category. … Junior QB and Texas verbal commit Jalen Milroe has completed 87 of 132 passes (65.9 percent) for 1,910 yards and 22 TDs to two INTs. … Senior RB R.J. Smith has 873 yards and 18 TDs rushing to go with three receiving TDs. … Senior WR Taurean Muhammad has three touchdowns in the last two games since returning from a hamstring injury. … Junior LB Kobee Madriz and senior DB Pryce Powell lead the Falcons’ defense. Madriz averages 7.5 tackles per game with an interception. Powell averages 7.3 tackles per game with two interceptions. … Powell is the top punter in the district, averaging 36.9 yards per punt.
Mayde Creek (7-1, 3-1) at Katy (8-0, 4-0)
Friday, Nov. 1, at Rhodes Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
Mayde Creek topped Seven Lakes, 41-31, last week. Katy routed Cinco Ranch, 42-0. … The Rams can clinch a playoff spot for the first time since 2008 with a win. But even with a loss, the Rams are still in good shape to qualify for the postseason. … Mayde Creek needs one more win or one more Morton Ranch loss to make the playoffs. But the Rams can also get in if Taylor loses against Katy next week. … Junior QB/WR Donte Jones has scored five touchdowns in the last two games for the Rams, but he did not play the second half of last week’s game because of injury. It is not considered serious. … In all, Jones has thrown for 221 yards and a TD, rushed for 204 yards and 4 TDs, and has 113 receiving yards and two TDs. … Senior RB/WR Daniel Huery has 372 yards and five TDs rushing, and 360 yards and two TDs receiving. … Junior RB Julius Loughridge ranks second in the district in rushing, with 1,056 yards to go with 10 touchdowns. Loughridge averages eight yards per carry. … As good and versatile as the Rams’ offense is, however, the defense ranks third in the district, allowing just 18.4 points on 245.1 yards per game. … The Rams have 14.0 sacks, led by senior DL Trejuan Holmes’ 4.0. … Mayde Creek has 15 fumbles caused and 10 recovered. Senior DL Jesse Jones has three fumble recoveries and one caused. … Katy secures at least a share of the district title with a win against Mayde Creek. … The Tigers are the top defense in the district, allowing just 9.4 points on 166.9 yards per game. Katy’s defense has produced shutouts in the last two games. … Katy has 16 takeaways this season, nine interceptions and seven fumbles recovered. … Senior RB Ron Hoff crossed the 1,000-yard rushing mark last week. In all, Hoff leads the district with 1,123 yards and 14 TDs on 175 carries. … Junior QB Bronson McClelland returned for Katy last week, completing just 3 of 10 passes for 28 yards, but rushing for 25 yards and two TDs
Paetow (7-1, 4-1 District 10-5A, D2) at Montgomery (2-6, 1-4)
Friday, Nov. 1, at MISD Athletic Complex, 7:30 p.m.
Paetow rallied to beat state power Huntsville, 25-14, last week to clinch its first ever playoff berth. Montgomery fell to Lamar Consolidated, 55-14. … Paetow ranks second in the district in offense and first in defense. The Panthers average 46.4 points on 410.3 yards per game, and only give up 14.5 points on 204.1 yards per game. … RBs Jonathan Jolly (1,028 yards, nine TDs) and Damon Bankston (796 yards, eight TDs; four receiving TDs) are the engine to the Panthers’ offense, but sophomore QB Channing Dumas Jr. has played beyond his years. He had success against a tough Huntsville defense last week, not turning the ball over and throwing for 157 yards and three TDs. Overall this year, Dumas has thrown for 20 TDs to only two INTs while completing 59.6 percent of his passes. … Senior WR Johnathan Baker has 415 yards and 11 TDs on 23 catches. … Paetow has 17 takeaways this season, seven interceptions and 10 fumble recoveries. … The Panthers have three players averaging 6.6 tackles per game: senior LB Alex Elko, senior LB DJ Mourning II and senior LB Calevin Curry. Mourning also has 4.0 sacks and three fumble recoveries. … Junior DL Andrew Rutherford leads Paetow with 5.0 sacks. … Montgomery ranks next-to-last in the district in defense, allowing 37.8 points on 434.1 yards per game. … Montgomery has fumbled 14 times this season, losing eight. … Montgomery has an effective offense behind junior RB Adavion Johnson (662 yards, eight TDs) and sophomore QB Brock Bolfing (1,502 passing yards, 13 TDs to six INTs). Montgomery junior WR Tre Harden leads the district with 662 yards and five TDs on 36 catches.
Morton Ranch (4-4, 1-3) at Seven Lakes (3-5, 0-4)
Saturday, Nov. 2, at Legacy Stadium, 11 a.m.
Morton Ranch is coming off a bye week. Seven Lakes fell to Mayde Creek last week, 41-31. … Morton Ranch needs a win to keep its playoff hopes alive. Seven Lakes has been eliminated from playoff contention. … The Mavericks hang their hat on defense. Morton Ranch ranks fourth in the district, allowing 21 points on 256 yards per game. … The Mavericks have two big playmakers on offense: junior QB Jaymarcus Wilson (508 passing yards, five TDs; 563 rushing yards, eight TDs) and senior WR Josh Gaton (461 yards, seven TDs). … Gaton is arguably the most electrifying athlete in the district. Every time the ball comes his way, it seems like a highlight is waiting to happen. … Seven Lakes ranks in the bottom of the district in offense and defense but has been significantly decimated by season-ending injuries to top playmakers on both sides of the ball. … Junior RB Milton Jones anchors Seven Lakes with 708 rushing yards and 10 TDs. … Spartans junior QB Cristian Beltran has completed 52.6 percent of his passes for 902 yards and six TDs to six INTs. … Senior WR Eric Johnson is coming off a huge game against Mayde Creek, compiling 215 yards and two touchdowns. In all this season, Johnson has 505 yards and two TDs receiving.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.