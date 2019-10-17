And then there were two.
With Mayde Creek’s 28-0 loss to Tompkins last week, Katy High and Paetow remain the only Katy ISD teams still undefeated going into Week 8 of the season.
The No. 2 state-ranked and No. 9 nationally-ranked Tigers’ standing is by no means shocking, but the Panthers, in their second year of varsity play, are one of the best stories of the season. Paetow has used a dominant run game to go with an overwhelming defense to already double its win total from last season.
Katy plays Seven Lakes this week, while Paetow gets its first real test of the season as it goes on the road to face perennial power and undefeated A&M Consolidated.
Cinco Ranch has a bye this week.
Here’s a look at what else is going on in Week 8.
Seven Lakes (3-3, 0-2 19-6A) at Katy (6-0, 2-0)
Friday, Oct. 18, at Legacy Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Seven Lakes had a bye last week. Katy beat Morton Ranch, 45-3. … The Spartans have been devastated by injuries in recent weeks. Senior WR Jaden Embra and senior LB Parker Jones, two of the Spartans’ top playmakers, both suffered season-ending injuries during a loss to Tompkins on Sept. 27. In Week 3, junior WR Cooper Tolbert suffered an injury and has been out since, but he could possibly return within the next two weeks. … Seven Lakes has had to change its style of play, which means sophomore quarterback Scott Stanford, a good runner and strong athlete, is starting. Junior Cristian Beltran, more of a pure pocket passer, started the season, but will still see a good amount of snaps during games. … Senior WR Eric Johnson is one of the district’s top receivers with 20 catches for 241 yards, averaging 12.1 yards per catch. … Junior RB Milton Jones has 551 yards and eight TDs on 81 carries, averaging 6.8 yards per carry. … Senior LB Nate Hawkins is the leader of the defense, averaging 7.5 tackles per game. … Katy has won 69 straight district games, dating back to 2008. … The Tigers will go again with the backup duo of senior Jacob Bernard and sophomore Bryce Nirider at quarterback, as junior starter Bronson McClelland serves the final game of his two-game punishment for disciplinary reasons. … Bernard and Nirider were efficient last week, completing 8 of 12 passes for 84 yards and a touchdown. Bernard got the start and ran for a touchdown and threw for a touchdown. … Senior RB Ron Hoff is third in District 19-6A in rushing, with 798 yards and 11 TDs. … Hoff got his first TD reception of the season last week, a 3-yard rollout toss from Bernard in the fourth quarter. … Senior Bryan Massey had a 94-yard kickoff return for a TD last week, one of two players in Katy ISD to record a kickoff return for a score so far this season. … Seven Lakes has a strong defensive front with senior linemen Tiago Sumbo, Jailynn Simon and Jaymian Simon, and that could factor this week with Katy losing two offensive line starters, Justin King and Drew Murphy, to injury last week.
Taylor (5-2, 3-0) at Mayde Creek (5-1, 1-1)
Friday, Oct. 18, at Rhodes Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
Taylor dominated Cinco Ranch last week, 57-6. Mayde Creek fell to Tompkins, 28-0, for its first loss of the season. … Taylor junior RB Casey Shorter set a single-game program record with six touchdowns against the Cougars. He added 373 rushing yards as well, falling 10 yards short of the single-game program record. … Shorter now leads the district in rushing with 813 yards and 11 TDs. ... Senior DB Braden Hay collected a pick to set the program career record for interceptions with eight. He has a district-best four interceptions this season. … Taylor held the Cougars to 34 total yards of offense last week. … Taylor’s 3-0 start to district play is its best mark to start district play in decades. … Juniors Trevor Woods (DB) and Marcus Daniels (DL) had big games for Taylor last week. Woods recorded nine tackles with a sack, and Daniels had 11 tackles, two sacks and three tackles for a loss. … Junior K Renan Baeta scored 15 points last week: three field goals and six extra-point makes. Baeta connected on FGs of 25, 46 and 30 yards, respectively. … Baeta is tops in the district in scoring by kicking with 51 total points: 27 extra-point makes and eight field goal makes. … Mayde Creek, the district’s second-best offense statistically entering last week, was held to 148 total yards against Tompkins last week. … Junior RB Julius Loughridge, the district’s top rusher going into last week’s games, had 82 yards on 19 carries. He still ranks second in the district with 803 yards and eight TDs rushing. … The Rams’ defense played well, again proving its legitimacy as a game-changing plus for Mayde Creek this season. Mayde Creek held the district’s top offense to 266 total yards, 207 yards below Tompkins’ season average. … The Rams have the district’s second-best defense statistically, allowing just 17.7 points on 214.7 yards per game.
Paetow (6-0, 3-0 District 10-5A, DII) at A&M Consolidated (6-0, 3-0)
Friday, Oct. 18, at Tiger Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
Paetow beat Bryan Rudder, 51-21, last week. A&M Consolidated beat previously undefeated Lamar Consolidated, 41-7. … This is a battle between two undefeated teams. … It’s also a battle of two complete teams, as both rank among the top two in offense and defense in the district. Paetow averages 54.8 points on 466.3 yards per game and give up 7.8 points on 168.8 yards per game. A&M Consolidated is averaging 41 points on 414.2 yards per game and surrendering just 9.7 on 231.2 yards per game. … Paetow’s offense is ignited by its backfield tandem of senior Jonathan Jolly (931 yards, 9 TDs, 11.2 yards per carry) and junior Damon Bankston (674 yards, 8 TDs, 11.6 yards per carry). The Panthers’ own version of Thunder and Lightning. … When defenses load the box to combat Jolly and Bankston, that’s when senior WR Johnathan Baker steps up. He has 344 receiving yards and 11 TDs on 16 catches this season, averaging 21.5 yards per catch. He leads the district in receiving touchdowns. … Sophomore QB Channing Dumas Jr. has completed 67.2 percent of his passes for 635 yards and 15 TDs to one INT. … Paetow has 13 takeaways this season, five INTs and eight fumble recoveries. … The Panthers get to the quarterback. Senior D.J. Mourning, and juniors Andrew Rutherford and Agumba Otuonye each have 2.0 sacks. The Panthers as a team have 23 quarterback hurries, led by Mourning’s 11. … Mourning, a linebacker, also has two fumbles caused and a fumble recovery. … Paetow averages 8.2 tackles for a loss per game. … A&M Consolidated senior and Oklahoma commit Brian Darby (336 yards, 4 TDs) missed his second straight game last week with an ankle sprain. …. …. Senior QB Gage Pahl has completed 81 of 137 passes for 1,263 yards and 14 TDs to 2 INTs. … Senior WR and Texas A&M commit Devin Price caught six passes for 152 yards and four TDs last week. … Senior Kerry Brooks rushed for 210 yards and a TD on 14 carries last week, and is rushing for 8.5 yards per carry with three TDs this season.
Morton Ranch (4-3, 1-2) at Tompkins (6-1, 2-1)
Saturday, Oct. 19, at Legacy Stadium, 11 a.m.
Morton Ranch fell to Katy last week, 45-3. Tompkins shut out Mayde Creek, 28-0. … The Mavericks’ offense goes as junior QB Jaymarcus Wilson goes. The dual threat is a gifted athletic talent. He has completed 31 of 45 passes for 448 yards and four TDs while running for 530 yards and eight more TDs. … Senior WR Josh Gaton is arguably the most dynamic downfield threat in the district. He has 418 yards and 6 TDs on 25 catches, averaging 16.7 yards per catch. … Defensively, senior DL Brandon Brown is a dominant, disruptive force. The Tulsa commit is averaging 7.7 tackles per game, with five tackles for a loss, to go with 4.0 sacks. … Senior S Dylan Ford averages 8.3 tackles per game. … Tompkins is coming off its best true defensive effort of the season, holding a versatile, athletic Mayde Creek offense to just 148 total yards and nine first downs while forcing three turnovers. … The Falcons’ offense wasn’t at its best last week, however. Against a fast, tough Rams defense, Tompkins managed 266 total yards, 207 below its season average. … The Falcons’ offense is as balanced as it gets, with 1,551 passing yards and 1,551 rushing yards. … Junior QB and Texas commit Jalen Milroe was 6 of 11 passing for 152 yards and two TDs. Senior RB R.J. Smith had 96 yards and two TDs on 25 carries. … Milroe is the top passer in the district. He has completed 68 of 98 passes for 1,521 yards and 17 TDs to one INT. … Smith is fourth in the district in rushing with 749 yards and 17 TDs. … Senior Pryce Powell is the top punter in the district, averaging 37.7 yards per punt.
